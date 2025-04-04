Auberge Resorts Collection Introduces Auberge Insiders: Summer Tastemaker Destination Guides

Discover Curated Itineraries At Iconic Auberge Destinations

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, is delighted to unveil Auberge Insiders, a uniquely tailored collection of Summer Tastemaker Guides designed for families, couples, and multigenerational guests of all ages. Each guide is crafted in collaboration with a collection of exceptional tastemakers and visionaries, each deeply connected to an Auberge destination.

Designed to offer an unparalleled blend of exclusive insider experiences both on and off-property, each destination guide is thoughtfully designed to unveil both iconic sites and undiscovered locales that make a place truly unforgettable. These three-day itineraries, designed by such tastemakers as Nikki Reed, Wes Gordon and Paul Arnhold, Kyle Richards, Amanda Kloots, Karla Martínez de Salas, Amanda Lindroth, Jacey Duprie and Nick Mele, provide a highly curated roadmap for exploring the best of each locale through the lens of those who know it best. From exhilarating adventures for the entire family to beloved culinary gems, to cultural journeys and experiences that embody a sense of wellbeing, each guide weaves together iconic landmarks, hidden treasures, and immersive discoveries—offering a rare and deeply personal connection to the destination. For those tastemakers offering family friendly guides, complimentary dining for children is a highlight of their Auberge experience.

"As travelers seek more meaningful and bespoke experiences, our Auberge Insiders Guides offer an intimate look at Auberge destinations through the eyes of those who are deeply connected to them," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Each itinerary blends must-see landmarks with hidden gems and insider recommendations to create an experience that is both authentic and unforgettable."

Notable Tastemakers & Featured Destinations

The Summer 2025 Tastemaker Destination Guides have been developed in collaboration with an extraordinary lineup of individuals known for their distinctive style, artistic eye, expertise, and deep appreciation for their chosen destinations. Highlights include:

Wes Gordon and Paul Arnhold's Guide to Punta de Mita, Mexico

For Gordon, Creative Director of iconic womenswear brand Carolina Herrera, and renowned glass artist Arnhold, Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection is more than a getaway—it's their family's cherished holiday retreat, a place to celebrate, unwind, and embrace the spirit of coastal Mexico. Their Punta de Mita Guide curates the best of Punta de Mita for the entire family, from sun-drenched beach days to vibrant local adventures, offering a glimpse into their most beloved family traditions.

Whitney Port's Guide to Hawai'i

The multi-hyphenate creative and author shares her ultimate family-focused Guide to Hawai'i, where the island's natural beauty and rich culture create the perfect setting for a rejuvenating getaway. From savoring fresh local fruit or an ube colada poolside to leisurely bike rides along the beach, Port's guide highlights the best ways to connect with nature and enjoy quality family time. She caps off her experience with a restorative Lomi Lomi massage and Goop facial at Mauna Lani, an Auberge Resorts Collection, which offers a tranquil escape for both relaxation and family fun.

Christopher Kostow's Guide to Napa Valley, California

The Michelin-starred chef and owner of Napa Valley's renowned Charter Oak restaurant shares his personal Guide to Napa Valley, where its rich culinary and wellness traditions come alive. Immersed in the region's beauty and flavors, his guide highlights the best of the area, from exceptional dining experiences to restorative wellness rituals, all framed by the breathtaking landscape of California wine country. At Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, where laid-back luxury perfectly complements the Valley's natural offerings, Kostow uncovers the ideal balance of inspiration and relaxation.

Amanda Kloots' Guide to Los Cabos, Mexico

Known for her vibrant approach to wellbeing, the television host and fitness entrepreneur has a deep connection to Los Cabos and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, having hosted one of her signature retreats there. Kloots' Los Cabos Guide offers something for everyone - from families seeking connection to solo travelers in search of rejuvenation - and seamlessly blends wellness, adventure, and effortless luxury that captures the essence of Cabo at its best.

Nikki Reed's Guide to Park City, Utah

The actress, entrepreneur, and sustainability advocate curates a Park City Guide that reflects her deep connection to nature and holistic living. Set against the wild beauty of the Wasatch Mountains, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection is Reed's ideal mountain retreat—where adventure meets wellness and regenerative luxury. From immersive outdoor experiences to mindful moments of relaxation, her itinerary offers a thoughtfully crafted balance of exploration and restoration.

