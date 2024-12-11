Auberge Resorts Collection Returns with 'An Extraordinary Year'

An Exclusive Calendar of Exceptional Events in 2025

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection unveils another Extraordinary Year, a collection of singular events and experiences spanning the globe and defining the year to come. With each worthy of a dedicated journey, the calendar of exclusive experiences promises an unforgettable 2025. Embark on epicurean adventures, discover local art and culture or center your wellbeing with an extraordinary year of travel to Auberge destinations worldwide. Delve into a multisensory omakase-inspired dining adventure with 3-MICHELIN Star SingleThread at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection; get up close and personal with Nashville's most iconic songwriters at The Bluebird Cafe at Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection; embrace your inner interior designer at a weekend design summit with shoppable bazaars hosted by interiors expert Ariel Okin at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection; indulge in gourmet dining and heartfelt gratitude at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection with Gaby Dalkin's Friendsgiving feast; and celebrate Hawaiian heritage in the treasured tradition of Turtle Independence Day at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection. It's all part of another unforgettable year at Auberge.

"We are excited to invite our guests to journey through our most extraordinary collection of singular events and one-of-a-kind experiences in 2025," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. "From epicurean experiences curated with the world's leading restaurants and chefs to immersive cultural discoveries, intimate musical performances and rejuvenating wellbeing retreats, our 2025 calendar is crafted to make every destination unmatched and unforgettable."

Arts & Culture

Drawing inspiration from the spirit and traditions of the iconic American West, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Telluride, Colorado, presents Anouk Masson Krantz: "Spirit of the West." The solo exhibition, on view throughout the winter season until April 7, will showcase the celebrated photographer's stunning black-and-white works across the Forbes Five-Star property.

Songwriting magic takes center stage at Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection with a concert series curated by Nashville's legendary listening room, The Bluebird Cafe. For six exclusive evenings—January 17 & 18, February 21 & 22 and March 21 & 22—the revered venue, famous for spotlighting icons like Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks, will bring its intimate songwriter showcase to the resort's Bunkhouse. Dive deep into the stories behind the hits with three celebrated songwriters each night, as they reveal the inspiration and journey of their renowned tracks in a setting as captivating as the songs themselves.

Fort Worth's vibrant social hub, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, will elevate the Stock Show and Rodeo season, January 17–February 8, with exclusive events and programming that celebrate the city's most iconic tradition. Highlights will include the Rodeo Kickoff Party, featuring custom chain stitching and live music, as well as personalized boot fittings with Miron Crosby and "Conversations in the Library: Western Women," a panel with industry trailblazers. The Bar will host daily Rodeo Socials, offering themed cocktails and bites, while pre-show dinners at Bricks and Horses promise a unique and unforgettable season.

Newport's iconic downtown mansion, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, is set to dazzle with a year-round calendar of holiday festivities. The season kicks off with a glamorous Kentucky Derby soiree on May 3, complete with mint juleps, Southern Kentucky-fried specialties, betting games and a festive dress code. Come fall, New York-based No Ring Circus will once again captivate an intimate audience with its theatrical Halloween production at the Mansion on October 31.

A summer escape to the Connecticut countryside will be a haven for creativity with interior designer Ariel Okin and the Fenimore Lane Design Bazaar at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection. Delve into a weekend-long showcase of exquisite design and join in enriching panels and workshops, featuring a blend of local and globally celebrated designers and thought leaders, June 21–22.

On the Island of Hawai'i, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection invites guests to join in its 36th Annual Turtle Independence Day, a cherished celebration of marine conservation, sustainability and Hawaiian heritage. In partnership with Sea Life Park on Oahu, this heartfelt tradition sees captive-reared hatchlings cared for in the resort's saltwater ponds before their triumphant release into the Pacific. This summer, gather with the Living Culture team and devoted spectators at the Beach Club for an unforgettable Fourth of July, where the spirit of aloha and the beauty of nature come together.

Spend a weekend with renowned interior designer Amanda Lindroth at The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection, nestled in Charleston's Sea Islands. From October 3–5, celebrate elegance, creativity and the art of living beautifully as Lindroth's signature blend of breezy island design and Southern soul takes center stage in the Lowcountry. From hands-on tabletop styling to curated antique shopping, and a sparkling riverfront dinner with industry icons, refine your eye for design during an unforgettable weekend escape.

