Auberge Resorts Collection Welcomes Vivianne Garcia-Tunon as Global Vice President of Wellbeing

Over the last decade, Garcia-Tunon has led operations and development as senior vice president at THE WELL and brought many other projects to life through her independent consultancy business. At THE WELL, Garcia-Tunon oversaw the strategic direction, expansion and operations of the first membership-based wellness club of its kind. As a leading wellness & spa consultant, she has carved a niche in spa design, holistic therapies, and wellness startups. Garcia-Tunon has worked with luxury hospitality brands, such as The Peninsula, One&Only, Four Seasons and GHM in addition to Auberge Resorts Collection, to design, develop and manage world-class spa and wellness facilities and programs. In partnership with Auberge, she has helped conceptualize many of the brand's new spas and their own distinctive personalities and wellness offerings. These launches include Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection (Costa Rica), Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection (Connecticut), Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection (Los Cabos), EtIreo, Auberge Resorts Collection (Riviera Maya), Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection (Napa), Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection (Hudson Valley), and most recently Susurros del CorazSn, Auberge Resorts Collection (Punta de Mita), which will open in November.

Garcia-Tunon got her start in the industry when she moved to Miami to open The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a landmark achievement that marked the beginning of her wellness influence and a five-year tenure with Mandarin Oriental. Throughout her time as the group's spa director, she opened several of their new luxury spas in the Americas, Europe and Asia. As her trajectory evolved, she landed with ESPA International as senior vice president, a role in which she was responsible for operational oversight, spa pre-openings and account management.

Now as Auberge Resorts Collection's global vice president of wellbeing, Garcia-Tunon will redefine guests' ideas of what it means to feel well, as wellness is integral to the travel experience. Her leadership in overseeing 46 spa openings worldwide to date will be of significance as she commands the development, design and operations of the world's newest destinations for wellness. She will evolve Auberge Resorts Collection's already award-winning spa, wellness and retail programs to become even more cutting-edge by bringing in new immersive experiences, advanced bodywork and niche treatments, partnering with some of the industry's most sought-after experts and brands for retreats and workshops. Whether guests are looking to simply unwind or overhaul their routine, Auberge Resorts Collection properties inspire optimal wellness through thoughtfully curated programs that promote joy, exploration, enrichment and creativity.

Garcia-Tunon's love for spas and wellness started early as part of her Latina culture and upbringing. She holds multiple credentials and degrees in the fields of hospitality, hotel management, nutrition, body work, esthetics and healing. With a mission to empower people to achieve optimal health and happiness, Garcia-Tunon is also a guest professor for the University of Miami's School of Architecture for Wellness Design in Hospitality, a guest lecturer for Florida International University School of Medicine for Nutrition and Holistic Therapies, and is part of the board of Directors for Miami-Dade's Hospitality Sustainability Council. In her free time, she loves to travel, learn new languages, surf, dance flamenco, practice progressive weight lifting, write poetry and spend quality time with family and friends.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