Karla Martínez de Salas' Guide to Riviera Maya, Mexico

With her deep Mexican heritage and keen editorial eye, Vogue Mexico's Martínez de Salas curates a Riviera Maya Guide that captures the essence of modern Mexican luxury for families, couples, and friends. Blending design, nature, and culture, her itinerary highlights the region's most captivating experiences—from architectural marvels to hidden coastal escapes—offering an insider's perspective on this vibrant destination and her favorite resort, Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Geri Hirsch's Guide to Santa Ynez Valley, California

For local tastemaker Geri Hirsch, the perfect Santa Ynez Valley escape is all about slowing down and savoring the moment. From storybook towns and family-run wineries to unforgettable meals and hidden trails, her Guide to Santa Ynez Valley is a love letter to the region's timeless charm. After a day of exploring and savoring Central Coast wines, Geri retreats to The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, where relaxation and renewal await.

Jane Keltner de Valle's Guide to Litchfield County, Connecticut

As a longtime editor and visionary in fashion and interiors, Keltner de Valle offers a personal, insider's perspective of Litchfield County, Connecticut, where she and her family have a home. Her Three-day Litchfield Itinerary captures the essence of New England charm and is filled with everything from kid-friendly hikes to local boutiques, reflecting her refined taste and deep connection to this picturesque town and home to Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Gaby Dalkin's Guide to Napa Valley, California

From strolling through lavender fields to savoring seasonal ingredients at Bear, Dalkin's Napa Valley Guide highlights the ultimate food and wine experiences in the region. As a two-time New York Times bestselling author and the founder of "What's Gaby Cooking," she finds endless culinary inspiration throughout Napa. Whether she's enjoying farm-to-table meals or discovering local wineries, Dalkin's dining picks are the perfect companion for any food lovers visiting Napa Valley. For a serene retreat after a day of indulgence, she unwinds at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the perfect setting to relax and recharge.

Amanda Lindroth's Guide to Charleston, South Carolina

As a part-time Charleston local, Lindroth has a genuine connection to the Lowcountry lifestyle. Featuring everything from her favorite local boutiques and hidden gems to can't-miss restaurants, her Charleston itinerary is a seamless fusion of breezy coastal living and Carolina charm—perfectly complementing the timeless elegance of The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Jacey Duprie's Guide to Los Cabos, Mexico

For the fashion stylist and lifestyle expert, Los Cabos is the perfect destination to reconnect, rejuvenate, and create lasting memories with loved ones. Duprie's carefully crafted Los Cabos Guide highlights the best spots to unwind and explore—from sun-drenched beach days to personalized wellbeing experiences that offer a true sense of escape. With an emphasis on relaxation, adventure, and family connection, Duprie's itinerary captures the essence of this stunning destination, where Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection offers a serene coastal retreat designed to nurture family bonds and inspire tranquility.

Abraham Alexander's Guide to Fort Worth, Texas

The celebrated singer-songwriter's Guide to Fort Worth takes you to the heart of the city, where the city's creative energy and local charm come alive. From idyllic lunch spots to vintage treasure troves, each stop reflects the vibrant spirit of this arts-rich destination. For Alexander, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection embodies the spirit of the city, where community, creativity, and comfort come together to offer a gateway to the city's cultural offerings.

Annabelle Fleur's Guide to Napa Valley, California

For over a decade, the fashion and lifestyle tastemaker has been drawn to the sun-drenched beauty of Napa Valley, where the intricate tapestry of rolling vineyards beckons. Fleur's Napa Valley Guide delves into the verdant splendor of the region, intricately weaving together indulgent culinary experiences, serene spa retreats, and picturesque moments that transcend the ordinary. Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection, orchestrates the perfect setting for this captivating journey, where French-inspired elegance intertwines with the natural beauty of wine country.

