Auberge Resorts Collection Partners with Leading Designers to Curate Festive Décor At Its One-of-a-Kind Properties This Holiday Season

Wonderland by Auberge Captures the Magic of the Season Through a Designer Lens

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This winter, Auberge Resorts Collection, a portfolio of 28 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, introduces Wonderland by Auberge, a celebration of the holiday spirit through a designer lens. Each destination has partnered with leading designers—from renowned interior decorators to iconic fashion brands and global artists—to curate holiday décor and immersive experiences at these extraordinary properties. Uniquely capturing the magic of the season in each distinct locale, custom-designed Christmas trees and bespoke trimmings curated by Max Mara, Markarian, Perfect Moment and Lela Rose promise a holiday infused with wonder and unforgettable moments, while enchanting installations created by Bronson van Wyck, Lily Kwong, Pierre Frey and Vilebrequin will captivate the senses at Auberge's idyllic winter escapes.

"Each holiday season, we look forward to creating warm and vibrant retreats for guests to gather with family and friends," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This year, enriched by exclusive collaborations with renowned designers and artists, our properties will transform into enchanting settings, where the most precious gift is shared moments. There's no finer place to celebrate and create special memories this winter."

High fashion decor

This December, step into the historic lobby of Aspen landmark Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, where a festive winter wonderland will celebrate the timeless elegance of Max Mara fashion, complete with twinkling lights and cozy, signature touches. Shop a curated collection of iconic pieces exclusively available at the Max Mara Pop-Up Boutique in the storied Aspen Times building next door. And just steps away, the Winter Garden will host the Max Mara Holiday Café, offering seasonal treats and a fun, festive ambiance that's not to be missed this season.

The exquisite Connecticut countryside retreat, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, will welcome Alexandra O'Neill, the acclaimed designer behind luxury womenswear label Markarian, known for its enchanting, romantic styles, to infuse the inn's holiday decor with her brand's signature elegance. The centerpiece of this collaboration will be the iconic 18-foot Christmas tree, complemented by eye-catching mantle trimmings and more. Guests can also reserve the 'Markarian Suite,' Mayflower's premier accommodation, specially adorned for the season.

At the buzzing social hub in Fort Worth, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, exclusive holiday decor will feature a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Texas-born-and-bred designer Lela Rose. Fusing the brands' shared ethos of exquisite style, entertaining and hospitality, the luxury western wear collection, Lela Rose Ranch, will present a custom, reversible tree skirt and decorative bows, while an assortment of Lela Rose's most-loved products, hand-picked for the season, will be available to shop.

The Deer Valley icon, Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, will transform the lobby and its coveted après experience with luxury skiwear brand Perfect Moment. Inside, the hotel's distinctive red door opens to reveal a spectacular holiday tree—a fusion of fashion, art and festive spirit, uniquely designed by Perfect Moment. Additionally, Deer Valley's most popular après venue will now be enveloped in Perfect Moment's cozy pillows and throws, custom seating and other Perfect Moment touches throughout, where guests can revel in the day's finest runs beside a crackling fire on the sun-drenched patio, while sipping on a signature Goldener Hot Chocolate or Express-O Lift Martini.

In a unique collaboration with Vilebrequin and La Fête Wine Company, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Hawai'i will transform its beachside haven into a festive playground, where spaces are adorned with lively Vilebrequin prints and the air is perfumed with the festive notes of La Fête du Rosé and bespoke cocktails.

At Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection, the private mountain estate in Virginia, iconic leather goods maker Ghurka will offer a holiday décor and retail activation that redefines mountain adventure luxury. In a celebration of craftsmanship and heritage, Ghurka will adorn the resort's primary tree in the Great Hall with holiday bows made of their signature chestnut leather, teamed with a festive red ribbon and the brand's natural brass rivets. Additional leather designs will convert the storied Tobacco Barn into a bespoke holiday haven, capturing the rugged elegance and timeless spirit of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Iconic interiors and fete-worthy favorites

Renowned party planner and event designer mastermind Bronson van Wyck will bring a festive spin on his signature joie de vivre to The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport this winter. Van Wyck will transform the historic mansion into a festively resplendent and subtly provocative setting, showcasing fabrics from the beloved design house Brunschwig & Fils, celebrated for its whimsical fabric and wallcoverings, complete with a bespoke holiday dining experience.

Celebrated for his ability to turn spaces into fantastical, immersive environments, the fearless designer Ken Fulk will partner with Austin landmark Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection to create a holiday experience unlike any other. Fulk will bring his signature style, which blends sophistication with whimsy, to the historic Estate for a grand Festive Tea, where an elegant table awaits with an assortment of teas on display, as well as a hand-drawn menu of savory small bites and sweet treats.

Pierre Frey, the celebrated French Maison known for its fabrics, wallpapers, rugs and furniture, will transform the public spaces of Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, the idyllic countryside retreat in Southwest France. Blending the Maison's elegant designs with the chateau's historic charm, the 13th-century estate will become a whimsical holiday retreat. Guests can immerse themselves in a festive journey, where Pierre Frey's iconic prints will adorn the Chateau space, creating a captivating atmosphere that celebrates both the spirit of the season and the French art de vivre.

