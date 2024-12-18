Auberge Resorts Collection Welcomes The Woodward, Geneva's Finest Hotel and Only Three-Michelin Key and Two-Michelin Star Dining Destination, Overlooking Lake Geneva

An iconic home away from home combining residential elegance with sophisticated socializing, primely situated on Geneva's breathtaking waterfront

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, has been selected by The Bastion Collection to manage The Woodward, Switzerland's most celebrated luxury hotel and epicurean hotspot, ushering it into its exciting next chapter. Auberge will assume its new management role beginning February 1, 2025. Behind its iconic 1901 Belle Époque façade at Geneva's most exclusive address, the Three Michelin Key, all-suite Swiss jewel reveals contemporary Pierre-Yves Rochon interiors, two floors of wellbeing centered around The Guerlain Spa, and 26 unique and expansive suites, almost all with panoramic lake and Alpine views. From sanctuary to social nexus, The Woodward also encompasses a constellation of exceptional dining venues, curated by The Bastion Collection, including Geneva's only Two Michelin Star restaurant, L'Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier, and Bar 37.

"We are honored to be chosen as custodians of The Woodward, one of Europe's finest hotels and Geneva's quintessential luxury landmark," said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are so proud to add this remarkable property to our growing European portfolio and excited to partner closely with The Bastion Collection. We look forward to growing The Woodward's vibrant reputation as this beautiful city's most sought-after, luxury hospitality destination."

"We are thrilled to partner with Auberge Resorts Collection, whose impeccable reputation aligns seamlessly with our vision for The Woodward as a luxurious home away from home," said Jamal Daniel, Owner, The Bastion Collection. "This collaboration will further cement The Woodward as an epicenter for exceptional dining experiences, a hallmark of The Bastion Collection, and a haven for unparalleled wellness. Together, we look forward to elevating the guest experience and continuing to set new standards in hospitality."

The Woodward blends the grandeur and beauty of its post-Haussmann architecture, designed by François Durel at the turn of the last century, with the intimate peace and seclusion of prestigious residential living. The most exclusive luxury mansion on the lake, it offers an endless array of privatization opportunities. Just 26 suites – 21 with sweeping Lake Geneva views – are situated throughout the hotel, each uniquely designed to exude its own distinctive character. Mirroring the sublime natural beauty on the hotel's doorstep, the suites all feature exquisite interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon and large picture windows welcoming an abundance of light. Luxurious accents range from marble fireplaces in every suite to marquetry paneling and handmade wallpaper with azure touches echoing the lake's waters. Two suites, including the Royal Suite – the hotel's largest with a 10-seat dining room and four lake-facing balconies – offer private elevators.

"The privilege of welcoming The Woodward into the Auberge family as our inaugural Swiss property is particularly significant for me as a Swiss national," said Christian Clerc, President and CEO of Auberge Resorts Collection. "Having grown up in Montreux just one hour from Geneva, it is a place very close to my heart. I am immensely proud and excited to be adding Geneva's finest hotel to our collection."

Hotel residents and locals can join discerning palates from around the world, drawn by extraordinary culinary credentials to The Woodward's award-winning restaurants, which are part of The Bastion Collection, a globally renowned hospitality group with a collective 10 Michelin Stars since 2019. Alongside the hotel's signature restaurants, Two Michelin Star L'Atelier Robuchon and Le Jardinier, these include the convivial piano lounge and cocktail Bar 37, set on a veranda with toast-worthy Jet d'Eau views; the Cigar Lounge in its intriguing, former-bank vault setting; the offsite café and patisserie, Le Comptoir Woodward, a stroll away in the Old Town, all epitomizing epicurean excellence in Europe and beyond.

As Geneva's only two-Michelin Star restaurant, L'Atelier Robuchon at The Woodward offers a captivating culinary journey where artistry, innovative techniques, and single-ingredient-focused dishes shine. Led by Executive Chef Olivier Jean and Executive Pastry Chef Titouan Claudet—recently named Pastry Chef of the Year 2025 by Gault & Millau and Pastry Talent of the Year 2025 in the international selection by La Liste — creations emerge from a dynamic, interactive open kitchen. Open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Saturday, the restaurant embodies the theatrical essence of Joël Robuchon's extraordinary legacy, set against the backdrop of Lake Geneva's crystal blue shores. Its dramatic 36-seat counter offers guests an immersive view of the culinary mastery in action, while two elegant dining rooms are available for private bookings.

