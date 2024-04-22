Auberge Resorts Collection Los Cabos Resorts Receive Top Recognition From Travel + Leisure on The 2024 500 List

"We are thrilled to be named as not one, but two of this year's top 500 hotels and resorts in the world by Travel + Leisure and its readers," said Roger Ponce, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection. Post this

Each year, the astute readers of Travel + Leisure — the largest travel media brand in the United States, with an audience of more than 36 million — vote for their favorite destinations, hotels, cruise lines, and more in our World's Best Awards survey. The 2024 T+L 500 list is composed from the 2023 World's Best Awards results, and showcases the hotels and resorts that readers consistently return to for their quality, luxury, exceptional service, and outstanding amenities.

Offering two distinct experiences along the Los Cabos coastline, Esperanza and Chileno Bay each celebrate the rich cultural history, heritage, and topography of the Southern Baja California region in their unique way.

Los Cabos by Sea: Explore the Natural Wonders on Open Waters at Chileno Bay Resort

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection is nestled along a protected cove on the most desirable beach in Los Cabos, with swimmable waters and pristine coral reefs. The resort embodies a carefree and modern ambiance, characterized by an open-air aesthetic that seamlessly blurs the distinction between indoor and outdoor Baja-style living. The resort is known for its warmth and hospitality, boasting 86 hotel rooms, four suites, and 50 spacious villas with panoramic ocean or mountain views, notable dining outlets, COMAL and YAYA, and THE WELL at Chileno Bay.

As an innovator in ocean experiences, this Spring Chileno Bay Resort debuts two new ways to explore the oceanic wonders of the region, in addition to its celebrated H2O Club water activities. Guests at Chileno Bay can unlock Baja's nearly-untouched surfing enclave with two new luxury surfing packages. The Ultimate Baja Boat Day Surf Trip is an unrivaled, all-day surf expedition that transports guests to the East Cape by speed boat to a 52´ Lagoon Catamaran. From their private catamaran, guests will spend a full day paddling in and out of exclusive breaks with Chileno Bay's expert surf hosts, recover between sessions with drinks and chef-prepared bites on the boat, and enjoy a full suite of water toys and fishing equipment. For expert surfers and beginners alike, clinics can be recorded and photographed by a Surf-specializing professional photography crew. Chileno Bay Resort & Residences also debuts the Discover Baja Surf Expedition, a half-day outing along the East Cape that showcases the best of the region's idyllic Sea of Cortez. Guests will ride in comfortable SUV transportation before enjoying a morning surf clinic with a Surf Pro and catching their first Surf along the East Cape. Groups of up to six people, from ages eight and up, are invited to participate and will enjoy beach camp setups with umbrellas, chairs, and towels; a picnic lunch and local snacks; rash guards/wetsuits, and more.

Los Cabos by Land: Explore the Baja Outback at Esperanza

For more than 20 years, Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection has set the standard for luxury resorts in Cabo. Perched atop the bluffs of Punta Ballena overlooking two private coves on the majestic Sea of Cortez, the hotel spans 44 casitas, 45 villas, nine suites, and four haciendas. With four dining outlets, including the exceptional cliffside restaurant Cocina del Mar, five swimming pools, an expansive beachfront with both palapa-style and private covered cabanas, ocean and outback adventures, and more; Esperanza invites its guests to unlock the rich cultural experiences of Baja California.

The iconic resort has reimagined its Baja Outback experience with a new off-roading package. Guests participating in the new experience, Discover Bajas Splendor at Esperanza, will embark on the ultimate off-road adventure on the latest POLARIS RZR off-road vehicle. Connected to expert guides via state of the art intercom and radio communications, guests are free to roam the rugged terrain on a three-hour excursion, and enjoy a relaxing interlude with a Mexican Botana and refreshments at El Faro's poolside seafood grill before returning back to Esperanza.

To learn more about Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection's latest ocean adventures and for more details, please visit https://aubergeresorts.com/chilenobay/.

For more information and to experience the Natural Wonders of Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit https://aubergeresorts.com/esperanza/.

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

[email protected]

About Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

Only a 30-minute drive from San Jose Del Cabo International Airport, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection is a contemporary resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Set on the most coveted swimming beach in Los Cabos, the resort offers a fresh style and an active, engaging environment to create the perfect escape for families, groups of friends and active couples. Boasting 101 hotel rooms and 82 two-, three- and four-bedroom villas with panoramic ocean or mountain views, the resort is known for its warm and welcoming hospitality. Amenities include a three-tiered infinity-edge pool which is the striking centerpiece or the resort, and an extensive array of watersports enjoyed on the beach at H20. The resort is home to THE WELL at Chileno Bay, a holistic wellness destination that offers everything from Eastern Wisdoms and Baja-inspired treatments to health coaching and mindful movement. Guests delight at the inventive Latin cuisine at the signature open-air restaurant COMAL, Mediterranean fusion at the indoor restaurant YAYA, and relax at TnT, the toes-in-the-sand taco and tequila bar.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/chilenobay

Follow Chileno Bay Resort & Residences on Facebook and Instagram @ChilenoBayAuberge

About Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection is Los Cabos' most iconic luxury resort located within the private Punta Ballena community. Overlooking two private coves with stunning views of Los Cabos' Lands End, the resort boasts 59 casita-style guest rooms and 96 expansive one to four-bedroom residential villas offering guests barefoot luxury infused with the spirit of Baja. The resort features six restaurants, including the signature oceanfront Cocina del Mar restaurant with intimate open-air terraces perched dramatically above the water's edge; The Spa at Esperanza; four breathtaking pools, including an adults-only two-tiered infinity pool and a family pool; tennis courts; access to world-class golf courses and an Auberge Adventures menu of only-in-Cabo land and sea experiences.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/esperanza

Follow Esperanza on Facebook and Instagram @EsperanzaAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 25 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

