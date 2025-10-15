Auction on October 22 of Multi-Family & Mixed-Use Properties in Paterson, New Jersey

AuctionAdvisors, a real estate auction firm of national repute, is pleased to announce another live bankruptcy auction featuring investment properties in Paterson, New Jersey.
PATERSON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuctionAdvisors, a real estate auction firm of national repute, is pleased to announce another live bankruptcy auction featuring investment properties in Paterson, New Jersey. The auction will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Wyndham Garden Totowa. Registration begins at 5:00 PM. Final property previews will take place on Sunday, October 19, precise times can be seen on the AuctionAdvisors.com website.
According to Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner at Auction Advisors "this auction comes on the heels of an earlier auction back in March of this year, where we were able to successfully sell 7 quality properties throughout Paterson. It is working out very well for those buyers, many of whom are already turning around those properties and repositioning them for sale, or are in the process of stabilizing the income at higher levels."
"Five properties are being offered at this auction, all with incredibly low reserve prices" notes Oren Klein, Managing Partner at Auction Advisors. He further notes the following defining characteristics with respect to each property:
- 189-193 Park Ave – a vacant multifamily property with driveway and garage.
- 267-269 6th Ave – a partially occupied multifamily property with parking area and garages.
- 83-85 Madison St – two partially occupied multifamily properties on one lot.
- 466-468 10th Ave – a six family with exterior and interior entrances and a large parking area.
- 95 Market St – a mixed-use property with 7 residential units and 2 retail units in downtown.
Properties to be sold "free and clear" of liens, financial encumbrances, back taxes etc. A bank or certified check is required to bid on each property. Detailed information on the properties, including property facts, pictures, and tax maps and reserves is available on the AuctionAdvisors website: www.AuctionAdvisors.com or by going to www.PatersonAuction.com.
Auction Details:
- Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM (Registration at 5:00 PM)
- Location: Wyndham Garden Totowa, One Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512
- Contact: Oren Klein ([email protected]) or Joshua Olshin ([email protected])
- BROKER COOP: 2% to duly qualified
About AuctionAdvisors:
AuctionAdvisors is a national real estate auction firm with a local touch. We provide a comprehensive range of auction services to buyers and sellers of various properties.
Media Contact
Oren Klein, AuctionAdvisors, 1 9737531313 703, [email protected], www.AuctionAdvisors.com
SOURCE AuctionAdvisors
Share this article