Audio Publishers Association Announces 2024 Audie Awards® Finalists

Meryl Streep, Bono, Michelle Williams, Dolly Parton, Michelle Obama, Sheryl Lee Ralph, January LaVoy, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Dion Graham Among the Illustrious List of Finalists
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 2024 Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners across 27 competitive categories will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 in Los Angeles.
"On behalf of the Audio Publishers Association, we congratulate all of our Audie Awards finalists," exclaimed Sean McManus, president of the APA. "As we gather on March 4 to honor the art of human narration, the remarkable display of talent and creativity that breathes life into these audiobooks is truly inspiring. We're also proud to announce category reforms and recognitions that reflect the rich tapestry of the world of audio and literary entertainment."
In a change that reflects the APA's commitment to inclusivity and diversity, the Best Male Narrator and Best Female Narrator categories – two of the top awards that recognize the importance of performance in audio storytelling – have been transformed to Best Fiction Narrator and Best Non-Fiction Narrator.
At this year's ceremony the APA will also recognize audiobooks that not only captivated listeners but also became cultural phenomenons. This year's inaugural APA Choice honorees include "Fourth Wing," "Never Finished," "Spare," "The Covenant of Water," and "The Woman in Me."
2024 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
All the Sinners Bleed
By S.A. Cosby
Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
Published by Macmillan Audio
Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound
Written and narrated by Lake Bell
Published by Pushkin Industries
Sing a Black Girl's Song
By Ntozake Shange, edited by Imani Perry, foreword by Tarana Burke
Narrated by Alfre Woodard, D. Woods, Regina Taylor, Lynn Whitfield, Okwui Okpokwasili, Ifa Bayeza, Imani Perry, Robin Miles, Tarana Burke, and Savannah Shange
Published by Hachette Audio
Surrender
Written and narrated by Bono
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Narrated by Meryl Streep
Published by HarperAudio
AUDIO DRAMA
None of This Is True
By Lisa Jewell
Performed by Nicola Walker and Louise Brealey with a full cast including Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, and Jenny Walser
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia
By Josh Azouz
Performed by Laila Ayad, Tara Lynne Barr, Patrick Heusinger, Daniel David Stewart, Simon Templeman, and Pej Vahdat
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
Red Rising
By Pierce Brown
Performed by Stewart Crank, John Kielty, Richard Rohan, Stephanie Nemeth-Parker, Jenna Sharpe, Kay Eluvian, Jon Vertullo, Ian Russell, Alejandro Ruiz, Andrew Colford, Bradley Foster Smith, and a full cast
Published by Graphic Audio
Star Wars: The Battle of Jedha (The High Republic)
By George Mann
Performed by Raphael Corkhill, Kristen Sieh, Christian Barillas, Jonathan Davis, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, James Fouhey, Neil Hellegers, Philip Hernandez, Catherine Ho, David Lee Huynh, Sullivan Jones, January LaVoy, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen McInerney, Brandon McInnis, Cassandra Morris, John Pirkis, Salli Saffioti, Marc Thompson, and Shannon Tyo
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Third Eye
By Felicia Day
Performed by Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, Sean Astin, Lily Pichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton, Hudson Yang, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, and Christopher Judge
Published by Audible Originals
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
Behind the Seams
Written and narrated by Dolly Parton, Holly George-Warren, and Rebecca Seaver
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island
Written and narrated by Corky Parker
Published by Lantern Audio
Making It So
Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
A Place for Us
Written and narrated by Brandon J. Wolf
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Saved
Written and narrated by Benjamin Hall
Published by HarperAudio
BEST FICTION NARRATOR
Billie Fulford-Brown for The Last Lifeboat
By Hazel Gaynor
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Ethan Hawke for The Eyes and the Impossible
By Dave Eggers
Published by Listening Library
Marni Penning for Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry
By Sara Read
Published by Harlequin Audio
Meryl Streep for Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Published by HarperAudio
Eunice Wong for Land of Milk and Honey
By C Pam Zhang
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR
Edoardo Ballerini for The Art Thief
By Michael Finkel
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Dion Graham for King: A Life
By Jonathan Eig
Published by Macmillan Audio
Dion Graham for The Lost Sons of Omaha
By Joe Sexton
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Dion Graham for The Wager
By David Grann
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Michelle Williams for The Woman in Me
By Britney Spears
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons from Me for You
Written and narrated by Sheryl Lee Ralph
Published by Recorded Books
The Light We Carry
Written and narrated by Michelle Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Please Unsubscribe, Thanks!
