Auction Direct USA Now Expands Automotive Services in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA is excited to announce the expansion of its automotive services in Raleigh, North Carolina. As a family-owned business serving the region for years, Auction Direct USA has built a reputation for offering top-notch vehicle care, focusing on customer satisfaction. With a team of master service technicians, state-of-the-art equipment and a commitment to using high-quality OEM parts, Auction Direct USA is well-equipped to handle any automotive need, no matter the make or model of the vehicle.

Customers can take advantage of a comprehensive 125-point vehicle inspection to ensure their car runs at its best. This thorough check covers essential systems and components, identifying potential issues before they become costly repairs. Alignment services are also available, including a 4-wheel alignment that ensures even tire wear and smooth driving. Regular alignments help maintain fuel efficiency and prolong tire life, keeping the car running safely and efficiently.

For those needing routine maintenance, Auction Direct USA offers semi-synthetic and full synthetic oil changes. These services not only extend engine life but also improve performance and fuel economy. Each oil change includes up to 6 quarts of oil, ensuring the vehicle runs smoothly and efficiently. Brake services are another specialty, with options for replacing brake pads and rotors, flushing brake fluid and inspecting the braking system. These services make sure that the vehicle stops safely and reliably, which is critical for safe driving in any condition.

In addition to mechanical services, Auction Direct USA provides an array of detailing services. From exterior washes with tire shine and door jamb cleaning to interior basics like wiping down all panels, cup holders and consoles, they ensure the car looks as good as it runs. The dealership also offers specialized services such as pet hair removal, engine cleaning and premium waxing and buffing to keep the vehicle in pristine condition.

Customers are invited to visit Auction Direct USA at 6520 NY-96, Victor, NY, or call 844-287-5491 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

