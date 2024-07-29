Auberge Resorts Collection Launches Concert Series Presented by Mercedes-Benz Featuring Performances by Kate Hudson, LeAnn Rimes and Maren Morris

Auberge Resorts Collection introduces The Auberge Resorts Collection Concert Series Presented by Mercedes-Benz, an exclusive series of live performances at Auberge properties with well-known artists including Kate Hudson, Maren Morris and LeAnn Rimes. Post this

Guests may experience these concerts through specially curated overnight weekend packages or with varying a la carte ticket options for The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection and Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection.

"We are thrilled to provide our guests with access to exclusive, world-class performances by the most exciting artists of today in the most extraordinary settings," says Mike Minchin, chief marketing officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. "In debuting our Concert Series, we continue to set the standard in arts, culture and travel, where guests are invited to revel in the energy of live performances by celebrated musicians and create memories that resonate long after the final encore."

"Our long-standing collaboration with Auberge Resorts Collection is centered around providing guests and customers with extraordinary experiences both on and off the road, and the Auberge Concert Series is an exciting next step in the journey," said Melody Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Mercedes-Benz USA. "Music is an integral part of the driving experience, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles are equipped with the most advanced technology to elevate any ride. Whether it's a one-of-a-kind in-car sound experience with Dolby Atmos or our MBUX SOUND DRIVE that uses music to respond to individual driving styles, we're delighted to immerse our drivers in music in new ways."

Throughout each Concert Series weekend, Auberge guests will have the opportunity to experience one-of-a-kind programming that embodies the Auberge philosophy of luxurious, experiential travel that defines the essence of a destination. In addition to taking in an unforgettable performance by Ms. Hudson, guests at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection can enjoy a wine and cheese tasting with Gogi Wines, actor Kurt Russell's boutique wine brand known for its elegant Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. They'll also learn the art of crafting cocktails by pairing local vinegars from Global Gardens, as well as discover the secrets of paella with an interactive cooking demonstration by the inn's executive chef.

Throughout the weekend of Ms. Rimes' extraordinary performance, guests at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection will embark on a luxury adventure, epicurean experience, and wellness journey, complete with an ATV tour upon check-in, featuring 360 views of the Uinta and Wasatch Mountain ranges. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore 3,500 acres of hiking trails and a private mountaintop dinner, complete with cozy fireside s'mores and stargazing for the ultimate feeling of splendor at altitude. Guests can also unwind and indulge their senses in The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection's signature High West Whiskey Rubdown spa treatment, featuring a tasting of whiskey for peak relaxation.

In celebration of Ms. Morris's performance, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection will take guests on an estate tour to explore the Estate's rich history, as well as the hotel's stunning interiors by Ken Fulk. The estate's head bartender, Sarah Rahl, will treat guests to an immersive tasting experience of her favorite tequilas, guiding imbibers through its rich history and classifications. They'll also have an exclusive opportunity to take a ride in a Mercedes-Benz from the Commodore Perry Estate fleet to visit Trovador studio to design a custom hat. Each Concert Series experience reflects the jovial spirit of the weekend and of the destination, itself.

Prior to each concert, Mercedes-Benz will highlight its MANUFAKTUR customization offerings, where attendees can explore the range of custom, personalized elements to reflect their personal style. Attendees will have the opportunity to select a complimentary leather good in an array of unique colors, inspired by the MANUFAKTUR colors, and customize it with their own initials on site. Mercedes-Benz will also offer test drives on property throughout the weekend, allowing guests the opportunity to experience a unique scenic route during a 30-minute ride accompanied by a product specialist. Models available to test drive will include the following: Mercedes-AMG GT 63, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-AMG SL 63, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. Guests can register for the test drives by contacting the respective Auberge itinerary design teams for each of the three Auberge properties in advance of their stay. Mercedes-Benz owners staying at select Auberge properties will also receive exclusive benefits, and all hotel guests have access to a fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles to drive during their stay.

To book tickets, test drives or for more information on the Auberge Concert Series presented by Mercedes-Benz, visit aubergeresorts.com/music or call the properties to book:

Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection: #(855) 298-3477

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection: #(844) 280-5289

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection: #(844) 813-7643

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 18 model lines ranging from the sporty GLA SUV to the flagship S-Class and the dynamic all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com.

