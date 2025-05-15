Auberge Resorts Collection Appoints Laura Villalobos as General Manager of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya, Mexico

Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Villalobos as General Manager of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, nestled in the exclusive Kanai development on Mexico's Riviera Maya. Post this

In her new role, Villalobos will oversee all operations at Etéreo, guiding the resort while honoring its core pillars: extraordinary food, wine & spirits; joyful and rejuvenating wellbeing, and exhilarating encounters with nature. Known for her intuitive leadership and ability to build high-performing teams, she will solidify Etéreo's position as a soulful retreat rooted in connection, culture, and care.

"I'm honored to join the Auberge family and lead Etéreo, a property that so beautifully embodies the magic of Mexico," said Laura Villalobos. "This destination holds deep meaning for me, and I look forward to continuing the work of creating soulful, one-of-a-kind moments for our guests."

Villalobos joins Etéreo from Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, where she most recently served as Commercial Director and played a central role in repositioning the hotel as one of the capital's top luxury destinations. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles spanning sales, marketing, and operations and is known for balancing precision and creativity to deliver exceptional results. Raised in Puerto Vallarta and born in Mexico City, Villalobos brings a deep understanding of Mexican culture and a heartfelt connection to the region.

About Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection is located on Mexico's Riviera Maya, within the luxury Kanai development just 30 miles from Cancun International Airport, and set amongst a protected mangrove forest along a pristine stretch of the Caribbean Sea. The resort's 75 luxury accommodations—ranging from 875 sq. ft. Studios to 3,925 sq. ft. three-bedroom Penthouse Suites—are entirely oceanfront or oceanview and feature luxurious bathrooms with dual vanities and soaking tubs and expansive private terraces with floor-to-ceiling glass doors. From outdoor adventures that offer an up-close look at nature to time spent with local artisans learning about their craft, the resort's on and off-site experiences program has been designed to celebrate the vibrancy of the Yucatán and its storied culture. Mayan-inspired signature restaurant Itzam offers innovative exploratory flavors and panoramic ocean views from its open-air seating, lounge terrace and private dining room, Pixán. Further exploring the destination's culture and history, outdoor eatery, Che Che, reveres 'nikkei' tradition and tells the story of techniques of Japan as told through Latin American ingredients. For wellness seekers, SANA, an Auberge Spa, welcomes guests to a serene healing space inspired by ancient practices and set forward by modern wellness trends.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

