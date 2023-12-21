Auburn Village Joins Top 1% of Healthcare Facilities Achieving Improved Patient Safety and Quality of Patient Care

Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation demonstrates our continuing commitment to providing the highest quality care for our patients. Post this

Michael Wong, JD (Founder and Executive Director, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety) emphasized the patient safety and quality of care standards that the Indiana community will now enjoy, saying, "Patients and their families often ask me how to ensure that their loved ones and friends are receiving the best possible care. For communities in Indiana, patients receiving care at Auburn Village can be assured that they are in a skilled nursing facility that meets or exceeds the national Standard of Care. I invite all healthcare facilities to apply for accreditation and demonstrate their commitment to delivering quality patient care by following the high Standards of Care set by the Enhanced Respiratory Care Committee."

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is endorsed and supported by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) - please see the AARC letter of endorsement and support. This Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and earned national recognition of best practice/center of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST).

Gene Gantt, RRT, FAARC (Former Chair AARC Long Term Care; AARC Representative to the Respiratory Compromise Institute; President, Eventa, LLC) initiated and has been running the program in Tennessee since 2002. Mr. Gantt, who is also on PPAHS's board of advisors and is PPAHS's clinical partner, encourages all healthcare facilities to apply for Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation, saying, "Facilities that meet or exceed the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care demonstrate to their patients and the community that they are delivering the gold standard of care for patients requiring mechanical ventilation. Moreover, since implementing enhanced respiratory care in Tennessee in 2002, we have found that these facilities not only delivered high-value care to their patients but doubled their resource utilization rates from an average of $350 to $700 per day. "

To learn more about Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation, visit https://ppahs.org/enhanced-respiratory-care/. To apply for accreditation, please complete the online form here.

About Auburn Village

Auburn Village, located at 1751 Wesley Road, Auburn, Indiana, is a premier provider of skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation services, offering exclusive clinical programs not commonly found elsewhere. With specialized services like Respiratory Care, in-house Dialysis, and private rooms catering to both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs, we ensure unparalleled medical attention for our residents. Proudly affiliated with the Generations Healthcare Network, Auburn Village embodies core values of family, trust, and compassion. Our dedicated staff, with a rich multigenerational legacy, delivers personalized care, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of our residents and their families. For more information on Auburn Village, please visit https://auburnvillage.com/

About the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index, August 2023) and is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology that can improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice supporting ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please go to www.ppahs.org.

Media Contact

Michael Wong, PHYSICIAN-PATIENT ALLIANCE FOR HEALTH & SAFETY, 1 8477705582, [email protected], https://ppahs.org/

SOURCE PHYSICIAN-PATIENT ALLIANCE FOR HEALTH & SAFETY