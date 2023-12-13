Auberge Resorts Collection Unveils Its Most Exceptional Experiences of 2024

Auberge's Calendar of Events Sets the Stage for 'An Extraordinary Year' of Travel

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, today introduces An Extraordinary Year, a year-long series of the brand's most captivating experiences of 2024, offered across 27 destinations and worthy of planning a trip around. Spanning epicurean journeys, wellbeing, art and culture, and adventure, Auberge's calendar of exclusive experiences and once-in-a-lifetime events sets the stage for embarking on an extraordinary year of travel. Claim a front-row seat for the southwestern concert series of Nashville's legendary songwriting performance venue, The Bluebird Cafe, at Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Santa Fe; sample SingleThread Farms' Michelin Starred menus at the luxurious Utah retreat, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection; witness the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at Marisol Springs, courtesy of the treasured Austin landmark mansion, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection; explore radical self-care with Sanctum's global mindful movement experience with its first-ever U.S. appearance at the next-generation Napa Valley wellbeing destination, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection; and engage in an interactive food journey featuring James Beard Award-winning chefs on the Kohala Coast at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Epicurean Journeys

A limited-engagement culinary series nothing short of extraordinary is set to unfold at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection as SingleThread Farms, renowned for its Michelin three-star dining experience, will return for an exclusive residency at the remote luxury retreat in Utah, January 18-28. Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Wasatch Range, this collaboration promises an unparalleled dining adventure in which Chef Kyle and Head Farmer Katina Connaughton unveil their true expression of omakase dining, inviting guests to go deeper into good food systems and the people who create them.

In the Hudson Valley, Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection will embrace the vibrant spirit of Lunar New Year with a delicious and soul-warming experience in collaboration with New York-based dumpling restaurant, Mimi Cheng's. On February 10, an exclusive class will impart the skill of crafting the famously handcrafted, heritage dumplings, while festive specials at the hotel's signature restaurant, Clay, will joyfully honor both new beginnings and cherished traditions.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome New York Times bestselling cookbook author Alex Snodgrass to its vibrant Napa Valley retreat February 2-4. Experience a special retreat hosted by The Defined Dish recipe developer as she celebrates her newest cookbook, Dinner Tonight: 100 Simple, Healthy Recipes for Every Night of the Week. This exclusive package includes a two-night stay with a welcome reception on Friday and family-style dinner on Saturday hosted by the author, plus a signed copy of her new release.

At Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, the bold new urban retreat in Fort Worth, Texas, an unforgettable evening on March 15 marries food and art. Inside the architecturally-renowned Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, designed by Tadao Ando, a creative dining experience dazzles guests with a curator-led art tour and intimate Chef's tasting dinner, set under stunning open skies and overlooking the museum's vast reflection pond.

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome Executive Chef Michael Anthony of New York's Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern for a prix fixe dinner celebration and cooking demonstration at Comal on March 29. Embracing Los Cabos' abundance of locally sourced produce, the award-winning guest chef will showcase his plant-forward approach with a Baja twist at the contemporary beachfront escape.

White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection will host the legendary Montreal culinary institution, Joe Beef, for an immersive weekend of food and wine on the Maine coast, May 3-5. The celebrated restaurant, beloved for its unfussy French cuisine and most recently named No. 2 on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, will bring its spirit of culinary extravagance to White Barn's Forbes Five Star, AAA Five Diamond dining destination. From collaborative dinners with the hotel's Executive Chef Mathew Woolf and Joe Beef's Fred Morin to interactive panels and workshops, a unique weekend of international epicurean adventure awaits.

Kicking off summer alongside Aspen's annual Food & Wine Classic, the crown jewel social hub, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, will host its fourth annual Epicurean Passport Weekend event June 13-16. Guests at the historic Rocky Mountain gem can expect coveted insider access to exceptional culinary programming and exclusive interactions with the world's best chefs, vintners and mixologists—bragging rights to a one-of-a-kind Aspen summer.

To celebrate Independence Day and the spirit of Southwestern Cuisine, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, Telluride's only Forbes Five Star Resort, will host the Fourth Annual Alpine Cookout, an unforgettable event that places Telluride on the map of top epicurean destinations in the world. On Saturday, July 6, the 2024 Alpine Cookout will draw visiting culinary icons from the four corners and beyond to create an unforgettable menu and truly epic experience for the whole family at 9,545 feet.