Nicole Trunfio's Guide to Austin, Texas

Australian-born Trunfio has made Austin her home since 2017, immersing herself in the city's creative spirit alongside her husband, Austin icon and musician Gary Clark Jr. Together, they raise their three children on a 50-acre ranch just outside the city, fully embracing its unique blend of culture, energy, and natural beauty. The Bumpsuit founder's Austin Guide reflects the city's eclectic charm, from the best bar for a perfectly crafted Gibson martini, to the must-visit boutiques on South Congress, and the joy of a family sail experience on Lake Travis. After a long day of exploring the best of Austin, she heads to Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection for a dose of refined elegance and old-world charm.

Nick Mele's Guide to Newport, Rhode Island

The Newport native and acclaimed photographer, with a deep-rooted connection to the city's rich history, brings a unique lens to his Newport Guide. Mele highlights not only Newport's iconic landmarks but also his favorite experiences—whether it's cruising the scenic coastline in a classic car, exploring the legendary Tennis Hall of Fame, or stepping into the grandiose Gilded Age mansions that tell tales of a bygone era. Renowned for its timeless glamour, Mele finds inspiration in The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, where Newport's historic charm intertwines with luxury and revelry, creating a destination that honors its past and the vibrancy of the present.

Themis Zouganeli's Guide to Santorini, Greece

Designer of the Themis Z lifestyle brand and Athenian native with an innate sense of effortless Greek elegance, Zouganeli offers an insider's Guide to Santorini, where she unveils the island's hidden treasures—from secluded beaches to vibrant local markets. Her guide takes you beyond the typical tourist routes, offering a rare glimpse into Santorini's untouched beauty and rich cultural heritage for travelers of all ages. Inspired by her deep connection to the island, Zouganeli finds Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection to be the ultimate sanctuary of Cycladic serenity, perched high above the Aegean Sea, where the breathtaking views and tranquil ambiance reflect the island's timeless allure.

Manjit Devgun's Guide to Costa Rica

A leading mind coach specializing in the mind-body connection, Devgun often teaches in Costa Rica and has crafted a guide that highlights the country's transformative experiences. Her detailed Costa Rica Guide showcases the immersive nature adventures, exceptional local cuisine, and rich cultural offerings that make Costa Rica a sanctuary for both the body and soul. For her, true wellbeing is found at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, where the serene surroundings and unparalleled offerings create the perfect environment for rejuvenation and self-discovery.

Riley Sheehey's Guide to Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia

A Virginia-based artist with a deep appreciation for history and design, Sheehey finds endless inspiration in Primland, Auberge Resort Collection's rich heritage. Her Guide to the Blue Ridge Mountains encompasses the true magic of the destination's immersive experiences for families —from hiking along the original Appalachian Trail and stargazing at the on-site observatory to exploring the vast landscape on a guided RTV adventure. Between outdoor excursions, she indulges in the area's exceptional dining and cocktail offerings and shopping destinations.

Liz Gillies' Guide to Kennebunk, Maine

The actress curates an intimate Guide to coastal Maine - the perfect backdrop for relaxation and discovery. From biking through picturesque landscapes to dining at White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, her itinerary offers a rich blend of local treasures and indulgent experiences. With insider tips drawn from countless visits, she reveals lesser-known wonders and cherished activities, ensuring a trip full of exploration and rejuvenation.

Pierce Abernathy's Guide to Hudson Valley, New York

The cook, recipe developer, and lover of adventure invites travelers to explore enchanting upstate New York through his carefully curated Hudson Valley Guide. From scenic riverside towns to intimate fireside meals, Abernathy reveals under-the-radar locales and unique shops filled with vintage treasures and one-of-a-kind furniture and décor. At the heart of his experience is Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, where the region's natural beauty influences the culinary magic offered on property – the perfect retreat for those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Carolina Bucci's Guide to Florence, Italy

From discovering hidden artisan workshops to savoring the perfect Florentine meal, Carolina Bucci's Florence Guide is a celebration of the city's rich heritage and contemporary vibrancy. As a globally renowned jewelry designer and a fourth-generation Florentine craftswoman, she finds endless inspiration in the city's artistry and history. Whether she's exploring the exquisite hard stone work at the Museo dell'Opificio delle Pietre Dure or enjoying a relaxed yet impeccably curated meal at Il Santo Bevitore, her picks offer an insider's look at the best of Florence. For a truly unique stay, she returns to Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection—once her high school, now reimagined as an extraordinary retreat that seamlessly blends historic grandeur with modern warmth.

