Audio Network Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Pro Sound Effects for Seamless SFX Integration

With over 200,000 sound effects across 550+ categories, the collection is meticulously curated and tagged using the Universal Category System (UCS) to ensure fast, intuitive search. Audio Network users can now access both music and sound effects in one platform, streamlining workflows and unlocking creative potential.

Led by a team of experts, Pro Sound Effects has earned its stellar reputation for delivering top-tier sound effects across various industries, including film, TV, gaming and advertising. This quality is made possible through exclusive collaborations with award-winning sound artists and an in-house library development process honed over more than 20 years in business – ensuring consistent excellence and creative authenticity.

In a statement regarding the agreement, Andy Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Audio Network said: "We are thrilled to launch this new partnership with the Pro Sound Effects team. We share the same passion, ethos and commitment to adopting the highest quality production standards within our chosen craft. Our customers around the world will now benefit from accessing our music and their sounds on a single platform, enabling them to elevate and enhance the stories they wish to tell."

For Pro Sound Effects, the partnership enhances global visibility by aligning with Audio Network's expansive reach and trusted presence across television, advertising, and brands. By integrating directly into a platform relied on by leading creatives worldwide, PSE can bring its industry-leading sound effects to even more storytellers, while strengthening long-standing relationships across key markets.

Douglas Price, CEO of Pro Sound Effects added, "Seamlessly integrating our library within Audio Network makes it easier than ever for video, TV, and advertising teams to quickly access the highest quality sound effects. We're proud to partner with Audio Network to help audio and video professionals work more efficiently and deliver with confidence."

This partnership marks a new chapter in creative collaboration, bringing together two leaders in audio to deliver unmatched quality, efficiency, and inspiration for creators across media industries. The integrated offering is now live on Audio Network, making high-quality sound effects immediately accessible to users worldwide.

ABOUT AUDIO NETWORK

Audio Network is an audiovisual music company creating original, high-quality music for TV, Film, Advertising and Brands – from Hollywood to YouTube, the BBC to Amazon Prime, and Spotify to Nike, it has helped to tell some of the world's most iconic stories. With an expansive roster of 1,000+ renowned composers, respected singer-songwriters and known and emerging artists worldwide, the Audio Network catalogue spans every imaginable genre and mood.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS

Pro Sound Effects (PSE) helps creators bring ideas to life through sound. Since 2004 PSE has developed the world's largest library of professionally recorded sound with exclusive award-winning artists like Richard King (Dune: Part Two), Mark Mangini (Blade Runner 2049), and Chris Watson (Earthsounds). Leading sound designers and innovative companies in film, television, gaming, advertising, and technology rely on PSE's flexible platform access and custom licensing options to deliver exceptional sound. Learn more at prosoundeffects.com.

Media Contact

