Auberge Resorts Collection Appoints Jessica Kaftor as Area Associate Director of Leisure Sales, Latin America

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection is excited to announce the recent appointment of Jessica Kaftor as Area Associate Director of Leisure Sales for Latin America. In her new role, Jessica will support leisure sales efforts of the Northeast, Florida and Eastern Canada for Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Hacienda Altagracia, Auberge Resorts Collection in Costa Rica, Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection in Punta de Mita, Mexico, Chileno Bay Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection and Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Kaftor brings an impressive background in luxury sales to Auberge Resorts Collection, with a successful career spanning notable positions within the hospitality industry. Most recently, she played an instrumental role driving sales as Cluster Senior Leisure Sales Manager for SLS Baha Mar and SLS Cancun. Her career trajectory includes roles such as Area Sales Manager for Hersha Hospitality and Corporate Sales Manager for the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City, where she gained invaluable experience in the luxury hotel market. Prior to her hospitality career, Kaftor refined her expertise in luxury retail sales, a foundation that strengthened her understanding of luxury consumers and client satisfaction.

"We are delighted to welcome Jessica Kaftor as Associate Director of Sales, Latin America. Her passion for Latin America and strong relationships in luxury sales, will positively contribute to our efforts in strengthening Auberge Resorts Collection's presence in key markets, while further positioning our Latin American properties as leading luxury destinations in the region." says Lauren Carr Morado, Senior Regional Director of Sales, Latin America, Auberge Resorts Collection.

"I am incredibly honored to join Auberge Resorts Collection, a brand I've long admired for its dedication to creating one-of-a-kind experiences in exceptional destinations. I look forward to making a meaningful impact on the brand's growth and success, while leveraging my experience and background in hospitality and sales." says Jessica Kaftor, Associate Director of Sales, Latin America, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Kaftor's appointment underscores Auberge Resorts Collection's dedication to expanding its reach and maximizing sales in Latin America. Her expertise and in depth knowledge of the region will play a pivotal role in the continued strategic growth of leisure sales efforts across key markets in North America.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