Alex Eagle's Guide to the Cognac region, France

Tastemaker and founder of Alex Eagle Studio, an elevated yet effortless ready-to-wear brand worn by London's most stylish, Eagle is a leading figure in the UK's fashion & design scene, celebrated for her effortless blend of contemporary and cool girl style. During a special summer getaway with her family to Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection last summer, she discovered the beauty of the 13th-century château in southwest France, with farm-to-table fine dining and endless activities for the whole family. In this guide, Eagle shares her top tips and hidden gems from her time spent there —from row boating on the lake and riding horses around the estate to playing games in the chateau's toy-filled attic —capturing the charm and history of this extraordinary French retreat.

Amber Venz Box's Guide to Santa Fe, New Mexico

As Co-Founder & President of LTK, Venz Box finds respite in the enchanting landscapes of New Mexico, retreating to Santa Fe whenever she can. Her tailored Santa Fe Guide blends the city's best fashion finds with immersive family-friendly experiences, offering a glimpse into the soulful charm of the Southwest. From artisanal boutiques to cultural landmarks and outdoor adventures, she unveils a destination where rich heritage and natural beauty create the perfect balance of relaxation and discovery. After a day of exploring, she unwinds at Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, the perfect sanctuary to reflect and recharge.

Kyle Richards' Guide to Aspen, Colorado

The actress, philanthropist, and reality TV star views Aspen as her home away from home in the Rockies, spending as much time as possible in the alpine enclave year-round with friends and family. From luxury shopping to world class dining and unparalleled nightlife, Richards' Aspen summer itinerary is a perfect blend of see-and-be-seen hotspots and storied locales, highlighting the breathtaking beauty of the American West alongside the destination's extraordinary arts and culture scene, and, of course, Aspen's iconic social hub, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Ariana Ferwerda's Guide to Park City, Utah

Named to Forbes 30 Under 30, Ferwerda—the CEO and Co-Founder of luxury skiwear and hiking brand Halfdays—invites outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to experience the magic of Park City, one of her favorite mountain towns. Her guide celebrates the town's year-round allure, from its invigorating outdoor pursuits to its rustic mountain charm. A perfect summer day in Park City begins with a gourmet coffee and unfolds into a leisurely stroll along historic Main Street, where charming boutiques beckon. The afternoon calls for a scenic hike through the Wasatch Mountains, while the evening finds its perfect conclusion with refined Austrian-inspired cuisine at Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Anouk Masson Krantz's Guide to Telluride, Colorado

For award-winning French fine art photographer and author Krantz, Telluride is a place that speaks to both her creative instincts and her love of the American West. It's in the way morning light filters through the box canyon, how stories of Butch Cassidy still echo through town, and how each Victorian storefront and mountain trail feels like part of a living canvas. She's drawn to the quiet rhythm of life here—wandering between galleries and local boutiques, sipping coffee in the early sun, and savoring meals that reflect the changing seasons. Her Telluride Guide brings that perspective to life, capturing the details, textures, and moments that make this alpine enclave so incredibly unique and alive. From early morning walks through town from Element 52 Auberge Resorts Collection to golden days spent exploring outdoors and convivial evenings at the ultimate base camp for adventure in Mountain Village, Madeline Hotel & Residences Auberge Resorts Collection, this is how she experiences Telluride.

Tsedoo Munkhbat's guide to Geneva, Switzerland

A local herself, the actress and model curates a guide to experience the wonders of Geneva - a city she describes as having the perfect balance between natural discovery and glamorous city life. Having explored the expanses of Switzerland on shoots with top luxury brands, Tsedoo provides a behind-the-scenes perspective to experience local treasures. From world-class dining and views of picturesque landscapes at The Woodward, Auberge Resorts Collection to appreciating time-honored craftsmanship of Swiss watchmaking and fine jewelry, her itinerary reflects her refined taste and reveals the indulgent pleasures that await in the gateway to the Alps.

An Invitation to Discover More

With a portfolio spanning some of the most coveted destinations in the world, the Auberge Insiders Summer Destination Guides allow guests to immerse themselves in a place through the lens of a trusted insider, all while enjoying the unparalleled service and thoughtful luxury that define Auberge Resorts Collection.

