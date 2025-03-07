AuctionAdvisors to Host Bankruptcy Auction of Multi-Family & Mixed-Use Properties in Paterson & Hawthorne, New Jersey

Auction of Multi-Family & Mixed-Use Properties in Paterson & Hawthorne, New Jersey
PATERSON, N.J., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuctionAdvisors, a leading real estate auction firm, is pleased to announce a bankruptcy auction featuring a diverse portfolio of multi-family and mixed-use properties in Paterson and Hawthorne, New Jersey. The auction will take place on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Wyndham Garden Totowa. Registration begins at 5:00 PM.
According to Oren Klein, Managing Partner at Auction Advisors, this significant auction presents investors with unique opportunities to acquire properties ranging from vacant mixed-use buildings to occupied multi-family dwellings, each offering substantial potential for return on investment. A total of seven properties are available, with various sizes, unit counts, and reserve prices. Joshua Olshin, Managing Partner at Auction Advisors highlights several key features making this a unique opportunity, including:
- Diverse Property Types: The portfolio includes mixed-use buildings suitable for a variety of commercial and residential uses, and multi-family properties ideal for rental income generation. Some properties offer a mix of commercial space on the ground floor and residential apartments above.
- Prime Locations: The properties are strategically located in Paterson and Hawthorne, providing access to convenient amenities, transportation routes, and growing communities.
- Investment Potential: The auction offers properties at attractive Minimum Bid/Reserve Prices, ranging from $50,000 to $499,000.
- Attractive Terms: Properties to be sold "free and clear" of liens, financial encumbrances, back taxes etc.
A $20,000 deposit, in the form of a bank or certified check, is required to bid on EACH property. Detailed information on the properties, including property facts, pictures, and tax maps, is available on the AuctionAdvisors website: www.AuctionAdvisors.com or by going to www.PatersonAuction.com.
Auction Details:
- Date: Wednesday, March 19th, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM (Registration at 5:00 PM)
- Location: Wyndham Garden Totowa, One Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512
- Contact: Oren Klein ([email protected]) or Joshua Olshin ([email protected])
About AuctionAdvisors:
AuctionAdvisors is a national real estate auction firm with a local touch. We provide a comprehensive range of auction services to buyers and sellers of various properties.
Media Contact
Oren Klein, AuctionAdvisors, 1 9737531313 703, [email protected], www.AuctionAdvisors.com
SOURCE AuctionAdvisors
