Auction of Washington Wines' Private Barrel Auction Returns for In-Person Event in March 2024

The March 15 auction in Woodinville invites local and national trade participants, including distributors, retailers, and restaurants, to bid on unique wines made by Washington's most noted winemakers. Wine trade can now register for the event online, and a limited number of collector tickets are also available.

Welcoming the live audience will be Bob Betz, MW. Over the course of his illustrious career in the Washington wine industry and since the organization's inception in 1988, Bob has supported the Auction of Washington Wines. He also serves as an advisor of the Private Barrel Auction, tasting every wine in its early development. Betz, who received the TOAST! Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Auction of Washington Wines event, will create one-minute tasting videos for each unique wine ahead of the 2024 Private Barrel Auction, providing bidders contextual reference for how the wine will develop.

"The Private Barrel Auction is back, live and in person!" said Betz. "Each participating winery has created an exclusive offering from their very best barrels, unavailable anywhere else. It promises to be a day full of camaraderie, great wine and spirited bidding."

Five-case wine lots available for bidding at the 2024 Private Barrel Auction showcase the breadth, diversity, and collaborative nature of Washington's wine industry. 2024 Private Barrel Auction lots include:

Upchurch Vineyard & Betz Family Winery 2021 Heart of the Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain AVA — a collaborative wine from winemakers Chris Upchurch , James Stickney , and Louis Skinner

& Betz Family Winery 2021 Heart of the Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain AVA — a collaborative wine from winemakers , , and Delille Cellars 2022 Red Willow Malbec, Yakima Valley, by winemakers Jason Gorski and Nick Bernstein

and Matteo Wines 2022 Charlotte's Ridge Grenache , Wahluke Slope by winemaker Matthew Loso

2022 Charlotte's , Wahluke Slope by winemaker Treveri Cellars 2020 Auction Blanc de Noir, Bethel Ridge Vineyard , Naches Heights — a traditional method sparkling wine from winemakers Christian Grieb and Juergen Grieb . This bottling marks the first 100% Pinot Noir sparkling wine offered at the Private Barrel Auction

Auction of Washington Wines Executive Director Jamie Peha emphasizes the philanthropic nature of this event, noting that the Private Barrel Auction has raised more than $1.2 million in eight years for Washington State University's Viticulture & Enology department.

"The Private Barrel Auction is a handcrafted, philanthropic undertaking that reaches a national audience for Washington wine," said Peha. "It strengthens the reputation of Washington as a dynamic wine region with exceptional terroir."

This event's uniqueness extends beyond its exclusive offerings: participating wineries share a special connection with the beneficiary of the auction, which supports the growth of the Washington wine industry. Many Washington winemakers are graduates of the Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Department and giving back creates a sense of community. The partnership also demonstrates a commitment to the next generation of Washington winemakers.

Wines sold at the Private Barrel Auction represent the range, style, and incredible quality of Washington. Thanks to attending buyers from California, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and beyond, these fine Washington wines will subsequently be available in restaurants and retailers across the nation.

The Private Barrel Auction takes place on Friday, March 15 at The Winemakers Reserve in Woodinville at 11:00 am. For registration, a list of participating wineries, wine details, and other information about the Private Barrel Auction, please visit www.auctionofwawines.org/trade.

Images can be found HERE.

ABOUT AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES

The Auction of Washington Wines supports the growth and raises awareness of the Washington wine industry while benefiting the greater community through fundraising events. The auction has raised more than $63 Million since its inception in 1988. Washington's premier wine auction, The Auction of Washington Wines uplifts the state's wine industry and raises funds for Seattle Children's, Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology Department, and Vital Wines, a nonprofit winery that provides medical care to vineyard workers. For more information, please visit auctionofwawines.org.

