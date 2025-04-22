Auberge Resorts Collection Names Mohamed Elbanna as Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Mohamed Elbanna Brings Over 20 Years of Global Luxury Operations Expertise to Auberge Resorts Collection.

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohamed Elbanna as Executive Vice President, Global Operations. A visionary hospitality leader with a career spanning more than two decades, Elbanna brings a global perspective and a proven track record of elevating luxury experiences through operational innovation, personalized service and a deep dedication to guests. In his new role, Elbanna will oversee day-to-day operations across the Auberge portfolio, working closely with property teams to further enhance guest experiences, performance and brand cohesion.

"Mo is a sophisticated and highly focused operator with a wealth of impressive global experience," said Christian Clerc, President & CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are honored to welcome him to the Auberge family and our Executive Leadership Team as we continue to pursue our vision of building the most inspiring brand in luxury hospitality."

Elbanna joins Auberge Resorts Collection from Fort Partners US, where he served as Chief Operating Officer for the brand's Hospitality arm. Prior to that, he held the role of Global Head of Operations at Citadel, one of the world's most influential financial institutions, where he led a complex global operational strategy. His foundational years were with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, where he rose through the ranks across international markets, eventually becoming Regional Vice President overseeing Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

"As someone who has always been drawn to brands with heart and purpose, I've long admired Auberge for its ability to create places and experiences that are one-of-a-kind and deeply inspiring," said Elbanna. "I am so proud to join this brand that defines luxury not by repetition, but by authenticity, quality, passion and a commitment to excellence."

Born and raised in Cairo, Elbanna is a Formula 1 aficionado and an avid road cyclist, logging nearly 100 miles a week—a passion that keeps him energized, focused and grounded. He also enjoys playing tennis and regularly competes in tournaments. He and his wife of 22 years, Rania, have three children. Elbanna will be based in Auberge Resorts Collection's Bethesda, Md., office.

Elbanna's appointment comes at an exciting time for Auberge Resorts Collection as the brand continues its thoughtful and strategic expansion in European and urban markets. In Q1 2025, the brand opened Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection in Florence, Italy, and The Woodward, Auberge Resorts Collection in Geneva. These openings will be followed by the highly anticipated opening of Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Mayfair, London, in late 2025. Auberge will soon open several additional urban locations, including The Shore Club, Auberge Resorts Collectionin Miami Beach, Fla., The Knox, Auberge Resorts Collection in Dallas, Texas, and The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection in Houston, Texas.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Auberge Resorts Collection is part of The Friedkin Group.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Everton FC, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

