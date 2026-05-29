AuctionAdvisors Announces Bankruptcy Auction of 48 Late-Model School Buses

"This auction represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire late-model school buses with relatively low mileage in a market where new bus lead times and costs continue to challenge operators." Post this

Many of the buses are garage kept, contributing to the overall quality and condition of the fleet. The auction catalog includes a comprehensive set of detailed photographs and walk-around videos for each individual unit, allowing prospective buyers to thoroughly evaluate the buses prior to bidding.

This sale presents a unique acquisition opportunity for school districts, transportation contractors, shuttle operators, fleet companies, municipalities, churches, non-profit organizations, and vehicle resellers seeking well-maintained, newer-model transportation equipment without the delays and pricing associated with ordering new inventory. "This auction represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire late-model school buses with relatively low mileage in a market where new bus lead times and costs continue to challenge operators," said Oren Klein, Managing Partner at AuctionAdvisors. "The availability of detailed pictures and videos for every unit, combined with the opportunity for in-person inspections, provides buyers with a high level of transparency and confidence."

Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner at AuctionAdvisors, added, "Late-model commercial transportation assets continue to see strong demand nationwide. Opportunities to purchase large quantities of newer buses at bankruptcy auction are relatively rare, particularly with equipment of this vintage and condition."

Interested parties will also have the opportunity to inspect the buses prior to the auction. Inspection information, along with complete vehicle details, bidding terms, photos, and videos, can be found within the online catalog.

Key Highlights of the Offering:

48 total late-model school buses

2023–2026 Blue Bird Vision Type C buses

Collins SH400 Type A buses on Chevrolet chassis

Full-size 54-passenger and 16-passenger configurations

Reported mileage ranging from approximately 4,500 to 31,500 miles

Detailed photographs and videos available for every unit

Many buses reportedly garage kept

Pre-auction inspection opportunity available

Online-only auction format allowing nationwide participation

Interested parties may view the complete catalog, vehicle details, photographs, videos, inspection information, and bidding terms at:

Auction Catalog

Auction Details:

Online Auction Starts:

Sunday, June 14th @ 10:00 AM ET

Online Auction Ends:

Wednesday, June 17th @ 3:00 PM ET

About AuctionAdvisors

AuctionAdvisors is a national auction and advisory firm specializing in bankruptcy, commercial, industrial, transportation, and real estate asset sales throughout the United States.

Media Contact

Oren Klein, AuctionAdvisors, 1 973-753-1313 703, [email protected], www.AuctionAdvisors.com

SOURCE AuctionAdvisors