Venture overseas to the Greek Island of Santorini between June and September, where Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection will present an unforgettable culinary experience poolside, soaring over the Mediterranean Sea with stunning views of the caldera. Wine pairings will feature renowned winemakers and a specially curated menu by Michelin-starred Chef Laferitis Lazarou at the breathtaking seaside setting.

Over Labor Day weekend, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection will host its second annual Culinary Classic, an unforgettable weekend of dining and socializing at the soulful island paradise on the Kohala Coast. The Mauna Lani Culinary Classic will feature an all-star lineup of James Beard award-winning chefs and interactive culinary experiences over the September holiday weekend. In partnership with Blue Ribbon Restaurants and local non-profit Māla`ai: The Culinary Garden of Waimea Middle School, whose mission cultivates land stewardship and culture with lifelong learning, this exclusive event will grant guests the unique opportunity to savor the essence of the aloha spirit for years to come.

Guests of Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, the idyllic French countryside retreat, will get the chance to celebrate the harvest season in Southwest France with "Grapes & Grandeur"—exclusive access to the finest cellar masters of Cognac and winemakers of Bordeaux, Sept. 20-Oct. 6. In Cognac, a glimpse into the harvest process and visits to family-run vintners, like Bourgoin, to the world's premier players, like Hennessy, offer an immersion into the heart and soul of a timeless tradition. Unforgettable dining at the resort's signature restaurant, Dyades, and exclusive tastings featuring Bordeaux's most exciting winemakers inside the historic chateau promise an exceptional culinary experience in one of the most charming regions of France.

Nestled within 33 acres of heritage olive trees, California wine country's most iconic luxury property, Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection, will celebrate "Gathering in the Grove," the property's inaugural week-long olive harvest, November 18-24. Discover nuances and flavor profiles of different olive oil varietals through guided tastings; learn about cultivation, harvesting and processing techniques; and indulge in the ultimate epicurean journey—an "Olives Six Ways" tasting menu served in the Michelin Star Restaurant, with each olive-inspired dish paired with wines selected from some of the world's best olive and wine growing regions.

Wellbeing

Along the untouched shores of Punta de Mita, Mexico, Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection will usher in the new year with Dawn Feinberg, founder of the globally recognized spiritual hub, Ahana Yoga of Miami, Jan. 1-4. A rejuvenating start to 2024 comes in the form of a three-day spiritually-infused retreat of empowerment and personal growth. From daily restorative yoga sessions to delicious meals crafted by Susurros' renowned culinary team and an authentic taste of Mexican culture, a chance to fully reset awaits where the lush jungle meets the soothing sea.

Kicking off the new year with a new way to be well, Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection will host a wellbeing retreat with Sanctum, the global mindful movement experience, at the bold wine country escape, Jan 26-28. The first of its kind in the United States, the three-day immersive journey will feature radical self-care and cutting-edge fitness sequences that will draw from the bucolic vineyard setting and seamlessly integrate into the heartfelt experiences that define the next-generation wellness destination. Sanctum retreats will also take place at Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Austin, Texas, March 27-29; Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Washington, Conn., June 21-23; and Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Telluride, Colo., Sept. 6-8.

A weekend of wellbeing and self-discovery awaits at Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, the ethereal oceanfront oasis in Riviera Maya, Jan. 25-29. The resort's newest wellness journeys focus on mindfulness and personal growth—from calming sound therapy work to an ephemeral art experience on the white sand beach led by resident local artist Hugo Reza—along with movement classes and nutritional meals curated by Etereo's expert culinary team, all promoting a healthy start to 2024.

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome Jobi Manson and Sēfari for a Visiting Master activation February 1-4 at the nature-driven escape in the Hudson Valley. From a grounding workshop to Bathe in Nature float sessions, plus opportunities to book Jobi for a private immersion and consultation, the wellness-focused weekend will nurture the desire to unplug and deepen a connection with nature.

Uncover the secrets of longevity and wellbeing at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the remote wellness destination in Costa Rica, with the Blue Zone Immersion Series, available May 9–July 31. A journey through the captivating world of the Blue Zones, where lives are not just lived, but truly celebrated, will connect guests with Costa Rica's ancient roots, blending the practices of the Nicoyan region with the soul-stirring wellness journeys, soulful cuisine and movement of the Hacienda. Each month will be dedicated to exploring one of the individual pillars of the Blue Zone philosophy—nutrition, movement and community—through curated workshops, local Visiting Masters and interactive programming.