Created by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli, Le Jardinier at The Woodward is the restaurant's debut in Europe, following in the accolade-garnering footsteps of its New York, Miami and Houston counterparts. As the epitome of elegant, produce-driven cuisine, it serves as the convivial heart of the hotel, with greenhouse-inspired interiors seamlessly extending onto a tree-lined veranda, offering stunning lake and marina views. Under the daily guidance of Executive Chef Olivier Jean, the menu highlights seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs, connecting guests to nature through seasonal flavors that encapsulate the land's rich offerings on every plate.

Guided once again by the purity and provenance of nature to nourish wellbeing, The Woodward has dedicated two entire floors – a total of 1,200 square meters (12,920 square feet) – to wellness. At the heart of this sanctuary is The Guerlain Spa at The Woodward, where guests can experience meticulously crafted treatments for face and body by pioneering Parisian beauty brand Guerlain. Six tranquil wellness suites, including one for couples, are complemented by a 21-meter (68-foot) indoor swimming pool, Geneva's longest, as well as a comprehensive fitness center and extensive hydrotherapy areas. Members of Club Woodward enjoy unlimited access to the hotel's wellness facilities along with exclusive annual benefits.

Auberge Resorts Collection is renowned for curating one-of-a-kind experiences that offer guests unique and memorable moments, whether through culinary odysseys, cultural immersion or outdoor adventures. The Woodward embraces this tradition, offering enriching experiences inspired by the elegance and cosmopolitan charm of Geneva and its natural setting. Swim and sail the lake, sip Lavaux's UNESCO-celebrated wines, take a watchmaking masterclass or create your own personalized fragrance. Exclusive access and bespoke adventures promise to reveal new facets of Geneva, every visit.

With its Michelin-starred cuisine, iconic lakeside location and intuitive, personalized service, The Woodward is Geneva's most exclusive events destination, brimming with extraordinary, versatile venues to suit every occasion. These include Bar 37's private salon, accommodating 10 for a meeting or private dining and 25 for a cocktail party. Restaurants can be booked exclusively and the hotel can be reserved in its entirety for a magical wedding or any other private gathering.

This announcement comes at an exciting time of thoughtful expansion in Europe for Auberge Resorts Collection. In March 2025, the brand will open Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection in Florence. Shortly thereafter, Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection will debut in the heart of Mayfair, London. These properties join two existing Auberge properties in Europe, Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection in France and Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santorini, Greece.

For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/the-woodward/coming-soon/.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

About The Woodward

As curators of world-class experiences, The Bastion Collection has crafted The Woodward, a three-Michelin Key luxury hotel brand that redefines hospitality on the shores of Lake Geneva, offering discerning travelers a "Home Away From Home." From inception, The Bastion Collection spearheaded the creation of The Woodward, transforming the historic 1901 Belle Époque building into a modern all-suite masterpiece. Collaborating with renowned architect Pierre-Yves Rochon, every detail was curated by The Bastion Collection to reflect its vision of luxury. Located on Quai Wilson on the shores of Lake Geneva and offering a panoramic view of Mont Blanc, The Woodward, opened in 2021 and is the first all-suite hotel in Geneva. Originally built in 1901 in a post-Haussmann style, the hotel boasts 26 suites, which are complemented by three gourmet restaurants, including Geneva's only two-Michelin star L'Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier, Bar 37, as well as an offsite retail café and patisserie located in Old Town, Le Comptoir Woodward. The hotel is also home to The Guerlain Spa at The Woodward, offering two floors and a total of 1,200 square meters (12,920 square feet) dedicated to wellness.

For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/the-woodward/comingsoon.

About The Bastion Collection

The Bastion Collection, a subsidiary of Crest Investment Company, is an internationally renowned hospitality group that encompasses nine distinct concepts, totaling ten Michelin stars and three Michelin Keys awarded since 2019, along with an exceptional real estate portfolio. Led by a team of award-winning culinary experts and operational leaders, The Bastion Collection has developed exceptional hotel and restaurant concepts in prestigious locations such as New York, Miami, Houston, and Geneva.

The acclaimed establishments of The Bastion Collection include L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami and Geneva, the only two-Michelin-star restaurants in Florida and Geneva, respectively; Le Jardinier Miami and at the Museum of Fine Arts, each holding one Michelin star, as well as Le Jardinier New York and Geneva; Bar Bastion and Sereine in New York; Tavola and Café Leonelli in Houston; and The Woodward Hotel (three Michelin Keys), Bar 37, and Le Comptoir Woodward in Geneva.

For more information, please visit TheBastionCollection.com.

Media Contact

Bacchus

[email protected]

Media Contact

Megan Spink, Auberge Resorts Collection, 1 9494360480, [email protected], https://aubergeresorts.com/

SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection