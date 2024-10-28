Auberge Resorts Collection Launches First Ever Auberge Gift Card

Give the gift of one-of-a-kind travel experiences and curated stays with the new Auberge Gift Card, available for purchase online and at all Auberge hotels

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, announces the launch of its new gift card, inviting travelers to share the gift of unforgettable experiences at Auberge properties around the world. With the flexibility to be used across all 28 Auberge Resorts Collection destinations globally, the Auberge Gift Card is designed to offer endless possibilities, from curated stays and exquisite dining experiences to once-in-a-lifetime adventures and indulgent spa treatments.

The Auberge Gift Card is now available and provides an exceptional way for guests to celebrate every occasion—from romantic getaways and family vacations to milestone events and special celebrations. Just in time for the holiday season, gift cards can be purchased online in nine digital formats, each featuring a stylish setting that embodies the spirit of an Auberge destination, such as picturesque mountain vistas and idyllic countryside portraits. An elegantly packaged physical card is also available and comes with a personal note. Both the digital and physical formats are redeemable at all Auberge hotels.

"We are delighted to introduce our new gift card, the perfect way to give unforgettable moments to friends and loved ones," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Luxury travelers continue to place great value on exceptional experiences, and our extraordinary hotels offer endless opportunities. With our gift card, we invite guests to explore the best of Auberge, whether it's an enriching city escape to Florence, a serene retreat in Napa Valley, a coastal getaway in Mexico or an adventure-filled stay in the Rocky Mountains."

Auberge is known for creating experiences that go beyond the ordinary. From bespoke culinary journeys and immersive wellbeing retreats to thrilling outdoor activities, each Auberge experience is crafted to reflect the distinctive character and natural beauty of its destination. With an Auberge gift card, guests can create their own bespoke journeys, filled with discovery and joy, and uncover the magic of each Auberge property in their own way.

To purchase an Auberge gift card or learn more about the program, please visit aubergeresorts.com/gift-card or contact any Auberge property.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports, and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

