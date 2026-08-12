AuctionAdvisors and HiBid Announce Next Bankruptcy Auction of 29 Late-Model School Buses Following Successful Initial Sale

The competitive bidding demonstrated the depth of demand for quality, late-model transportation assets and, most importantly, helped generate a strong recovery for creditors. We are looking forward to bringing the next group of buses to market and building on that momentum. Post this

The second auction follows a successful initial offering conducted by AuctionAdvisors on the HiBid.com platform, which generated competitive bidding from the marketplace and resulted in a strong recovery for creditors of the bankruptcy estate.

"We were extremely pleased with the results of the first auction," said Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner at AuctionAdvisors. "The competitive bidding demonstrated the depth of demand for quality, late-model transportation assets and, most importantly, helped generate a strong recovery for creditors. We are looking forward to bringing the next group of buses to market and building on that momentum."

The upcoming catalog includes late-model Blue Bird Vision buses, Mid Bus SH400 units manufactured by Collins Bus Corp., and Van Con A-1 buses built on GM/Chevrolet chassis. The diverse fleet provides opportunities for school districts, transportation companies, contractors, fleet operators, municipalities, resellers and exporters seeking newer passenger transportation equipment.

Individual auction listings provide available VINs, mileage, engine hours, model codes, passenger capacities, known operating-condition information and detailed videos, giving bidders the ability to evaluate individual vehicles prior to bidding. An onsite inspection is also available to interested bidders.

The auction will once again be conducted online through HiBid.com, providing bidders from across the country access to the complete auction catalog and the ability to compete for individual buses or multiple units.

"Our online auction technology paired with our wide-reaching pool of potential bidders makes HiBid an ideal marketplace for specialized commercial assets," said John Austin, HiBid's Chief Marketing Officer. "By bringing a fleet like this to the HiBid platform, sellers can reach qualified bidders well beyond their immediate geographic market, while buyers have a convenient and transparent way to evaluate opportunities and participate in competitive bidding from anywhere."

Olshin added, "The first auction showed the value of combining targeted auction marketing with a robust online bidding platform. We saw bidders compete for these assets in real time, creating an efficient, market-driven process for the bankruptcy estate. With 29 additional buses now being offered, we expect interest from both returning bidders and new buyers throughout the transportation industry."

Key Highlights of the Upcoming Offering

29 school buses

2018–2025 model years

Type A, Type B and Type C configurations

Passenger capacities ranging from 16 to 54

Late-model Blue Bird Vision buses

Mid Bus SH400 units manufactured by Collins Bus Corp.

Van Con A-1 buses on GM/Chevrolet chassis

Available VIN, mileage, engine-hour and operating-condition information

Opportunity to purchase individual buses or multiple units

Online-only auction format providing broad bidder access

AUCTION DETAILS

Auction Location:

Online Auction Starts:

Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET

Online Auction Ends:

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET

Internet-only bidding will open Sunday, August 23 at 10:00 AM ET and will begin to close Tuesday, August 25 at 3:00 PM ET.

Prospective bidders can review the complete auction catalog, individual vehicle information, photographs, bidding terms and other sale information through the AuctionAdvisors HiBid auction catalog.

About AuctionAdivsors

AuctionAdvisors is a national auction and advisory firm specializing in bankruptcy, commercial, industrial, transportation and real estate asset sales throughout the United States. The firm provides comprehensive auction, disposition and advisory services designed to maximize market exposure and asset recovery for bankruptcy estates, secured creditors, fiduciaries, corporations and other sellers.

About HiBid

HiBid is one of the largest online auction platforms in North America, connecting auctioneers and bidders across a broad range of asset categories through internet-based auctions. Founded in 2000, the HiBid.com marketplace transacts over $2 billion in annual GMV across nearly 300 million annual sessions. The platform enables auction companies to market assets to a broad online audience, while giving bidders convenient access to auction catalogs and competitive bidding. HiBid pairs with AuctionFlex, the industry-leading auction management tool that acts as a system of record for cataloging, clerking, settlement, and reporting.

Media Contact

Oren Klein, AuctionAdvisors, 1 973-753-1313 703, [email protected], https://auctionadvisors.com/

John Austin, HiBid, [email protected], https://hibid.com

SOURCE AuctionAdvisors