The beauty and vibrancy of the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos will come to life at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection during the hotel's annual EsperanzArte festival on October 31. This highly anticipated event at the Los Cabos oasis will bring together contemporary artists from across Baja for a celebration of art, history and tradition, all set within a culinary-driven festival. Loved by locals and guests alike, the experience will feature a curated selection of Cabo's finest culinary destinations, stunning art and crafts and beautifully designed altars that pay homage to the traditions of the holiday.

Savannah Friedkin Sustainable Fine Jewelry will return to Aspen for a summer residency at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection's speakeasy, Bad Harriet. From mid-June through September, discover the brand's ethically conscious fine jewelry, made with climate-neutral, lab-grown diamonds and certified recycled precious metals, along with a curated calendar of events with its namesake designer and founder.

In Austin, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome the highly anticipated return of its Estate Music Series. Now in its third year, this intimate series celebrates Austin's dynamic music scene with headlining artists, innovative cocktails, curated bites and exclusive weekend programming. Previous performers include Grammy-winning Maren Morris, Midland, Parker McCollum and Mt. Joy, solidifying the Estate as Austin's social and cultural hub. The 2025 lineup will soon be revealed, promising another unforgettable celebration of the city's global music legacy.

Fall at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection transforms into a vibrant canvas celebrating Día de Muertos on November 1, Mexico's profound tradition of honoring life and memory. Amid marigolds from the esteemed Mexico City florist, San Jacinto, guests will create floral crowns, join in spirited parades and savor authentic culinary delights at the playful seaside enclave in Punta de Mita.

This spring, a first stay at Europe's most extraordinary new hotel, Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, promises an immersion in the rich cultural heritage of Florence, Italy. The hotel's crown jewel, the Palazzo Moderno Suite—the largest and most private of this refined country retreat—will offer an unparalleled blend of space and privacy for guests to experience the opulence and tranquility of Tuscany, enhanced by panoramic views of the iconic Florentine skyline.

Epicurean

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection welcomes back 3-MICHELIN Star farm-driven restaurant SingleThread for its third winter residency, February 13–17 and 20–23. This residency showcases the evolving next chapter of an immersive cinematic dining experience that SingleThread debuted last year. Led by Chef Kyle and Head Farmer Katina Connaughton, each course invites diners to connect with the artistry and passion behind this extraordinary culinary journey.

Telluride's Forbes Five-Star Resort, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, invites guests to an extraordinary culinary journey with award-winning Japanese restaurant Uchi, March 27–29. Savor an exquisite 10-course omakase dinner set against the breathtaking alpine backdrop. As summer unfolds, the fifth annual Alpine Cookout returns on July 5—a celebration of Independence Day, featuring Southwestern flavors crafted by visiting chefs from the four corners and beyond, fueled by Telluride's vibrant spirit.

This spring, Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection will present a gateway to Mexico's rich culinary diversity in the "Epicurean Journey Through Mexico." Showcasing the nation's gastronomic prowess—from the deep, traditional flavors of Oaxaca to the bustling street food of Mexico City and the fresh seafood of Baja—the chef-led dining series, taking place from March through May, will connect guests with acclaimed regional chefs and mixologists at the ethereal oceanfront oasis in Riviera Maya.

From May through November at Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection in the Hudson Valley, the Seasonal Harvest Dinner Series will spotlight a unique ingredient from the upstate escape's on-site farm each month. Mornings will offer foraging journeys with the culinary team, followed by meticulously prepared multi-course dinners that transform seasonal flavors into culinary art—from wild ramps in May to root vegetables in November.

Aspen's most anticipated culinary event will return next summer with Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection's fifth annual Epicurean Passport Weekend, June 19–22. Culture, style and unmatched culinary artistry converge at the iconic landmark hotel, transforming it into a vibrant stage for curated multi-course feasts and immersive, gourmet-focused experiences led by world-renowned chefs, visionary vintners and master mixologists.

Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, Santorini's premier clifftop haven, unveils a series of transcendent dining events happening once a month during summertime at signature restaurant, Varoulko Santorini, perched high above the Aegean Sea. Guests will savor an exquisite multi-course feast crafted by MICHELIN-starred Chef Lefteris Lazarou, beautifully paired with select champagnes from world-renowned houses. Dive into an unparalleled blend of authentic Greek flavors and sophisticated gastronomy, creating moments as memorable as the breathtaking views.

Bask in the glow of summer at Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection in Deer Valley, Utah, where the ancient Bavarian Bergfeuer tradition will ignite the Summer Solstice on June 20, 2025. An enchanting flame-to-table dinner will showcase local ingredients sourced directly from the Wasatch Range, set against a backdrop of flickering firelight and communal artistry. Extend the magic throughout the weekend with a suite of alpine activities—from hiking and mountain biking to rejuvenating wellness experiences—all celebrating the great outdoors.

Celebrating the return of the Calistoga Food & Wine Festival November 14–16, Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection will present a vibrant showcase of Napa Valley's culinary finesse paired exquisitely with Calistoga's top wines. The multi-day event at the vibrant wine country retreat will feature a collaborative chefs' dinner that highlights the region's finest talents and culminates in the signature grand tasting—the ultimate tribute to local grape growers, farmers, chefs and artisans.

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Napa Valley, Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection will host 'Gathering in the Grove' November 17–23, the property's annual harvest of its 33 acres of heritage olive trees and the branch-to-bottle production of its coveted Auberge du Soleil Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Throughout the week, guests will enjoy a signature "Olives Six Ways" tasting menu offered at the hotel's MICHELIN-starred Restaurant, featuring six olive-inspired dishes paired with wines selected from some of the world's best olive and wine growing regions.

Gourmet cuisine and gratitude converge with a vibrant tableau at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, where globally-beloved culinary talent Gaby Dalkin of What's Gaby Cooking will host her annual Friendsgiving dinner in the heart of Napa Valley. The festive gathering will showcase a locally sourced menu, bringing the community together to celebrate Thanksgiving and the harvest season.

In Los Cabos, Chileno Bay Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection is set to host one of North America's most sought-after New Year's Eve celebrations. Where the ocean meets the stars, the night will begin with a curated multi-course dinner at COMAL. Then, let the party begin at La Playita—expect live music, starry skies and surprise delights that will keep the night electric until the first dawn of the New Year.

White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, Kennebunk's renowned coastal retreat and home to the award-winning White Barn Inn Restaurant, will host two collaborative culinary weekends in 2025, featuring partnerships with James Beard and MICHELIN-recognized restaurants.

Celebrating the exceptional terroir of the French countryside, Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection invites guests to embark on an extraordinary journey in autumn. Begin with a bespoke cognac workshop in collaboration with the prestigious Martell house, followed by a gourmet dinner at the Château. The adventure will continue with a masterclass on Neuvic Caviar and a truffle hunt in the Dordogne for Périgord's most illustrious treasure—the black truffle. The experience is rounded off with explorations of local vineyards, interactions with winemakers and seasonal foraging for mushrooms and chestnuts amid the untouched beauty of the Domaine's expansive forests.

Wellbeing & Adventure

The secrets to a longer, fuller life resonate within the tranquil confines of Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection in Costa Rica. During the month of May, Plan de Vida: Longevity Series will present a journey deep into the celebrated Blue Zones, where longevity isn't just hoped for—it's achieved. Guests will discover how ancient traditions in Costa Rica's Nicoyan region can enhance modern wellbeing through engaging workshops, expert teachings from Visiting Masters and a vibrant community.

On Memorial Day Weekend, Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection will celebrate the onset of summer with the 2nd annual Highland Golf & Wine Classic, May 23–26. The three-day Memorial Day Weekend experience will offer a perfect blend of exclusive culinary delights and premium wine tastings, paired with world-class golf. Set against the stunning backdrop of the majestic highlands of Virginia, an exhilarating combination of adventure and relaxation awaits.

