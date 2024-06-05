AudiencePoint Launches Advanced Machine Learning and AI Solutions for Enhanced Email Marketing

"Our new algorithm has significantly better predictive power, meaning it more accurately forecasts who will respond to your messaging." - Andy Perez, CEO of AudiencePoint Post this

The core of this innovation is the Forest AI Engine, which includes the Spruce Model, known for its effective use in Email Engagement Optimization (EEO), and ListFit, the only tool that delivers customer email inbox behaviors. Future models include Oak and Eucalyptus, which are currently in development and will provide innovative scoring around the accuracy and predictability of customer engagement that will allow marketers to ensure that their marketing campaigns are delivered to the right person at the right time. Additionally, the new model offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to choose which inputs and models best suit their unique needs and goals.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. Enhanced Decision-Making:

Predictive Analysis: Leverages 700M+ historical email address data from 160+ enterprise partners to forecast future patterns and inform strategic decisions.

Anomaly Detection: Proactively spots and addresses unexpected opportunities and issues in email lists.

2. Improved Campaign Performance:

Optimize Send Times: Determines when the customer is most likely to be receptive to your message based on real human engagement across the customer base.

Personalize Engagement: Tailors content to each individual based on past interactions, enhancing user experience.

3. Increased ROI:

Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Modeling: Identifies and prioritizes high-value segments to maximize marketing efforts.

Churn Prediction: Proactively identifies signs of decreasing engagement so marketers can specifically address and retain customers.

4. Robust Data Management:

Historical Data Analysis: Utilizes long-term data and weights it appropriately for deeper, more accurate insights into consumer behavior.

Data Decay Analysis: Maintains data hygiene and implements effective refresh strategies.

Customer Benefits:

Accurate Predictions: Enables precise forecasting of customer behavior, improving marketing effectiveness.

Enhanced Targeting: Allows for more personalized and impactful marketing campaigns.

Compliance and Data Quality: Ensures high data accuracy and adherence to privacy regulations.

Customizable Solutions: Offers the flexibility to select inputs and models that align with specific marketing needs and objectives.

About AudiencePoint:

AudiencePoint is dedicated to unlocking revenue for digital marketers through predictive and actionable customer engagement insights. Powered by data from over 160 enterprise senders and analysis of over 2 billion inboxes over the last 10 years, AudiencePoint's solutions provide unparalleled accuracy and effectiveness in email marketing.

For more information about AudiencePoint and its innovative solutions, please visit www.audiencepoint.com or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Ian Morton, AudiencePoint inc., 1 844-692-8343, [email protected], www.audiencepoint.com

