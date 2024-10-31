Audacy and Super Hi-Fi Launch First-Ever Commercial FM Station Exclusively Scheduled and Automated with Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

"As we continue to leverage new technology to enhance our portfolio and content, we're excited to take this next step in our partnership with Super Hi-Fi and implement their capabilities for Front Range Country 103.1," said Jeff Sottolano, Chief Programming Officer, Audacy. Post this

The integration is a full cloud-first technology approach that dramatically reduces the total operational cost and complexity associated with traditional platforms. Additionally, this launch includes a move to a fully transmitter-based playout structure, underpinned by the Orban 5950 Super Hi-Fi Edition that recently won numerous awards at NAB Las Vegas. The combination of cloud-based AI radio tools, along with transmitter-based reception and playout, demonstrates how the next step in radio operations will be simpler and easier to manage, with significantly lower costs across the operations chain.

"As we continue to leverage new technology to enhance our portfolio and content, we're excited to take this next step in our partnership with Super Hi-Fi and implement their capabilities for Front Range Country 103.1," said Jeff Sottolano, Chief Programming Officer, Audacy." Together, we'll optimize human-led programming and production efforts to better serve station listeners and partners."

In an industry first, the FM station will utilize Super Hi-Fi's complete array of AI technologies and tools, including its AI powered production, scheduling, voice track mastering, and audio preparation capabilities. Audacy's team will also use Super Hi-Fi's cloud-based Program Director to manage the music curation, content, ads, scheduling, voice tracking, and station playout tasks, all available to use from any laptop, anywhere in the world. The combination of automation and simplicity gives Audacy the ability to design, build, and deliver world class radio experiences with extraordinary efficiency.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment." said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "With this partnership, we are using cutting-edge innovation to help drive the entire industry forward. All with a goal of continuing radio's legacy as the premier listening experience, just with much less complexity and much more efficiency."

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. is a leading scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that connects with 200 million consumers. Powered by its exclusive, premium audio content that includes unrivaled leadership positions in news and sports radio, Audacy operates one of the country's two scaled radio broadcasting groups, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer digital audio platform, multiple audio networks, a major event business and a leading, award-winning podcast studio and network.

