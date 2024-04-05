Auberge Resorts Collection Unveils The Natural Wonders Of Auberge, Summer's Greatest Outdoor Experiences

Discover Bucket-List Adventures this Summer in Each Resort's Pristine Natural Setting

MILL VALLEY, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, invites guests to discover the Natural Wonders of Auberge this summer. From mountain peaks and sandy shores to forests and national parks, this new collection of awe-inspiring outdoor adventures and bucket-list experiences highlights the pristine natural phenomena and iconic landmarks on each resort's doorstep. Discover the underwater realm of Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection's tropical reefs in Hawai'i and track wildlife from The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection through Utah's Wasatch Mountains. Catch Maine lobsters for Clam Shack rolls on White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection's coastal quest, and picnic aboard a vintage yacht sailing the Napa River from Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection. Play polo amid The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection's Santa Barbara vineyards and catch the Olympic spirit at Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection in the idyllic French countryside. From culinary journeys in the Greek Isles to aerial odysseys over Costa Rica's lush jungle, every new adventure will magnify admiration and affinity for nature in an utterly unique way.

"As custodians of immense natural beauty through our varied properties, we are thrilled to unveil summer experiences that enable our guests to get closer than ever before to nature's wonders," said Craig Reid, president & chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Perfect for families and friends seeking adventure together, these curated activities offer bucket-list moments that ignite the soul and create lasting memories in the great outdoors."

Mountains and Monuments

Auberge destinations across New Mexico, Utah and Colorado provide unrivaled access to the majestic Jemez, Wasatch and Rocky ranges, while Primland rests in the heart of the Southern Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.

Protecting over 33,000 acres of ruggedly beautiful canyon and mesa country, New Mexico's Bandelier National Monument invites guests on a captivating journey into ancient Puebloan culture. In an epic day trip from Santa Fe's Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, explore cliff dwellings, ceremonial caves and petroglyphs, then gather over a locally-inspired picnic and hear how notable features of the surrounding landscape are woven into age-old stories from a native storyteller. This summer, guests can also dine with the Naranjo family, native stewards of the land, on seasonal dishes baked in a traditional, wood-fired 'horno' at their pueblo home. A weekend art retreat, 'Footsteps of O'Keeffe,' again places the landscape centerstage, visiting the Sante Fe sites that inspired her paintings and exploring personal responses to nature in a watercolor workshop.

Equally inspirational are the Wasatch vistas from WildKitchen, Guy Ritchie's first 'Cashmere Caveman' dining outpost in the U.S. perched at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City, Utah. Set off at sunset and track wildlife along the easy hiking trail to WildKitchen, learning more about the bounty of the wild before enjoying a flame- and smoke-touched feast at the open-air communal table. No table is needed for a high-altitude picnic, curated in collaboration with renowned Salt Lake City based Caputo's Market and featuring the finest local provisions, after a guided mountain bike ride from Goldener Hirsh, Auberge Resorts Collection. Primely located to reveal the beauty of the Wasatch Mountains on two wheels, the resort offers direct access to Deer Valley's 60 miles of trails connected to Park City's 400-mile network of singletrack.

Embark on an outdoor adventure exploring Aspen's endless backyard from Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. In an experience curated with on-property adventure experts from Wild Willow Outfitters, hop in Hotel Jerome's customized Lexus Adventure Vehicle to discover Elk Mountain's secluded alpine waterfall, then follow scenic trails on horseback to local favorite Pine Creek Cookhouse for a hearty lunch. Or saddle up to explore the Rockies on horseback with a private ride curated exclusively for guests of Element 52, Auberge Resorts Collection by the Telluride institution, Circle K Ranch. Start near Lizard Head and wind through old-growth forests, wide-open meadows and stunning natural vistas; when you're ready, take a perfect pause to enjoy a saddlebag lunch with incredible views.

Explore hidden trails and discover panoramas that showcase the natural beauty of the Appalachian region with Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection's exhilarating new RTV sundowner excursion. Following a route only accessible via rugged terrain vehicle, savor breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains before finally reaching a dramatic overlook. Take in the sunset while enjoying a charcuterie board, picnic treats and a decadent bottle of wine.

Beach, Coast and Sea

From Maine to Mexico and beyond to Hawai'i, Auberge destinations are set on some of the America's most strikingly beautiful coastlines. Surf, snorkel, swim and taste the salt-tinged magic of these varied shores while experiencing the Natural Wonders of Auberge.

Take in the beauty of Maine's Kennebunk coast with White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection's interactive tour and dining experience in partnership with the world-renowned local dining institution, the Clam Shack. From the resort's private pier, cruise the river to the ocean in a working fishing boat, learning the ins and outs of lobster trapping from a working Maine lobsterman. Then join the Clam Shack's owner, Steve Kingston, behind the scenes and skip the long summer line to enjoy lobster rolls for a private dockside lunch.

The underwater realm beckons guests of Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection this summer with a new experience exploring the spectacular coral reefs of Hawai'i. Paddle out from the shores of the Mauna Lani Beach Club with a Kainalu Ocean Sports pro to the reefs beyond the resort's protected cove and encounter green sea turtles, eels, pufferfish, yellow tangs and shoals of colorful reef fish thronging vast coral beds. When your guide spots something exciting beneath—an octopus, pod of spinner dolphins or even a friendly reef shark—simply dive into the turquoise below.

Taking full advantage of the Pacific's summer waves, Susurros del Corazon, Auberge Resorts Collection on Mexico's Punta de Mita coastline introduces a three-day surf school for kids. Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection ensures an unforgettable experience for surfers of all levels in Los Cabos, with a Discover Baja Surfing itinerary of the East Cape's world-renowned breaks. Exploring the coastline from another angle is Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection's Discover Baja Outback. This off-road adventure in the latest Polaris RZR winds through sandy riverbeds and conquers steep cliffs with mesmerizing ocean views before Mexican botana and refreshments at El Faro's famous seafood grill.

From Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection on Mexico's Riviera Maya, uncover the natural wonders of the Yucatán Peninsula with National Geographic-awarded archeologist Dante García. As twilight sounds reverberate through the jungle, descend to an underground river and swim in its crystal-clear, illuminated waters before delving deeper into vast caverns on this extraordinary nocturnal expedition.

Aerial Odysseys

Experiencing natural wonders from the air reveals their true scale and magnificence. This summer, Auberge destinations promise awe-inspiring sights of Newport's iconic coastline, Costa Rica's lush jungle and the Colorado Rockies from above.

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection invites guests on an adventure unveiling the extraordinary—and quintessentially New England—wonders of the Newport coastline. Start by air with a scenic helicopter tour over Rhode Island's picturesque Cliff Walk and the famous Gilded Age-era mansions that dot the shore. Then land on tiny Block Island and explore its dramatic clay cliffs, sandy beaches, historic lighthouse and charming downtown by bike. A delicious picnic atop a bluff is the prelude to flying back to the resort in time for sunset drinks on the roof.

Soar over the Rockies in a once-in-a-lifetime, bucket-list worthy expedition from Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection. This scenic chartered flight for up to nine guests goes from Telluride to Utah's red rocks of Moab, offering a bird's-eye view of the region's most beautiful national parks, including Canyonlands and Arches, followed by a personalized adventure with options ranging from a chef-prepared lunch to a private outdoor culinary experience, plus hiking, fly fishing or whitewater rafting in the wilds of the American West.

An exhilarating aerial tour of Costa Rica will inspire awe of all the country has to offer. Departing from Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection's own airstrip, the resort's two new ultralight experiences include Discover—a 30-minute introductory flight taking in the valley's coffee, pineapple and sugarcane plantations, incredible vistas of mountains and hidden waterfalls—and 60-minute Explore. In the latter, fly over the Fila Brunqueña towards Uvita above jungle canals, spotting crocodiles and lapas, then head out over the Pacific in search of turtles and playful dolphins before heading back over the famous Whale Tail.

Wine Country

From California to Santorini, Auberge destinations make the most of their vine-ensconced settings with summer experiences full of beauty, action, and, of course, a little wine tasting.

At Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, step aboard a vintage 1929 yacht and take an hour's cruise up the Napa River while enjoying a farm fresh picnic lunch. Offering views most have never experienced, this sailing adventure ends in Napa's downtown, a stroll from its charming boutiques. Or take to the sky for aerial views of the valley in your own private gondola, a 10-minute cycle from Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection. This unique experience offers an insider's tour of how wine is made from the world's only aerial tram winery.

Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection channels Napa's artistic soul with a plein-air painting and French-inspired picnic experience. Capture an idyllic landscape or a still life of indigenous flora with guidance by a local artist. Linger throughout the afternoon, sampling delicious olive oils, artisan cheeses, charcuterie, seasonal fruits and sweet treats, along with your choice of local wine. For a more active interlude amid the sun-kissed olive groves and vineyards surrounding The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, work on your polo skills with guidance from living polo legend, Guillermo 'Memo' Gracida, who will customize lessons to accommodate every level.

Across the Atlantic to the Aegean, Santorini is known for its unique wines and vineyards that thrive in the island's volcanic terrain. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection invites guests to explore the best local wineries with a private guided tour, including an authentic Greek lunch on a local farm accompanied by a selection of the island's finest wines.

Gardens, Rivers and Rolling Hills

Auberge destinations encompass scenic rural settings in Connecticut, the Hudson Valley and Massignac in France.

Discover the rolling hills, babbling brooks, pastoral farms and verdant forests of Litchfield County with a scenic e-bike ride from Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection. After cruising along dirt roads past cornfields and panoramic ridgelines, arrive at Maple Bank Farm, established in the early 1700s. Shop their farmstand, wander past the market and pick blueberries from their orchard, then ride on to find a sunny spot in which to savor a Mayflower picnic. Return to the resort in time for a summer sunset beside a bonfire.

From Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, venture to the harbor in neighboring Kingston to board a majestic sailing yacht. Take in the sites gliding along the iconic Hudson River—the Valley's most notable natural wonder both in name and history. Spot wildlife and make memories with the whole family on a sunny afternoon or sunset cruise, with picnic snacks included.

With the 2024 Olympic Games taking place in Paris, Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection invites guests to celebrate a Summer of Sport. Play tennis with a professional on the chateau's floating courts and a variety of lawn games across the property's extensive grounds. Explore the surrounding forests on guided bike rides and the countryside's vast trail network on horseback. Experiences abound for younger guests with all-important prize-giving ceremonies—à la the Olympics—providing an extra element of competitive fun.

Even the brand's urban properties offer access to natural wonders. Set in the heart of Fort Worth, Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection provides the chance to explore the importance of Texas ranches on the historic XIT Ranch with horsewoman, entrepreneur and seasoned chef, Abby Knowles. Or take a picnic curated by signature restaurant, Bricks and Horses, to the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens, making sure to explore the iconic Water Conservation and historic Rose Gardens. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection's summer experience explores the Texas Hill Country from private boat charters with chef-curated picnics on Lake Travis. Board a private helicopter for a quick 30-minute trip to Texas Wine Country for a day of vineyard tours and tastings with winemakers. Wrap up the day with a sunset ride over Austin before arriving at the Estate for a private dinner in the Sunken Gardens.

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

