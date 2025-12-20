AuctionAdvisors Announces Bankruptcy Auction of Assets of Multi-State Online Sports Betting Operator, Prime Sportsbook

AuctionAdvisors has been retained to conduct a court-approved bankruptcy auction for the assets of Prime Sportsbook, a fully operational, multi-state licensed online sports betting operator known for its reduced-juice pricing, sharp-friendly platform, and strong customer retention.
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuctionAdvisors has been retained to conduct a court-approved bankruptcy auction for the assets of Prime Sportsbook, a fully operational, multi-state licensed online sports betting operator known for its reduced-juice pricing, sharp-friendly platform, and strong customer retention. The auction will be held on January 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST, with qualifying bids due by January 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST. The sale is being conducted in connection with the Chapter 11 case In re: Out The Gate, Inc., Case No. 1:25-bk-12023, pending in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Prime Sportsbook represents a rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey digital gaming operation with licenses in New Jersey, Ohio, and Kentucky, a robust 17,500+ customer account base, and a technology platform designed to support significant future scale. The company differentiated itself in the competitive sports wagering market by offering customers reduced juice, high deposit limits, market-leading odds, and a sharp-friendly environment—advantages that fueled strong recurring betting volume and retention.
Key Highlights of the Offering:
- Multi-State Licensing: Fully regulated and operational in three U.S. states.
- 17,500+ Registered Customers.
- Reduced-Juice Pricing Advantage.
- Feature-Rich Technology Platform.
- Prime Sports University content and education ecosystem.
- Scalable operations and strong recurring handle across player segments.
"This sale provides bidders with an extraordinary chance to acquire a proven, licensed, and operational sportsbook with a loyal customer base and strong brand positioning," said Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner at AuctionAdvisors. Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA in 2018, the regulated sports betting industry has grown into a multi-billion-dollar market as more states authorize online wagering, creating strong demand for proven technology stacks, licenses, and customer databases. He adds, "strategic operators and investors increasingly look to acquisitions as a faster, more cost-effective way to enter or expand within newly opened markets, making this sale a timely opportunity to secure an established platform with existing regulatory approvals and an active customer base."
A full data room has been prepared to allow interest party to perform due diligence. Visit www.AuctionAdvisors.com for access.