On the Central Coast of California, Heather Taylor Home will sprinkle a dash of festive magic and style across The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Olivos. Halls will be decked with bespoke holiday décor, from playful custom bows to traditional Christmas stockings, all designed to add a touch of wonder. The historical Pinochle Room will feature a Heather Taylor Home-inspired tablescape, perfectly setting the stage for an intimate and unforgettable holiday dinner.

The renowned wine country retreat, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, will partner with Estelle Colored Glass to bring an infusion of festive color and elegance to its celebrated Napa Valley property. A vibrant array of unique touch points throughout the hotel will be anchored by a stunning Christmas tree-inspired installation at reception, designed by local Bay Area artist Angela Johal. Guests can also join an exclusive, limited-time cocktail class, where they'll master the art of crafting festive drinks using Estelle's chic and playful stemware. And for those seeking an even more personalized touch, Solage offers enhanced in-room amenities that incorporate the colorful glassware into the guest experience, creating an elevated sense of warmth and sophistication from the moment they arrive.

A true California holiday awaits at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection with Shoppe Amber Interiors, a retail destination for timeless, curated home essentials, to provide their first resort pop-up experience. Shoppe Amber Interiors will beautifully imbue Stanly Ranch's iconic spaces—from Gavel to Ranch House—where guests can celebrate the season surrounded by classic holiday décor with a West Coast twist.

Celebrated interior designer and tastemaker Nathan Turner will reinterpret the legendary hideaway, White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Kennebunkport, Maine. Blending the designer's classic and eclectic Americana style with Scandinavian holiday traditions, the local landmark will become a cozy winter retreat, where guests can savor an unforgettable meal in White Barn Inn Restaurant's wine cellar, adorned with custom linens and festive décor, as well as shop a special collection of holiday pieces designed by Turner.

Santa Fe landmark Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection will partner with luxury fashion house ZAZI to reveal a redesigned Valley View Suite, celebrating artisanal craftsmanship and connection to nature. Debuting in late November, the suite will blend ZAZI's signature handmade textiles with the luxurious Southwest charm of Bishop's Lodge to encapsulate the serene beauty of New Mexican winters. For a limited time, an exclusive selection of ZAZI textiles and apparel will be available for purchase.

Rebecca Gardner's Houses & Parties will wave its sugarplum wand at The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection as the property celebrates its first holiday season in the Charleston Sea Islands. 'Tis the season for Charleston swizzles under the tree, as Gardner is set to dust the resort with Houses & Parties magic, unveiling of a statement holiday tree that evokes the feeling of holidays spent at a beloved, riverside home away from home. The design will masterfully blend the property's whimsical southern charm with Houses & Parties' signature irreverence and wit for a lowcountry holiday wonderland.

Global artistry

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection will curate an artful holiday integrating nature and design through an exclusive collaboration with renowned landscape designer Lily Kwong. The nature-driven upstate escape will celebrate American craftsmanship and botanical artistry as Kwong morphs the resort's Great Porch and The Shop into festive designscapes with enthralling holiday installations that embrace Hudson Valley's serene beauty.

In an exciting cross-property initiative, three of Auberge's Mexico properties will present a collaboration with the renowned Mexican art and design studio, Mestiz. This partnership will bring immersive installations to Eteréo, Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya, Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection in Punta de Mita, and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo San Lucas, each inspired by the rich natural beauty of these locations. Furthermore, to celebrate the heart of the Chileno Bay experience—the pool—Colombian fashion brand Cala de La Cruz will create a bespoke festive décor installation and appoint the resort's five signature pool bungalows with exclusive Cala de La Cruz pieces and a newly launched waste-free cocktail menu.

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo San Lucas will partner with ONORA, a bespoke design collective from Mexico City, to transform the beachfront oasis with exclusive holiday décor installations, an immersive private dining event that embraces the Baja lifestyle and special surprises throughout the festive season. Additionally, guests can enjoy a limited-time ONORA retail experience at the resort, featuring a curated selection of their stunning home goods and gifts.

At the premier wellness destination in Costa Rica, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, renowned artist Daniela Monge of Entre Nudos will outfit the hacienda with her masterful macramé installations, inspired by the verdant beauty of the Talamanca Mountains. Each piece will feature unique designs harmoniously linked by exceptional craftsmanship and interactive elements.

Festive western aesthetic

In a unique celebration of heritage and craftsmanship, luxury western wear icon Kemo Sabe will collaborate with The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection to unveil a curated holiday decor experience in Utah's Wasatch Mountains. Guests will be welcomed by a striking custom cowboy boot tree in the lobby, while the door of each suite will be adorned with one-of-a-kind hat wreaths.

In Telluride's Mountain Village, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection will reimagine holiday magic with a Western Winter Wonderland, courtesy of designer hat maker Nick Fouquet, known for his distinctive blend of craftsmanship and heritage. A festive transformation of the modern mountainside haven will draw from cowboy culture and the rich traditions of the American West, while an immersive calendar of events, exclusive winter programming and interactive design elements are set against the stunning backdrop of Colorado's snowy peaks. Down in the historic town of Telluride, Element 52, Auberge Resorts Collection will also showcase Fouquet's designs, continuing the wintry western wonderland from the mountain to the famed box canyon.

As the holiday season approaches, Auberge's one-of-a-kind properties invite guests to experience enchanting transformations, each a testament to the creativity and unique vision of the distinguished partners involved. This celebration of style, artistry and festive magic promises not just an unforgettable stay, but an enduring memory of joy and wonder.

