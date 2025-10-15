Auction on October 22 of Multi-Family & Mixed-Use Properties in Paterson, New Jersey

"Five properties are being offered at this auction, all with incredibly low reserve prices" Post this

"Five properties are being offered at this auction, all with incredibly low reserve prices" notes Oren Klein, Managing Partner at Auction Advisors. He further notes the following defining characteristics with respect to each property:

189-193 Park Ave – a vacant multifamily property with driveway and garage.

267-269 6th Ave – a partially occupied multifamily property with parking area and garages.

83-85 Madison St – two partially occupied multifamily properties on one lot.

466-468 10th Ave – a six family with exterior and interior entrances and a large parking area.

95 Market St – a mixed-use property with 7 residential units and 2 retail units in downtown.

Properties to be sold "free and clear" of liens, financial encumbrances, back taxes etc. A bank or certified check is required to bid on each property. Detailed information on the properties, including property facts, pictures, and tax maps and reserves is available on the AuctionAdvisors website: www.AuctionAdvisors.com or by going to www.PatersonAuction.com.

Auction Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM (Registration at 5:00 PM)

Location: Wyndham Garden Totowa, One Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

Contact: Oren Klein ( [email protected] ) or Joshua Olshin ( [email protected] )

) or Joshua Olshin ( ) BROKER COOP: 2% to duly qualified

About AuctionAdvisors:

AuctionAdvisors is a national real estate auction firm with a local touch. We provide a comprehensive range of auction services to buyers and sellers of various properties.

Media Contact

Oren Klein, AuctionAdvisors, 1 9737531313 703, [email protected], www.AuctionAdvisors.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE AuctionAdvisors