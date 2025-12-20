AuctionAdvisors Announces Bankruptcy Auction of Assets of Multi-State Online Sports Betting Operator, Prime Sportsbook

AuctionAdvisors has been retained to conduct a court-approved bankruptcy auction for the assets of Prime Sportsbook, a fully operational, multi-state licensed online sports betting operator known for its reduced-juice pricing, sharp-friendly platform, and strong customer retention.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuctionAdvisors has been retained to conduct a court-approved bankruptcy auction for the assets of Prime Sportsbook, a fully operational, multi-state licensed online sports betting operator known for its reduced-juice pricing, sharp-friendly platform, and strong customer retention. The auction will be held on January 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST, with qualifying bids due by January 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST. The sale is being conducted in connection with the Chapter 11 case In re: Out The Gate, Inc., Case No. 1:25-bk-12023, pending in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.