Written and narrated by Julio Vincent Gambuto
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking
Written and narrated by Mehdi Hasan
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Wisdom of Morrie
By Morrie Schwartz, edited by Rob Schwartz
Narrated by Rob Schwartz and Steven Weber
Published by Blackstone Publishing
EROTICA
Anger Bang
By Avery Flynn
Narrated by Kirsten Leigh and Lance Greenfield
Published by Recorded Books
Goal
By Alexandria House
Narrated by Jakobi Diem and Nicole Small
Published by Pink Cashmere Publishing
Sabbatical
By Katrina Jackson
Narrated by Mari and Oscar Reyes
Published by Sea Port Press
Salt Kiss
By Sierra Simone
Narrated by Oscar Reyes
Published by Sierra Simone, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks
Soul Eater (Monstrous, Book 1)
By Lily Mayne
Narrated by Michael Lesley
Published by Podium Audio
ESPAÑOL -- SPANISH LANGUAGE
Con Luz Propia
By Michelle Obama, translated by Gabriel Dols Gallardo, Efrén Del Valle Peñamil, Raúl Sastre Letona, and Carlos Abreu Fetter
Narrated by Jane Santos
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha
By Miguel de Cervantes
Narrated by Israel Elejalde, Pedro Casablanc, Pepe Viyuela, Víctor Clavijo, María Agúndez, Íñigo Álvarez de Lara, Eugenio Barona, Sol de la Barreda, Laura Carrero del Tío, David Carrillo, Raúl García Arrondo, Óscar Goikoetxea, Eugenio Gómez, Rebeca Hernando, Paula Iwasaki, Arturo Lopez, Ariana Martínez, Antonio Martínez Asensio, Íñigo Montero, Juan Ochoa, Pepe Ocio, Javier Portugués "Portu", Ignacio Rengel, Diego Rousselon, Asier Sola, Charo Soria, Fernando Soto, and Elsa Veiga.
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
La Guardiana de Recuerdos de Kyiv
By Erin Litteken
Narrated by Eva Coll and Marta Moreno
Published by BookaVivo
Verte Regresar: los 43+
By Luis Alberto Gónzalez Arenas
Narrated by Luis Alberto Gónzalez Arenas and Clivia Torres
Published by Audible Originals
Vincent, Girasoles Contra el Mundo
By Mario Iván Martínez
Narrated by Mario Iván Martínez, Diego Jáuregui, Luaura Luz, Salvador Petrola, Carlos Pascual, Luly Reve, Memije, and Paula Comaduran
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México
FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION
Dark Fall
By Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson
Narrated by MacLeod Andrews
Published by Tyndale House Publishers
Once We Were Home
By Jennifer Rosner
Narrated by Gabra Zackman and Vikas Adam
Published by Macmillan Audio
Six Sermons
By Asa Merritt
Narrated by Stephanie Hsu and a full cast
Published by Audible Originals
Soul Boom - Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution
Written and narrated by Rainn Wilson
Published by Hachette Audio
The Year of Jubilee
By Cindy Morgan
Narrated by Sisi Aisha Johnson
Published by Recorded Books
FANTASY
The Dragon Reborn
By Robert Jordan
Narrated by Rosamund Pike
Published by Macmillan Audio
The God of Endings
By Jacqueline Holland
Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
Published by Macmillan Audio
Red Rabbit
By Alex Grecian
Narrated by John Pirhalla
Published by Macmillan Audio
Starling House
By Alix E. Harrow
Narrated by Natalie Naudus
Published by Macmillan Audio
Tread of Angels
By Rebecca Roanhorse
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
FICTION
Birnam Wood
By Eleanor Catton
Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
Published by Audible Studios
Maame
By Jessica George
Narrated by Heather Agyepong
Published by Macmillan Audio
One Blood
By Denene Millner
Narrated by Bahni Turpin, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, and Tina Lifford
Published by Macmillan Audio
Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Narrated by Meryl Streep
Published by HarperAudio
Yellowface
By R.F. Kuang
Narrated by Helen Laser
Published by HarperAudio
HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY
Elon Musk
By Walter Isaacson
Narrated by Jeremy Bobb and Walter Isaacson
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk
By Buddy Levy
Narrated by Will Damron
Published by Macmillan Audio
Goodbye Christopher Robin: A.A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh
By Ann Thwaite, preface by Frank Cottrell-Boyce
Narrated by Simon Vance
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Books
King: A Life
By Jonathan Eig
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Wager
By David Grann
Narrated by Dion Graham with David Grann
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
HUMOR
How to Survive History
By Cody Cassidy
Narrated by Dennis Boutsikaris
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Leslie F*cking Jones
Written and narrated by Leslie Jones, foreword by Chris Rock
Published by Hachette Audio
No One Leaves the Castle
By Christopher Healy
Narrated by Jessica Almasy
Published by HarperAudio
Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs
Written and narrated by Jamie Loftus
Published by Macmillan Audio
Uncle of the Year
By Andrew Rannells
Narrated by Andrew Rannells
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
JUDGES CATEGORY: UK-Produced Audiobook
Sponsored by the UK Publishers Association, Audio Publishers Group
Atlas: The Story of Pa Salt
By Lucinda Riley and Harry Whittaker
Narrated by Richard Armitage and Tuppence Middleton
Published by Pan Macmillan
The Ice Children
By M.G. Leonard
Narrated by Helen Keeley, Izabella Dziewanska, Josh Zaré, Pete Gold, Carlyss Peer, Luke Harper, M.G. Leonard, Charlie Piper, George Neilly, Kaiah Coombes, Luke Howitt, Annabella Panayiotou, Shekhina Crellin, Laura Doddington, and Richard Reed
Published by Audible Studios
Normal Women: 900 Years of Making History
By Philippa Gregory
Narrated by Clare Corbett, Tania Rodrigues, Nneka Okoye, James Goode, Joe Jameson, and Philippa Gregory
Published by HarperCollins Publishers
The Party
By Nora Valters
Narrated by Lucy Price-Lewis
Published by Dreamscape Media
Someone Else's Shoes
By Jojo Moyes
Narrated by Daisy Ridley
Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK
LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS
Harold and Maude
By Colin Higgins
Narrated by Barbara Rosenblat
Published by Blackstone Publishing
The Iliad
By Homer, translated by Emily Wilson
Narrated by Audra McDonald
Published by Audible Studios
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece
By Tom Hanks
Narrated by Tom Hanks, with a full cast including Rita Wilson, Peter Gerety, Natalie Morales, Ego Nwodim, Nasim Pedrad, Connor Ratliff, Holland Taylor, Frankie Corzo, Hillary Huber, David Lee Huynh, Sean Patrick Hopkins, JD Jackson, January LaVoy, and Oliver Wyman
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Oliver Twist
By Charles Dickens, adapted by Marty Ross, presented by Sam Mendes
Narrated by Brian Cox, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicola Coughlan, Adeel Akhtar, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Kit Connor, Diane Morgan, Julia Davis, Nick Mohammed, Patricia Allison, Emilio Villa Muhammad, and Elijah Wolf
Published by Audible Studios
The Quest of the Silver Fleece
By W.E.B. Du Bois
Narrated by Bahni Turpin
Published by Blackstone Publishing with Skyboat Media
MIDDLE GRADE
Big Tree
By Brian Selznick
Narrated by Meryl Streep
Published by Scholastic Audio
Elf Dog and Owl Head
By M.T. Anderson
Narrated by Pete Cross
Published by Dreamscape Media
School Trip
By Jerry Craft
Narrated by Dereje Tarrant, Nile Bullock, Guy Lockard, Marc Thompson, Kaian Lilien, Dan Bittner, Ron Butler, Kim Mai Guest, Miles Harvey, January LaVoy, Robin Miles, Rebecca Soler, and Phoebe Strole
Published by HarperAudio
Simon Sort of Says
By Erin Bow
Narrated by Will Collyer
Published by Disney-Hyperion
What Happened to Rachel Riley?
By Claire Swinarski
Narrated by Ferdelle Capistrano, Alexandra Hunter, Karla Serrato, Gail Shalan, Reena Dutt, Caitlin Davies, Andrew Eiden, and Kirby Heyborne
Published by HarperAudio
MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE
Coleman Hill
By Kim Coleman Foote
Narrated by Bahni Turpin and Dion Graham
Published by Zando
The Ghost Sequences
By A.C. Wise
Narrated by Erica Sullivan, Traber Burns, Andrew Gibson, Bradford Hastings, Kate Mulligan, Kevin Kenerly, Alex Boyles, Krystal Hammond, Hillary Huber, and Emily Lawrence
Published by Blackstone Publishing
No Two Persons
By Erica Bauermeister
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, Carol Jacobanis, Cassandra Campbell, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Jesse Vilinsky, Max Meyers, Rachel L. Jacobs, and Stephen Graybill
Published by Macmillan Audio
Sing Her Down
By Ivy Pochoda
Narrated by Frankie Corzo, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Sophie Amoss, and Victoria Villarreal
Published by Macmillan Audio
Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!
By David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker
Narrated by "Weird Al" Yankovic, Arne Schmidt, Barry Diller, Beau Bridges, Bill Hader, Bob Weiss, David Zucker, Dick Chudnow, Hunt Lowry, James Murray, Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Jimmy Kimmel, Joe Praino, and a full cast
Published by Macmillan Audio
MYSTERY
The Golden Gate
By Amy Chua
Narrated by Robb Moreira, Tim Campbell, and Suzanne Toren
Published by Macmillan Audio
A Line in the Sand
By Kevin Powers
Narrated by Christine Lakin
Published by Hachette Audio
Murder Your Employer
By Rupert Holmes
Narrated by Neil Patrick Harris and Simon Vance
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
By Jesse Q. Sutanto
Narrated by Eunice Wong
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
A World of Curiosities
By Louise Penny
Narrated by Robert Bathurst
Published by Macmillan Audio
NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)
The Covenant of Water
Written and narrated by Abraham Verghese
Published by Recorded Books
It. Goes. So. Fast. - The Year of No Do-Overs
Written and narrated by Mary Louise Kelly
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Light We Carry
Written and narrated by Michelle Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Making It So
Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Sisters of the Lost Marsh
Written and narrated by Lucy Strange
Published by Scholastic Audio
NON-FICTION
Fire Weather
By John Vaillant
Narrated by Alan Carlson
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Poverty, by America
By Matthew Desmond
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal
By Bettina L. Love
Narrated by Karen Chilton with an introduction read by the author
Published by Macmillan Audio
A Refugee's American Dream: From the Killing Fields of Cambodia to the U.S. Secret Service
By Leth Oun; contribution by Joe Samuel Starnes
Narrated by Tim Lounibos
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Books
Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies
By Elizabeth Winkler
Narrated by Eunice Wong
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
ORIGINAL WORK
The Debutante
Written and narrated by Jon Ronson
Published by Audible Originals
Exodus: The Shanghai Jews
By Kate McAll
Performed by Edyta Brychta, Michael Canavan, Shannon Cochran, Arye Gross, Anna Mathias, Alan Shearman, André Sogliuzzo, and Joanne Whalley
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
Fort Unicorn and the Duchess of Knothing - A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter
By Andrea Nelson
Narrated by Andrea Nelson and Kristina Stadler
Published by Audio for the Arts
Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps
By Christopher Golden
Narrated by Jasmine Hyde, Scott McCormick, Stewart Crank, Carolla Parmejano, Sebastian Zancanaro, Peter Holdway, Kay Eluvian, Bia Borin, Vinicius Faria Zinn, Stephanie Nemeth-Parker, and Eric Messner
Published by Graphic Audio
Nirvana The Amplifications
Written and narrated by Michael Azerrad
Published by HarperAudio
ROMANCE
10 Things That Never Happened
By Alexis Hall
Narrated by Will Watt
Published by Dreamscape Media
