Auberge Resorts Collection to Offer Festive Family Experiences That Give Back to Nonprofit Baby2Baby

A winter wonderland in the West sets the stage for a festive sleigh ride through the snow that families will remember for years to come. The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection will take guests on a journey across Utah's breathtaking Wasatch Mountain trails and up to a private mountaintop yurt for libations and seasonal bites. At Element 52, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Telluride, families can enjoy a cozy sleigh ride among the Rocky Mountain scenery while indulging in hot drinks and freshly baked cookies.

On the Island of Hawai'i, an unforgettable family holiday golf experience awaits at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection. Ranked in Golfweek's top 15 and the only resort with two courses, the stunning oasis on the Kohala Coast boasts ancient lava beds punctuated by Kiawe forests, with 230 acres of protected archaeological land, where guests are invited to take in the natural wonders while enjoying holiday-themed treats, cart decorating and family-friendly competitions.

For families seeking a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to remember, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection will offer two unparalleled experiences through its Tree Nets, Costa Rica's most unique and still yet-to-be-discovered adventure. Soar above the forest floor with a sunset iteration of its signature High Canopy Tree Net experience or explore the trails of the Hacienda with a family-friendly excursion, complete with breakfast at the Mid-Net, AltaGracia's jungle trampoline surrounded by the lush natural landscape of the Talamanca Mountains.

In Riviera Maya, the ethereal oceanfront resort, EtIreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, invites guests to embark on a seaside adventure led by the area's water sports experts. Families will set sail on a snorkeling journey to discover the Caribbean's marine life and explore the ojo de agua, the underwater freshwater spring off the shore of the resort, followed by brunch on the beach.

At the contemporary Baja oasis, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Los Cabos, the resort's signature sunrise paddleboard experience gets the festive treatment with LED lights that dance on the Sea of Cortez and get the whole family up and moving together.

To welcome the festive season in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection will host its first Winter Solstice Experience, inviting families to gather and share in the awe of gazing into the galaxy from inside the resort's state-of-the-art Observatory.

One-of-a-kind holiday keepsakes

An old-west style tintype portrait is a cherished keepsake to treasure from a private family photoshoot at the iconic Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Aspen. Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, the ultimate basecamp for adventure in Telluride, has curated an exclusive map of the destination's most scenic spots to capture the ultimate alpine family portraits. Explore the breathtaking natural beauty of America's Best Mountain Town with a local photographer to capture truly one-of-a-kind holiday family memories you'll treasure forever.

At Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, the exquisite Connecticut countryside retreat, a partnership with interior design firm Sister Parish and artist Riley Sheehey will provide Christmas tree ornament kits for guests to create mementos for holiday decorating at home for years to come.

Nostalgia and favorite pastimes

Holiday magic and nostalgia infuse family-focused offerings at Auberge properties around the world. In California, the legendary Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection will introduce holiday stagecoach rides through historic Los Olivos. As twinkling lights illuminate the charming town, hotel guests, members and locals alike will feel the spirit of yesteryear with the joyful sound of bells and the clatter of hooves. With gourmet hot chocolate, heart-warming bourbon, coffee and holiday cookies in hand, this cozy and nostalgic trip back in time will be available on the weekends from November 24 through December 31.

Fresh bread and family bonding will go hand in hand this holiday season every Thursday afternoon in November and December at the bold Napa Valley retreat, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, in a chef-led baking and painting workshop featuring homemade sourdough, the resort's beloved staple.

Venture East to Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, the nature-driven Upstate New York escape, for a classic taste of the Hudson Valley in the resort's orchard-to-oven Apple Cider Donut Workshop. Guests will uncover the secrets of cider-making, savor freshly pressed cider and craft their own delicious donuts with expert guidance and creative toppings to take home a sample of harvest season.

At the French countryside retreat, Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, guests will discover the centuries-old history of the chateau and regional traditions surrounding the festive season in Charente Limousine with a guided tour alongside the resort's resident historical expert, followed by afternoon tea in the Attic, where children under 12 will find a hidden gift. From the legend of the Christmas stump to the deliciously festive capon and canoles, a glimpse into the ancestral ways of celebrating Christmas in a region rich in terroir, traditions and superstitions awaits in idyllic Southwest France.

