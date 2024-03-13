Auction of Washington Wines Announces 2024 Event Season Benefiting The Community

The Auction of Washington Wines promotes awareness and growth of the Washington wine industry while supporting three beneficiaries: Seattle Children's, Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology Department, and the auction's Industry Grant Partner, Vital Wines. Post this

Auction of Washington Wines 37th Annual Fundraising Calendar

May 15 : Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Chateau Lill in Woodinville (tickets here)

: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Chateau Lill in (tickets here) May 16 : Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Fiction @J. Bookwalter in Richland (tickets here)

: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Fiction @J. Bookwalter in (tickets here) May 18 : Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Abeja Winery in Walla Walla (tickets here)

: Wine Country Celebrations Vintner Dinner at Abeja Winery in (tickets here) August 6-10 : Gala Online Auction

: Gala Online Auction August 8 : TOAST! Industry Awards at Sparkman Cellars (tickets here)

: TOAST! Industry Awards at Sparkman Cellars (tickets here) August 9 : Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction at Chateau Ste. Michelle (tickets here)

: Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction at Chateau Ste. Michelle (tickets here) August 10 : Gala at Chateau Ste. Michelle (tickets here)

The season kicks off in May with three Vintner Dinners in wine country locations across Washington state in Woodinville, Richland, and Walla Walla. Tickets are now on sale, offering an exclusive experience for guests to dine alongside winemakers in three different Washington wine regions.

On May 15, Chateau Lill in Woodinville hosts the first Vintner Dinner featuring wines from Mark Ryan Winery, Obelisco Estate, and Tenor Wines. A pre-dinner reception will feature Damsel Cellars, Sleight of Hand Cellars, Kevin White Winery, Latta Wines, Martedi Winery, and Vagabond Wine Company. The second Vintner Dinner is on May 16 at Fiction @ J. Bookwalter in Richland, in the Columbia Valley AVA featuring Avennia, Treveri Cellars and wines from the surrounding area. The final Vintner Dinner is at Abeja Winery in Walla Walla on May 18, featuring wines from Dossier Wine Collective and Long Shadows Vintners and six additional Walla Walla wineries.

This summer, the Auction of Washington Wines returns with the Gala Online Auction from August 6 to 10. The Washington wine community gives generously to ensure there is something for everyone included in this auction, with unique wine packages, wine-themed excursions, and incredible tasting experiences up for bid.

On August 8, the Auction of Washington Wines recognizes emerging and diverse wine industry leaders at the TOAST! Industry Awards, which will be held at Sparkman Cellars in Woodinville. The awards honor individuals who have worked for the betterment and continued success of Washington wine. Last year's award winners included Ted Baseler for a Lifetime Achievement Award, winemaker Devyani Isabel Gupta of Valdemar Estates (Emerging Leader), winemaker Marty Clubb (Award of Distinction), and writer Andy Perdue (Wine Industry Champion), among others.

The Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction is the largest celebration of Washington wine in the Auction calendar. On the beautiful grounds of Chateau Ste. Michelle on August 9, the Picnic provides an opportunity to meet more than 90 Washington state winemakers. Tasting bars this year include a new Vintner Station featuring Club wines from 14 of Washington's top vintners and a new Sparkling and Rosé tasting bar. Additional Washington wine tasting bars feature more than a 100 wines to pair with gourmet food stations from top local restaurants. The live Barrel Auction is the exciting focal point of the event, featuring 35 wineries pouring samples of a yet-to-be-released wines up for bid.

The Gala on August 10 is the Auction's marquee fundraising event held at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. The Gala promises a spectacular evening celebrating Washington wine. A 90-minute social "hour" presented by PNC Bank includes a luxury wine bottle auction featuring wineries of cult status, followed by a four-course dinner at winemaker-hosted tables created by top local chefs. The Gala offers exclusive auction items in a live auction, and the party continues under the stars at the Gala After-Party.

"The Auction of Washington Wines team is proud to champion the state's wine industry while supporting the work of our three philanthropic partners," said Executive Director Jamie Peha. "Our mission has never been more important. As the industry grows and changes, we look forward to introducing new event features, showcasing up-and-coming wineries, and welcoming new and longtime champions of Washington wines."

The Auction of Washington Wines is thrilled to announce Leslie Sbrocco as the honorary chair for 2024. An award-winning author, speaker, consultant, and television host, Sbrocco is known for her entertaining approach to wine and food and for inspiring others to explore the world of wine. She has reached millions of consumers through her social media, print, and online outlets. Sbrocco is a member of the philanthropic society Les Dames d'Escoffier, and a respected judge at global wine competitions including the Concours Mondial, The Argentina Wine Awards, and the San Francisco International Wine & Spirits Competition.

The Auction of Washington Wines' new Hospitality co-chairs for 2024 are John and Deanna Oppenheimer. John is the founder of Columbia Hospitality, and Deanna founded the advisory firm CameoWorks and BoardReady, a nonprofit organization that helps corporate clients diversify their boardrooms. The Auction of Washington Wines' Community co-chairs for the second year are Laura and Ian MacNeil, who have supported the Washington wine industry since 1996. Laura is the regional President of PNC Bank and Ian is the founder of Glass Distillery.

ABOUT AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES

The Auction of Washington Wines supports the growth and raises awareness of the Washington wine industry while benefiting the greater community through fundraising events. The auction has raised more than $63 million since its inception in 1988. Washington's premier wine auction uplifts the state's wine industry and raises funds for Seattle Children's, Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology Department, and Vital Wines, a nonprofit winery that provides access to much needed medical care for vineyard workers. Key supporters for 2024 include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the Seattle Times, PNC Bank and the John L. Scott Foundation. For more information visit auctionofwawines.org. Follow the Auction of Washington Wines on social media @auctionwawines on Instagram and Facebook @AuctionofWAWines.

ABOUT SEATTLE CHILDREN'S

Ranked as one of the top children's hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, Seattle Children's serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. As one of the nation's top pediatric research centers, Seattle Children's Research Institute is internationally recognized for its work in neurosciences, immunology, cancer, infectious disease, and much more. Seattle Children's Foundation and the Seattle Children's Guild Association work with our community to raise funds for lifesaving care and research. Learn more at seattlechildrens.org.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF VITICULTURE AND ENOLOGY

The Washington State University Department of Viticulture and Enology is dedicated to the advancement of the Washington wine industry through innovative research, comprehensive education, and impactful extension programming. Renowned faculty perform cutting-edge research to address critical challenges facing growers and winemakers across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. From undergraduate and advanced degrees to online courses and professional certificates, WSU Viticulture and Enology offers courses tailored to meet the diverse needs of grape and wine professionals. Learn more at wine.wsu.edu.

ABOUT VITAL WINES

Vital Wines is a 501c(3) non-profit organization that is dedicated to improving the equity in access to health care for vineyard workers and their families through education, advocacy, and direct services. Driven entirely by donors and volunteers, Vital produces award-winning wines with purpose, dedicating its net profits to programs and organizations that support vineyard and winery workers—including SOS Health Services of Walla Walla, a free, bilingual healthcare clinic located in the Walla Walla Valley. Supporters can learn more at vitalwinery.com.