A weekend dedicated to sport will unfold in wine country at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, August 29–August 31. The Los Olivos landmark will host the 8th Annual USPA Women's Polo Challenge Sunny Hale Invitational in partnership with La Herradura Polo Club and Equestrian Center and offer guests an opportunity to play polo with the pros. An intimate dinner on the field will be brimming with live music and feature locally sourced seasonal ingredients, while an exclusive art exhibition by renowned artist Brian Bowen Smith brings the beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley to life.

An Extraordinary Year At a Glance: Calendar of Events

Winter: Spirit of the West: Anouk Masson Krantz at Madeline Hotel & Residences (Telluride, Colo.)

Through Jan. 15: Nick Fouquet Shoppe Takeover at Madeline Hotel & Residences (Telluride, Colo.)

Jan 8–11: Atelier Norbert Niederkofler at Hotel Jerome (Aspen, Colo.)

Jan. 17 & 18: Bluebird Cafe at Bishop's Lodge (Santa Fe, N.M.)

Jan. 17: Rodeo Kickoff Party at Bowie House (Fort Worth, Texas)

Jan. 17–Feb. 18: Stock Show and Rodeo Events at Bowie House (Fort Worth, Texas)

Feb. 13–17: SingleThread Dinner at The Lodge at Blue Sky (Park City, Utah)

Feb. 20–23: SingleThread Dinner at The Lodge at Blue Sky (Park City, Utah)

Feb. 21 & 22: Bluebird Cafe at Bishop's Lodge (Santa Fe, N.M.)

March 21 & 22: Bluebird Cafe at Bishop's Lodge (Santa Fe, N.M.)

March 27–29: Uchi Omakase Dinner Series at Madeline Hotel & Residences (Telluride, Colo.)

March–May: Epicurean Journey Through Mexico at Etéreo (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

May–Nov.: Seasonal Harvest Dinner Series at Wildflower Farms (Hudson Valley, N.Y.)

May 3: Kentucky Derby Soiree at The Vanderbilt (Newport, R.I.)

May 23–26: Highland Golf + Wine Classic at Primland (Blue Ridge Mountains, Va.)

May: Plan de Vida: Longevity Series at Hacienda AltaGracia (Costa Rica)

Summer: Varoulko Summer Dinner Series at Grace Hotel (Santorini, Greece)

June 14–September 30: Savannah Friedkin Fine Jewelry in Residence at Bad Harriet (Aspen, Colo.)

June 19–22: Epicurean Passport Weekend at Hotel Jerome (Aspen, Colo.)

June 20: Summer Solstice at Goldener Hirsch (Deer Valley, Utah)

June 21–22: Fenimore Lane Design Summit at Mayflower Inn & Spa (Washington, Conn.)

July 3-4: Turtle Independence Day at Mauna Lani (Island of Hawai'i)

July 5: Alpine Cookout at Madeline Hotel & Residences (Telluride, Colo.)

Aug. 28–Sept. 1: Pacific Coast Polo Weekend at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern (Los Olivos, Calif.)

Oct. 3–5: Design Weekend with Amanda Lindroth at The Dunlin (Kiawah River, S.C.)

Oct. 31: Menagerie at the Mansion Halloween Party at The Vanderbilt (Newport, R.I.)

Oct. 31: EsperanzArte at Esperanza (Los Cabos, Mexico)

Nov.: Friendsgiving Dinner with Gaby Dalkin at Stanly Ranch (Napa, Calif.)

Nov. 1–2: Día de Muertos Weekend Celebration at Susurros del Corazón (Punta de Mita, Mexico)

Nov. 14–16: Calistoga Food & Wine Chefs' Dinner at Solage (Napa Valley, Calif.)

Nov. 17–23: Gathering in the Grove: Olive Harvest at Auberge du Soleil (Napa Valley, Calif.)

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Party at Chileno Bay (Los Cabos, Mexico)

Ongoing: Estate Music Series at Commodore Perry Estate (Austin, Texas)

Ongoing: Maison Martell Cognac Journey at Domaine des Etangs (Massignac, France)

Ongoing: Culinary Pop-Ups at White Barn Inn (Kennebunk, Maine)

For more information or to book, please visit aubergeresorts.com/one-of-a-kind-experiences/.

