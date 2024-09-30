Audacity Capital Launches New Trading Dashboard and Expands Funding Programs for Traders

The new dashboard offers real-time updates, advanced trading stats, and user-friendly features, while flexible funding models provide traders with capital and growth opportunities.

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audacity Capital, a proprietary trading firm, has introduced its new trading dashboard aimed at providing traders with real-time updates and a user-friendly interface. The dashboard equips traders with tools to efficiently manage their accounts, track performance, and streamline their trading activities. In addition to this update, Audacity Capital continues to offer funding models designed to support traders by providing access to capital, helping them trade without the usual financial limitations.

Audacity Capital offers two main funding programs: the Ability Challenge and the Funded Trader Program. The Ability Challenge is a structured evaluation program that allows traders to showcase their skills in a demo environment. Successful participants who meet the required performance metrics gain access to live capital and receive up to 90% of the profits. Additionally, traders who pass the challenge are refunded their participation fee. The Funded Trader Program provides instant access to live capital without the need for a demo or evaluation. In this program, traders keep up to 80% of their profits and receive payouts each time they reach the profit target.

Both funding models offer account scaling, allowing traders to grow their accounts over time, with a maximum capital allocation of $2 million. This enables traders to increase their potential returns as they demonstrate consistent success.

New Trading Dashboard Features

Audacity Capital's newly introduced dashboard offers a wide range of features that are designed to improve the trader's experience. Key features include real-time synchronization with trading platforms, a comprehensive suite of advanced trading stats, and an easy-to-navigate user interface. Traders can track their progress, monitor performance, and manage their assets all in one place. The dashboard also features a real-time leaderboard that allows traders to view top performers and fosters a competitive trading environment.

Other useful features include integrated wallet management for better control over earnings, customizable light and dark modes for personalized user experience, and an economic calendar to keep traders updated on key market events. The platform also simplifies the affiliate referral process, enabling traders to manage commissions and referrals directly from their dashboard.

Free Trial Period for New Traders

Audacity Capital offers a free trial period for new traders interested in exploring its platform and services. During this trial, traders can experience the benefits of the new trading dashboard, access educational resources, and engage with a supportive trading community without any financial commitment.

Audacity Capital's Ongoing Commitment

Audacity Capital remains focused on providing traders with the tools, funding, and support they need to thrive. The launch of the new trading dashboard coupled with the enhanced funding models underscores the firm's commitment to advancing traders' capabilities in the competitive world of Forex trading and day trading.

About Audacity Capital

Established in 2012, Audacity Capital stands as one of the best prop firms, supporting a global community of traders.The firm is recognized for its comprehensive funding programs and professional training, having assisted over 150,000 traders in reaching their financial goals. With a focus on providing resources and opportunities, Audacity Capital continues to help traders succeed in the financial markets. For more information, visit Audacity Capital.

