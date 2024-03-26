Auberge Resorts Collection to Manage Iconic Shore Club, Auberge Resorts Collection in Miami Beach

Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, has been appointed by the Miami-based global developer Witkoff and Monroe Capital to manage The Shore Club Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Miami Beach, Florida. Post this

"We are excited to expand our urban footprint with the addition of Shore Club in Miami Beach, a place where nature, art, culture and entertainment come together in uniquely compelling ways," said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Our proven skill in elevating historic properties through exceptional service and experiences together with Witkoff's vision and Robert Stern's exquisite design will transform this legendary address into a dynamic new destination that embodies the unique spirit of Miami Beach. We can't wait to bring this vision to life."

Working closely with acclaimed London-based interior design firm Bryan O'Sullivan Studio and Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design, RAMSA and Auberge Resorts Collection will ensure that The Shore Club's historic integrity and character remain intact, celebrating its vibrant past while firmly reinstating it as the centerpiece of a new South Beach era. Just 73 rooms and suites, including a luxurious penthouse, will offer guests the ultimate Miami Beach experience, with direct beach access, five-star amenities set within landscaped botanical gardens and the unparalleled, intuitive service and singular experiences for which Auberge Resorts Collection is known worldwide.

Rising from the shore with awe-inspiring Atlantic Ocean views, the property's new 200-foot-tall residential tower will reveal RAMSA's spin on Miami Beach's iconic MiMo (Miami Modern) architecture. Curves inspired by the ocean's fluid form reference the area's Art Deco heritage, while staggered tiers yield vast, undulating terraces and endless water vistas. The eight-story Cromwell Hotel will be transformed into a discreet private residential entrance from which homeowners will access the 49 exclusive residences. Each will boast its own distinct floor plan and large glass windows that frame dramatic ocean views, blurring the line between indoors and out. Residence interiors touch on the same timeless theme that runs throughout the resort, with rich woods, sinuous lines and brass accents a nod to the materials and forms of classic yachts.

An extremely rare addition to Miami Beach and completely unique to The Shore Club Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one 8,000-square-foot beach house, also designed by RAMSA. Envisaged for a single family, the fully serviced villa offers its own private entrance, swimming pool and breathtaking, palm-fringed ocean views.

Residents and guests of The Shore Club Resort & Private Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection will be spoilt for choice when it comes to relaxation and entertainment within this private enclave, located just moments from all the city has to offer. Imbued with an intoxicating blend of beach serenity and buzzing urban vibes, the property's lush green environs seamlessly knit the two historic landmarks and new elements into a cohesive whole, while separating private amenities from those open to resort guests.

Residents will enjoy a state-of-the-art private fitness center, a library, lounge and residents-only pool just steps from the sand, as well as exceptional in-home offerings. They will also be able to take full advantage of all other hotel amenities, including the signature restaurant, set to become the culinary destination of Miami. A buzzing and seductive double-height café and bar will lead to an alfresco lounge, and a world-class indoor-outdoor Auberge spa and fitness center will cater to all wellness needs. Time outside will be savored at the Beach Club, in the cocktail lounge and at three swimming pools flanked by sun terraces and a poolside café and bar.

Alex Witkoff, Co-CEO, Witkoff, notes, "With all their experience and finesse in curating luxury escapes and lifestyles, it gives me great pleasure to have the award-winning team at Auberge Resorts Collection manage our property in Miami Beach. The approach taken by Auberge Resorts Collection is very much in keeping with Witkoff's ethos of crafting top-tier luxury destinations. This collaboration is complementary in every way and we very much look forward to working with them to reinstate this iconic property on the Miami Beach skyline."

Says Craig Reid, chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection: "We are delighted to partner with Witkoff and Monroe Capital as we continue to expand Auberge's presence in global urban destinations. The Shore Club will be a standout destination highlighting Miami Beach as one of the finest locations in which to relax, play and live."

For more information, please visit www.aubergeresorts.com/shoreclub/.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree, and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About Witkoff

Witkoff Group is privately held, global real estate investment and development firm with offices in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles to bring inventive thinking to a traditional industry. Founded by Steven Witkoff in 1997, the firm is a market leader in the ownership and development of premier residential, hospitality, office, retail and mixed-use projects in major cities both in the United States and abroad. Witkoff specializes in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties in key central business district locations as well as assets with strong repositioning potential in gateway markets to establish a new typology that adds value and creates trailblazing products for incredible returns. Leveraging a vertically integrated, operationally focused approach to project development, with in-house teams focused on acquisitions, financing, design, development, construction, sales and marketing, and asset and property management, Witkoff has consistently executed creative strategies across diverse asset classes.

