AuctionAdvisors to Host Bankruptcy Auction of Multi-Family & Mixed-Use Properties in Paterson & Hawthorne, New Jersey

"This significant auction presents investors with unique opportunities to acquire properties ranging from vacant mixed-use buildings to occupied multi-family dwellings, each offering substantial potential for return on investment".

Diverse Property Types: The portfolio includes mixed-use buildings suitable for a variety of commercial and residential uses, and multi-family properties ideal for rental income generation. Some properties offer a mix of commercial space on the ground floor and residential apartments above.

Prime Locations: The properties are strategically located in Paterson and Hawthorne , providing access to convenient amenities, transportation routes, and growing communities.

Investment Potential: The auction offers properties at attractive Minimum Bid/Reserve Prices, ranging from $50,000 to $499,000.

Attractive Terms: Properties to be sold "free and clear" of liens, financial encumbrances, back taxes etc.

A $20,000 deposit, in the form of a bank or certified check, is required to bid on EACH property. Detailed information on the properties, including property facts, pictures, and tax maps, is available on the AuctionAdvisors website: www.AuctionAdvisors.com or by going to www.PatersonAuction.com.

Auction Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 19th, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM (Registration at 5:00 PM)

Location: Wyndham Garden Totowa, One Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512

07512 Contact: Oren Klein ( [email protected] ) or Joshua Olshin ( [email protected] )

About AuctionAdvisors:

AuctionAdvisors is a national real estate auction firm with a local touch. We provide a comprehensive range of auction services to buyers and sellers of various properties.

Media Contact

Oren Klein, AuctionAdvisors, 1 9737531313 703, [email protected], www.AuctionAdvisors.com

SOURCE AuctionAdvisors