Audacy Names Boostr New OMS to Bring Greater Efficiency and Profitability to Local Digital Audio Ad Sales

Boostr's Order Management System will enhance Audacy's Local Digital Audio Ad Sales processes.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boostr (https://www.boostr.com/), the only advertising management platform built specifically to help complex media organizations scale, today announced Audacy as a new client. Boostr will provide its industry-leading order management system (OMS) solution to Audacy, the leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment organization with the country's best collection of local music, news, and sports brands. Audacy will leverage Boostr's OMS to bolster digital audio advertising campaigns supporting its local markets.

Boostr's OMS provides real-time visibility into inventory and delivery, enabling Sales and Ad Ops teams to make faster, data-driven decisions about media plan development, optimization, and campaign delivery.

"We are happy to partner with Boostr as we continue to invest in innovative ad tech that drives exceptional campaign performance and strong business outcomes for our clients," said Terri Gunnell, Executive Vice President, Advertising Technology, Product and Platforms, Audacy.

"We are thrilled to be supporting one of the industry's most innovative media companies. Our platform was built to support fast-growing businesses like Audacy across channels. We are confident our OMS will free up Audacy's teams to be more strategic, to close their books faster each cycle, and to deliver the right campaign at the right margin, every time," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO and founder of Boostr.

Boostr's OMS has a number of industry-leading features designed to support the complexity of today's media businesses, including:

Product Catalog Management: Flexible inventory and smart-product architecture streamline product catalogs and reduce inaccuracies that limit pipeline visibility.

Rate Card Management: Dynamic rate cards, oversold inventory checks, campaign pacing alerts, and actual vs. rate card price comparisons maximize value.

Media Planning: Visibility across a complex mix of products and combinations enables better plan optimizations and greater profitability.

Ad Server Management: A single IO across all ad servers eliminates re-keying information across systems, which causes errors, under-delivery, and launch delays.

Margin Tracking: Pre- and post-sale media plan and IO margin controls improve profitability.

Billing Tracking: Manage delivery data in one place to accelerate reconciliation by 5-10 days each billing cycle

Seamless Integration: Boostr was designed to be used in concert with its CRM and proposal recommendation engine, Proposal-IQ, or with any other CRM of your choosing, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics

High Priority Dashboards: Help your team focus on what's most important with dashboard views that flag which campaigns are coming next, how much trafficking work is involved, where the biggest revenue impact is, and even which line items might slip due to slow customer approvals or late asset submissions.

Built-in Automation: Leverage 50+ automated workflows to eliminate manual processes. Opportunities, products, IOs, accounts, and contacts sync automatically—regardless of your CRM.

About Boostr

Boostr provides the only advertising management platform—including a CRM, OMS, and Proposal Recommendation Engine—built specifically for modern media organizations seeking to scale. In an environment where the complexity of media selling and delivery has outpaced disconnected, manual solutions, Boostr provides the most accurate revenue forecasting, the fastest pace of industry innovations, and the most actionable insights in the industry. Boostr automates processes and frees Sales and Ops teams from manual data entry so they can focus on insights that drive revenue generation and profitability. For more information about Boostr, visit http://www.boostr.com.

About Audacy, Inc.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD; OTC: AUDA) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at http://www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp), X (@AudacyCorp), LinkedIn (@Audacy-Inc), Instagram (@lifeataudacy) and Threads (@Audacy_Corp).