Arts & Culture

The Central Coast icon, The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, will present an immersive art exhibition in their historic barn, January 26-28. Works by Brian Bowen Smith, an American commercial and fine art photographer known for his celebrity portraits, including Jennifer Aniston, Cindy Crawford, Demi Moore, Hilary Swank and Selma Blair, will be suspended from the ceiling. The installation will also feature equestrian pieces by local artist, Ty Hays, and a custom hat pop-up by Teressa Foglia, known for her handmade, one-of-kind masterpieces. Guests are invited to a 12-course truffle tasting dinner and wine pairing on Thursday, January 26.

The iconic Santa Fe landmark, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, will bring Nashville's legendary songwriting performance venue, the Bluebird Cafe, to its soulful retreat for a four-concert series, Feb. 16 and 17 and March 15 and 16. A Southwestern rendition of the legendary Bluebird Cafe's 'stories behind the songs' format seeks to inspire travelers and local music lovers with Nashville's top hitmakers in the intimate setting of the Bunkhouse for two concerts each weekend. A VIP package will include accommodations for two nights, a welcome amenity, two tickets, a pre-show reception and an after-show dinner at SkyFire, featuring Executive Chef Pablo's artful presentation of Nashville-inspired barbeque with a New Mexican twist.

In partnership with Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, Fenimore Lane, the editorial and e-commerce destination of interior designer Ariel Okin, will host a summit and design bazaar for like-minded creatives, consumers and creators at the exquisite countryside retreat on May 18. Both local and international design brands, spanning interiors, decor and furniture to fabrics, accessories, and fashion, will unite in celebration of culture, design and conviviality in the Connecticut countryside.

Step into Rhode Island's gilded-age glamor at The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, the East Coast's most iconic downtown mansion, where every party is a one-of-a-kind affair. In May, the spirit of the Kentucky Derby meets the coastal charm of Newport in the resort's Garden, where guests will sip mint juleps, indulge in traditional southern Kentucky-fried refreshments and partake in friendly betting games. Halloween brings an evening of mystery and intrigue at the Mansion with The Cabinet of Curiosities, the hotel's annual dinner theater experience featuring the boundary-breaking entertainment and imaginative performances from the No Ring Circus.

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection will herald the season of the sun with its Summer Solstice Weekend, June 20-23, in Deer Valley. Celebrating lush mountainscapes, bountiful harvests and long days in Utah, the weekend begins on the longest day of the year with the Bavarian Bergfeuer tradition of firelit fun for the whole family. The weekend continues with sun-drenched adventures, elevated flame-to-table dining and endless exploration of the alpine surroundings.

Experience the most monumental art event in Los Cabos at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection. On November 20, EsperanzArte, a beloved arts festival open to the entire family, will feature local and regional artists, including some of the most exciting artists from Mexico City, showcasing the exceptional creativity and rich artistic heritage of Mexico and Baja California.

Art enthusiasts will rejoice in Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection's VIP day excursion via private jet to Marfa, Texas. Available all year, enjoy unprecedented access to all that Marfa has to offer—from private art exhibits and coveted gallery tours to renowned shopping and dining experiences—with the convenience of direct-air access, courtesy of the Estate's private aviation partners at Volato.

Adventure

A once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits at the treasured Austin landmark, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, with the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at Marisol Springs, in Dripping Springs, Texas, on April 8. The property lies in the path of totality, offering an impressive view of the rare and spectacular event. Enjoy breakfast on the ranch, guided hikes, swims in the dipping pools, garden tours, flower arranging and a farm-to-table lunch before the eclipse, followed by live music, cocktails and taking in a magical afternoon under the giant oak trees. A weekend-long lead-up will feature exclusive talks from renowned astronomers, guest speakers from the University of Texas Astronomy school, interactive programming and experiences for guests of all ages, a dinner under the stars in the Estate's historic Sunken Garden and a private "Star Party" at Commodore Perry Estate.

This summer, Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection will host the Summer of Sport, a salute to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. From tennis with a pro on the floating courts and curated lawn games to cycling tours and traversing the Domaine's expansive trails on horseback, plus a kids' day camp with an awards ceremony, friendly competition to please all ages awaits in Southwest France.