Big Witch Energy
By Molly Harper
Narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Amanda Ronconi
Published by Audible Originals
Butcher and Blackbird
By Brynne Weaver
Narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers
Published by Blue Nose Publishing
French Holiday
By Sarah Ready
Narrated by Kelsey Navarro Foster
Published by W.W. Crown
The True Love Experiment
By Christina Lauren
Narrated by Jonathan Cole and Cindy Kay
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
SCIENCE FICTION
Cassandra in Reverse
By Holly Smale
Narrated by Kristin Atherton
Published by HarperAudio
The Deep Sky
By Yume Kitasei
Narrated by Sarah Skaer
Published by Macmillan Audio
Dual Memory
By Sue Burke
Narrated by André Santana
Published by Dreamscape Media
Wool
By Hugh Howey
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
Published by Blackstone Publishing
The World We Make
By N.K. Jemisin
Narrated by Robin Miles
Published by Hachette Audio
SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS
The Adventures of Finn MacCool & Other Irish Folk Tales
Edited and narrated by Liam Gerrard
Published by Raconteurs Audio
The Best American Short Stories 2023
By Min Jin Lee and Heidi Pitlor
Narrated by Laura Copland, Jeena Yi, Pascale Armand, Korey Jackson, Will Tulin, Katharine Chin, Mirai, Micky Shiloah, Nikki Massoud, Dylan Moore, Thabang Makhubelak, Elyse Dinh, Johnny Rey Diaz, Em Grosland, and Elena Rey
Published by HarperAudio
A Guest at the Feast
Written and narrated by Colm Tóibín
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Obsession Collection
By Nita Prose, B.A. Paris, Minka Kent, Julie Clark, Chris Bohjalian, and Alyssa Cole
Narrated by Susan Dalian, Kimberly Woods, Jess Nahikian, Will Watt, Grace Experience, Frankie Corzo, Carly Robins, Susan Ericksen, Amy McFadden, and Susannah Jones
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Wild and Precious: A Celebration of Mary Oliver
By Mary Oliver, with the contributions by Sophia Bush, Ross Gay, Samin Nosrat, Rainn Wilson, and Susan Cain
Narrated by Sophia Bush
Published by Pushkin Industries
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
All the Sinners Bleed
By S.A. Cosby
Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
Published by Macmillan Audio
Bad Cree
By Jessica Johns
Narrated by Tanis Parenteau
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
I Will Find You
By Harlan Coben
Narrated by Steven Weber
Published by Brilliance Publishing
None of This Is True
By Lisa Jewell
Narrated by Nicola Walker, Louise Brealey, and a full cast including Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, and Jenny Walser
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The Woodkin
By Alexander James
Narrated by Alex Knox
Published by CamCat Books
YOUNG ADULT
Beholder
By Ryan La Sala
Narrated by Vikas Adam
Published by Scholastic Audio
One Night in a Thousand Years
By Craig Cunningham
Narrated by James Van Der Beek
Published by Kent Studio
Savi and the Memory Keeper
By Bijal Vachharajani
Narrated by Soneela Nankani
Published by Blackstone Publishing
Stolen Heir
By Holly Black
Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
Published by Hachette Audio
This Terrible True Thing
By Jenny Laden
Narrated by Gail Shalan
Published by Blackstone Publishing
This Winter: A Heartstopper Novella
By Alice Oseman
Narrated by Jenny Walser, Joe Jameson, and Aaron Barashi
Published by Scholastic Audio
YOUNG LISTENERS
Carina Felina
Written and narrated by Carmen Agra Deedy
Published by Scholastic Audio
I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
Written and narrated by Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Skull
By Jon Klassen
Narrated by Fairuza Balk and Jon Klassen
Published by Dreamscape Media
There Was a Party for Langston
Written and narrated by Jason Reynolds
Published by Recorded Books
Twelve Dinging Doorbells
By Tameka Fryer Brown
Narrated by January LaVoy
Published by Listening Library
ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®
The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2024 finalists visit http://www.audiopub.org/2024audies.
ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION
The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/.