Only in wine country

An exclusive, intimate personal shopping experience awaits at Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection. The Provencal-inspired Napa Valley icon calls on the expert guidance of celebrated Bay Area fashion designer and Napa Valley resident Karen Caldwell to whisk guests away to explore the finest boutiques in wine country. After creating a custom itinerary over morning coffee and housemade croissants on the dining terrace at Auberge du Soleil, guests will venture in a private car to nearby St. Helena to shop, enjoy a leisurely lunch and cap the day with a personal tour of the latest art exhibit at Caldwell-Snyder gallery.

Toast to the holidays at Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, the vibrant Napa Valley retreat, where guests, members and locals alike can explore the nature-driven factors that impact the taste, texture and smell of California wines. From cooling Bay breezes to volcanic activity and soil characteristics, dive deep into the conditions that define the differences across Napa Valley's 16 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), or designated winegrowing regions. Guests will be welcomed with a festive Pinot Noir cocktail before exploring unique wines alongside local cheese and charcuterie perfectly paired to excite any palate.

Festive meals and gatherings

This holiday season, White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, Maine's most iconic coastal escape, will introduce its Farmer's Breakfast experience, honoring the tradition of the area's farmsteads. Guests are invited to the 150-year-old barn, dressed in their finest flannels or pajamas, for a breakfast feast at long communal tables to celebrate the maple sugar shacks, farms and purveyors from the surrounding area. A take-home mini bottle of bourbon maple syrup is a delicious keepsake from treasured time at the legendary Kennebunk hideaway.

Newport's most iconic downtown mansion, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, will bring families together at the table for its weekly Sunday Roast. Guests of all ages are invited to gather in the hotel's opulent dining room for this modern take on a centuries-old tradition and indulge in a festive meal, featuring tender roast beef, crispy potatoes, roasted carrots, buttery cabbage and perfectly puffy Yorkshire pudding.

The Bavarian-inspired Deer Valley icon Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Utah, will launch AprHs Chalet, the ultimate mountain experience for families and friends. Daily at the hotel, guests and locals can enjoy sweet and savory pretzel towers—from elevated versions of the classic hot pretzel and a selection of local and European cheeses to the exquisite creations from the resort's in-house pastry chef—alongside champagne and gourmet hot chocolate, while taking in the breathtaking Utah mountain landscape.

Known for its glamorous soirees, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, the transportive oasis in the heart of Austin, will host a Mansion Tea Party on Saturdays and Sundays, November 24 - December 25. Roaming carolers will set the festive mood, while hidden treasures abound the Italianate-style mansion for the little ones to find. Inside the Library, amid a stunning holiday display and menu of delicacies by Chef Susana, Santa will be waiting to receive guests—the perfect holiday family photo op.

A Southwestern winter culinary journey awaits at Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection. Inside the legendary Santa Fe landmark's Wine Room, Executive Chef Pablo will curate a seasonal menu with a focus on local purveyors and New Mexican traditions for an intimate gourmet dining experience. After dinner, guests can relax by the kiva fireplace under a custom blanket—a cozy memento to take home—and enjoy dessert while a Native storyteller sets the stage for an enchanting evening of Southwestern traditions.

The playful seaside enclave, Susurros del CorazSn, Auberge Resorts Collection, invites guests to discover the art of Zarandeado, an ancient Mexican grilling technique originated on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit more than 500 years ago. Executive Chef Tona will guide families through this timeless method of preparing a whole fish, complemented with an exquisite menu of savory grilled vegetables and signature guacamole.

At Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, the peaceful respite along the coast in Los Cabos, Mexico, guests will learn about ponche navideQo, the traditional Mexican drink that has filled homes with sweet festive aromas and filled hearts with the spirit of the holidays, as the prelude to a private beach glamping experience. Under the canopy of a private luxury tent, a dreamy dinner features a special Baja Mezze menu, designed with seasonal, local ingredients for guests to share in a memorable meal enhanced by a magical sunset along Esperanza's private beach.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit aubergeresorts.com/holidays/.