The back-to-nature escape, Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, will kick off summer in the Blue Ridge Mountains with the First Annual Highland Golf + Wine Classic. Memorial Day Weekend will be filled with epic rounds on the award-winning Highland Course, surrounded by breathtaking mountainous terrain. Intimate dinners across the property will feature globally renowned vintners and promise unforgettable moments in the serenity of nature.

An Extraordinary Year At a Glance: Calendar of Events

Year-round starting Jan. 1: Marfa Day Trip at Commodore Perry Estate (Austin, Texas)

Jan. 1-4: Intention Setting with Dawn Feinberg at Susurros del Corazón (Punta de Mita, Mexico)

Jan. 1-6: Max Mara Pop-Up at Hotel Jerome (Aspen, Colo.)

Jan. 12-13: Visiting Master: Manjit Devgun at Hacienda AltaGracia (Costa Rica)

Jan. 17-28: SingleThread Dinner at The Lodge at Blue Sky (Park City, Utah)

Jan. 25-29: Feed Your Soul at Etéreo (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

Jan. 26-28: Historic Cottage Art Walk at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern (Los Olivos, Calif.)

Jan. 26-28: Sanctum Wellness Retreat at Stanly Ranch (Napa Valley, Calif.)

Feb. 1-4: Sefari Wellness Retreat at Wildflower Farms (Hudson Valley, New York)

Feb. 2-4: Defined Dish Retreat at Solage (Napa Valley, Calif.)

Feb. 7-10: A Taste of Fauna at Hotel Jerome (Aspen, Colo.)

Feb. 10: Lunar New Year with Mimi Cheng's at Wildflower Farms (Hudson Valley, New York)

Feb. 16 & 17: Bluebird Cafe at Bishop's Lodge (Santa Fe, N.M.)

March 15 & 16: Bluebird Cafe at Bishop's Lodge (Santa Fe, N.M.)

March 15: A Night at the Modern with Bowie House (Fort Worth, Texas)

March 27-29: Sanctum Wellness Retreat at Commodore Perry Estate (Austin, Texas)

March 29: Chef Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern Dinner at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences (Los Cabos, Mexico)

April 8: Commodore Perry Estate's Total Solar Eclipse Experience at Mirasol Springs (Austin, Texas)

May 3-5: Joe Beef Dinner at White Barn Inn (Kennebunk, Maine)

May 4: Kentucky Derby Party at The Vanderbilt (Newport, R.I.)

May 18: Fenimore Lane Design Bazaar with Ariel Okin at Mayflower Inn & Spa (Washington, Conn.)

May 9-July 31: Blue Zone Immersion at Hacienda AltaGracia (Costa Rica)

May 31-June 2: Highland Golf + Wine Classic at Primland (Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia)

June 13-16: Epicurean Passport Weekend at Hotel Jerome (Aspen, Colo.)

June 20-23: Summer Solstice at Goldener Hirsch (Deer Valley, Utah)

June 21-23: Sanctum Wellness Retreat at Mayflower Inn & Spa (Washington, Conn.)

June 1 - Sept. 30: Wine Pairing Event at Grace Hotel (Santorini, Greece)

July 6: Alpine Cookout at Madeline Hotel & Residences (Telluride, Colo.)

Aug. 29-Sept. 2: Culinary Classic at Mauna Lani (Kohala Coast, Hawai'i)

Sept. 6-8: Sanctum Wellness Retreat at Madeline Hotel & Residences (Telluride, Colo.)

Sept. 20-Oct. 6: Grapes & Grandeur at Domaine des Etangs (Massignac, France)

Oct. 26: Cabinet of Curiosities at The Vanderbilt (Newport, R.I.)

Nov. 18-24: Gathering in the Grove: Olive Harvest at Auberge du Soleil (Napa Valley, Calif.)

Nov. 20: Esperanzarte at Esperanza (Los Cabos, Mexico)

For more information or to book, please visit aubergeresorts.com/one-of-a-kind-experiences/.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 27 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree, and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

Media Contacts

US

Murphy O'Brien

[email protected]

UK

Bacchus

[email protected]

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien, https://aubergeresorts.com/, 1 3478216320, [email protected]

SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection