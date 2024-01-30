Audio Publishers Association Announces 2024 Audie Awards® Finalists

Meryl Streep, Bono, Michelle Williams, Dolly Parton, Michelle Obama, Sheryl Lee Ralph, January LaVoy, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Dion Graham Among the Illustrious List of Finalists

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 2024 Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners across 27 competitive categories will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 in Los Angeles.

"On behalf of the Audio Publishers Association, we congratulate all of our Audie Awards finalists," exclaimed Sean McManus, president of the APA. "As we gather on March 4 to honor the art of human narration, the remarkable display of talent and creativity that breathes life into these audiobooks is truly inspiring. We're also proud to announce category reforms and recognitions that reflect the rich tapestry of the world of audio and literary entertainment."

In a change that reflects the APA's commitment to inclusivity and diversity, the Best Male Narrator and Best Female Narrator categories – two of the top awards that recognize the importance of performance in audio storytelling – have been transformed to Best Fiction Narrator and Best Non-Fiction Narrator.

At this year's ceremony the APA will also recognize audiobooks that not only captivated listeners but also became cultural phenomenons. This year's inaugural APA Choice honorees include "Fourth Wing," "Never Finished," "Spare," "The Covenant of Water," and "The Woman in Me."

2024 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

All the Sinners Bleed

By S.A. Cosby

Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

Published by Macmillan Audio

Inside Voice: My Obsession with How We Sound

Written and narrated by Lake Bell

Published by Pushkin Industries

Sing a Black Girl's Song

By Ntozake Shange, edited by Imani Perry, foreword by Tarana Burke

Narrated by Alfre Woodard, D. Woods, Regina Taylor, Lynn Whitfield, Okwui Okpokwasili, Ifa Bayeza, Imani Perry, Robin Miles, Tarana Burke, and Savannah Shange

Published by Hachette Audio

Surrender

Written and narrated by Bono

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Tom Lake

By Ann Patchett

Narrated by Meryl Streep

Published by HarperAudio

AUDIO DRAMA

None of This Is True

By Lisa Jewell

Performed by Nicola Walker and Louise Brealey with a full cast including Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, and Jenny Walser

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia

By Josh Azouz

Performed by Laila Ayad, Tara Lynne Barr, Patrick Heusinger, Daniel David Stewart, Simon Templeman, and Pej Vahdat

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

Red Rising

By Pierce Brown

Performed by Stewart Crank, John Kielty, Richard Rohan, Stephanie Nemeth-Parker, Jenna Sharpe, Kay Eluvian, Jon Vertullo, Ian Russell, Alejandro Ruiz, Andrew Colford, Bradley Foster Smith, and a full cast

Published by Graphic Audio

Star Wars: The Battle of Jedha (The High Republic)

By George Mann

Performed by Raphael Corkhill, Kristen Sieh, Christian Barillas, Jonathan Davis, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, James Fouhey, Neil Hellegers, Philip Hernandez, Catherine Ho, David Lee Huynh, Sullivan Jones, January LaVoy, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen McInerney, Brandon McInnis, Cassandra Morris, John Pirkis, Salli Saffioti, Marc Thompson, and Shannon Tyo

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Third Eye

By Felicia Day

Performed by Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, Sean Astin, Lily Pichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton, Hudson Yang, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, and Christopher Judge

Published by Audible Originals

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Behind the Seams

Written and narrated by Dolly Parton, Holly George-Warren, and Rebecca Seaver

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island

Written and narrated by Corky Parker

Published by Lantern Audio

Making It So

Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

A Place for Us

Written and narrated by Brandon J. Wolf

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Saved

Written and narrated by Benjamin Hall

Published by HarperAudio

BEST FICTION NARRATOR

Billie Fulford-Brown for The Last Lifeboat

By Hazel Gaynor

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Ethan Hawke for The Eyes and the Impossible

By Dave Eggers

Published by Listening Library

Marni Penning for Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry

By Sara Read

Published by Harlequin Audio

Meryl Streep for Tom Lake

By Ann Patchett

Published by HarperAudio

Eunice Wong for Land of Milk and Honey

By C Pam Zhang

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR

Edoardo Ballerini for The Art Thief

By Michael Finkel

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Dion Graham for King: A Life

By Jonathan Eig

Published by Macmillan Audio

Dion Graham for The Lost Sons of Omaha

By Joe Sexton

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Dion Graham for The Wager

By David Grann

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Michelle Williams for The Woman in Me

By Britney Spears

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons from Me for You

Written and narrated by Sheryl Lee Ralph

Published by Recorded Books

The Light We Carry

Written and narrated by Michelle Obama

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Please Unsubscribe, Thanks!

Written and narrated by Julio Vincent Gambuto

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking

Written and narrated by Mehdi Hasan

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Wisdom of Morrie

By Morrie Schwartz, edited by Rob Schwartz

Narrated by Rob Schwartz and Steven Weber

Published by Blackstone Publishing

EROTICA

Anger Bang

By Avery Flynn

Narrated by Kirsten Leigh and Lance Greenfield

Published by Recorded Books

Goal

By Alexandria House

Narrated by Jakobi Diem and Nicole Small

Published by Pink Cashmere Publishing

Sabbatical

By Katrina Jackson

Narrated by Mari and Oscar Reyes

Published by Sea Port Press

Salt Kiss

By Sierra Simone

Narrated by Oscar Reyes

Published by Sierra Simone, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks

Soul Eater (Monstrous, Book 1)

By Lily Mayne

Narrated by Michael Lesley

Published by Podium Audio

ESPAÑOL -- SPANISH LANGUAGE

Con Luz Propia

By Michelle Obama, translated by Gabriel Dols Gallardo, Efrén Del Valle Peñamil, Raúl Sastre Letona, and Carlos Abreu Fetter

Narrated by Jane Santos

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha

By Miguel de Cervantes

Narrated by Israel Elejalde, Pedro Casablanc, Pepe Viyuela, Víctor Clavijo, María Agúndez, Íñigo Álvarez de Lara, Eugenio Barona, Sol de la Barreda, Laura Carrero del Tío, David Carrillo, Raúl García Arrondo, Óscar Goikoetxea, Eugenio Gómez, Rebeca Hernando, Paula Iwasaki, Arturo Lopez, Ariana Martínez, Antonio Martínez Asensio, Íñigo Montero, Juan Ochoa, Pepe Ocio, Javier Portugués "Portu", Ignacio Rengel, Diego Rousselon, Asier Sola, Charo Soria, Fernando Soto, and Elsa Veiga.

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

La Guardiana de Recuerdos de Kyiv

By Erin Litteken

Narrated by Eva Coll and Marta Moreno

Published by BookaVivo

Verte Regresar: los 43+

By Luis Alberto Gónzalez Arenas

Narrated by Luis Alberto Gónzalez Arenas and Clivia Torres

Published by Audible Originals

Vincent, Girasoles Contra el Mundo

By Mario Iván Martínez

Narrated by Mario Iván Martínez, Diego Jáuregui, Luaura Luz, Salvador Petrola, Carlos Pascual, Luly Reve, Memije, and Paula Comaduran

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México

FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION

Dark Fall

By Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson

Narrated by MacLeod Andrews

Published by Tyndale House Publishers

Once We Were Home

By Jennifer Rosner

Narrated by Gabra Zackman and Vikas Adam

Published by Macmillan Audio

Six Sermons

By Asa Merritt

Narrated by Stephanie Hsu and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

Soul Boom - Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution

Written and narrated by Rainn Wilson

Published by Hachette Audio

The Year of Jubilee

By Cindy Morgan

Narrated by Sisi Aisha Johnson

Published by Recorded Books

FANTASY

The Dragon Reborn

By Robert Jordan

Narrated by Rosamund Pike

Published by Macmillan Audio

The God of Endings

By Jacqueline Holland

Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld

Published by Macmillan Audio

Red Rabbit

By Alex Grecian

Narrated by John Pirhalla

Published by Macmillan Audio

Starling House

By Alix E. Harrow

Narrated by Natalie Naudus

Published by Macmillan Audio

Tread of Angels

By Rebecca Roanhorse

Narrated by Dion Graham

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

FICTION

Birnam Wood

By Eleanor Catton

Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld

Published by Audible Studios

Maame

By Jessica George

Narrated by Heather Agyepong

Published by Macmillan Audio

One Blood

By Denene Millner

Narrated by Bahni Turpin, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, and Tina Lifford

Published by Macmillan Audio

Tom Lake

By Ann Patchett

Narrated by Meryl Streep

Published by HarperAudio

Yellowface

By R.F. Kuang

Narrated by Helen Laser

Published by HarperAudio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

Elon Musk

By Walter Isaacson

Narrated by Jeremy Bobb and Walter Isaacson

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk

By Buddy Levy

Narrated by Will Damron

Published by Macmillan Audio

Goodbye Christopher Robin: A.A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh

By Ann Thwaite, preface by Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Narrated by Simon Vance

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Books

King: A Life

By Jonathan Eig

Narrated by Dion Graham

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Wager

By David Grann

Narrated by Dion Graham with David Grann

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

HUMOR

How to Survive History

By Cody Cassidy

Narrated by Dennis Boutsikaris

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Leslie F*cking Jones

Written and narrated by Leslie Jones, foreword by Chris Rock

Published by Hachette Audio

No One Leaves the Castle

By Christopher Healy

Narrated by Jessica Almasy

Published by HarperAudio

Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs

Written and narrated by Jamie Loftus

Published by Macmillan Audio

Uncle of the Year

By Andrew Rannells

Narrated by Andrew Rannells

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

JUDGES CATEGORY: UK-Produced Audiobook

Sponsored by the UK Publishers Association, Audio Publishers Group

Atlas: The Story of Pa Salt

By Lucinda Riley and Harry Whittaker

Narrated by Richard Armitage and Tuppence Middleton

Published by Pan Macmillan

The Ice Children

By M.G. Leonard

Narrated by Helen Keeley, Izabella Dziewanska, Josh Zaré, Pete Gold, Carlyss Peer, Luke Harper, M.G. Leonard, Charlie Piper, George Neilly, Kaiah Coombes, Luke Howitt, Annabella Panayiotou, Shekhina Crellin, Laura Doddington, and Richard Reed

Published by Audible Studios

Normal Women: 900 Years of Making History

By Philippa Gregory

Narrated by Clare Corbett, Tania Rodrigues, Nneka Okoye, James Goode, Joe Jameson, and Philippa Gregory

Published by HarperCollins Publishers

The Party

By Nora Valters

Narrated by Lucy Price-Lewis

Published by Dreamscape Media

Someone Else's Shoes

By Jojo Moyes

Narrated by Daisy Ridley

Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

Harold and Maude

By Colin Higgins

Narrated by Barbara Rosenblat

Published by Blackstone Publishing

The Iliad

By Homer, translated by Emily Wilson

Narrated by Audra McDonald

Published by Audible Studios

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece

By Tom Hanks

Narrated by Tom Hanks, with a full cast including Rita Wilson, Peter Gerety, Natalie Morales, Ego Nwodim, Nasim Pedrad, Connor Ratliff, Holland Taylor, Frankie Corzo, Hillary Huber, David Lee Huynh, Sean Patrick Hopkins, JD Jackson, January LaVoy, and Oliver Wyman

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Oliver Twist

By Charles Dickens, adapted by Marty Ross, presented by Sam Mendes

Narrated by Brian Cox, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicola Coughlan, Adeel Akhtar, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Kit Connor, Diane Morgan, Julia Davis, Nick Mohammed, Patricia Allison, Emilio Villa Muhammad, and Elijah Wolf

Published by Audible Studios

The Quest of the Silver Fleece

By W.E.B. Du Bois

Narrated by Bahni Turpin

Published by Blackstone Publishing with Skyboat Media

MIDDLE GRADE

Big Tree

By Brian Selznick

Narrated by Meryl Streep

Published by Scholastic Audio

Elf Dog and Owl Head

By M.T. Anderson

Narrated by Pete Cross

Published by Dreamscape Media

School Trip

By Jerry Craft

Narrated by Dereje Tarrant, Nile Bullock, Guy Lockard, Marc Thompson, Kaian Lilien, Dan Bittner, Ron Butler, Kim Mai Guest, Miles Harvey, January LaVoy, Robin Miles, Rebecca Soler, and Phoebe Strole

Published by HarperAudio

Simon Sort of Says

By Erin Bow

Narrated by Will Collyer

Published by Disney-Hyperion

What Happened to Rachel Riley?

By Claire Swinarski

Narrated by Ferdelle Capistrano, Alexandra Hunter, Karla Serrato, Gail Shalan, Reena Dutt, Caitlin Davies, Andrew Eiden, and Kirby Heyborne

Published by HarperAudio

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

Coleman Hill

By Kim Coleman Foote

Narrated by Bahni Turpin and Dion Graham

Published by Zando

The Ghost Sequences

By A.C. Wise

Narrated by Erica Sullivan, Traber Burns, Andrew Gibson, Bradford Hastings, Kate Mulligan, Kevin Kenerly, Alex Boyles, Krystal Hammond, Hillary Huber, and Emily Lawrence

Published by Blackstone Publishing

No Two Persons

By Erica Bauermeister

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, Carol Jacobanis, Cassandra Campbell, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Jesse Vilinsky, Max Meyers, Rachel L. Jacobs, and Stephen Graybill

Published by Macmillan Audio

Sing Her Down

By Ivy Pochoda

Narrated by Frankie Corzo, Kimberly M. Wetherell, Sophie Amoss, and Victoria Villarreal

Published by Macmillan Audio

Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!

By David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker

Narrated by "Weird Al" Yankovic, Arne Schmidt, Barry Diller, Beau Bridges, Bill Hader, Bob Weiss, David Zucker, Dick Chudnow, Hunt Lowry, James Murray, Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Jimmy Kimmel, Joe Praino, and a full cast

Published by Macmillan Audio

MYSTERY

The Golden Gate

By Amy Chua

Narrated by Robb Moreira, Tim Campbell, and Suzanne Toren

Published by Macmillan Audio

A Line in the Sand

By Kevin Powers

Narrated by Christine Lakin

Published by Hachette Audio

Murder Your Employer

By Rupert Holmes

Narrated by Neil Patrick Harris and Simon Vance

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers

By Jesse Q. Sutanto

Narrated by Eunice Wong

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

A World of Curiosities

By Louise Penny

Narrated by Robert Bathurst

Published by Macmillan Audio

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

The Covenant of Water

Written and narrated by Abraham Verghese

Published by Recorded Books

It. Goes. So. Fast. - The Year of No Do-Overs

Written and narrated by Mary Louise Kelly

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Light We Carry

Written and narrated by Michelle Obama

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Making It So

Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Sisters of the Lost Marsh

Written and narrated by Lucy Strange

Published by Scholastic Audio

NON-FICTION

Fire Weather

By John Vaillant

Narrated by Alan Carlson

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Poverty, by America

By Matthew Desmond

Narrated by Dion Graham

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal

By Bettina L. Love

Narrated by Karen Chilton with an introduction read by the author

Published by Macmillan Audio

A Refugee's American Dream: From the Killing Fields of Cambodia to the U.S. Secret Service

By Leth Oun; contribution by Joe Samuel Starnes

Narrated by Tim Lounibos

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Books

Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies

By Elizabeth Winkler

Narrated by Eunice Wong

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

ORIGINAL WORK

The Debutante

Written and narrated by Jon Ronson

Published by Audible Originals

Exodus: The Shanghai Jews

By Kate McAll

Performed by Edyta Brychta, Michael Canavan, Shannon Cochran, Arye Gross, Anna Mathias, Alan Shearman, André Sogliuzzo, and Joanne Whalley

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

Fort Unicorn and the Duchess of Knothing - A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

By Andrea Nelson

Narrated by Andrea Nelson and Kristina Stadler

Published by Audio for the Arts

Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps

By Christopher Golden

Narrated by Jasmine Hyde, Scott McCormick, Stewart Crank, Carolla Parmejano, Sebastian Zancanaro, Peter Holdway, Kay Eluvian, Bia Borin, Vinicius Faria Zinn, Stephanie Nemeth-Parker, and Eric Messner

Published by Graphic Audio

Nirvana The Amplifications

Written and narrated by Michael Azerrad

Published by HarperAudio

ROMANCE

10 Things That Never Happened

By Alexis Hall

Narrated by Will Watt

Published by Dreamscape Media

Big Witch Energy

By Molly Harper

Narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Amanda Ronconi

Published by Audible Originals

Butcher and Blackbird

By Brynne Weaver

Narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers

Published by Blue Nose Publishing

French Holiday

By Sarah Ready

Narrated by Kelsey Navarro Foster

Published by W.W. Crown

The True Love Experiment

By Christina Lauren

Narrated by Jonathan Cole and Cindy Kay

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

SCIENCE FICTION

Cassandra in Reverse

By Holly Smale

Narrated by Kristin Atherton

Published by HarperAudio

The Deep Sky

By Yume Kitasei

Narrated by Sarah Skaer

Published by Macmillan Audio

Dual Memory

By Sue Burke

Narrated by André Santana

Published by Dreamscape Media

Wool

By Hugh Howey

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini

Published by Blackstone Publishing

The World We Make

By N.K. Jemisin

Narrated by Robin Miles

Published by Hachette Audio

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

The Adventures of Finn MacCool & Other Irish Folk Tales

Edited and narrated by Liam Gerrard

Published by Raconteurs Audio

The Best American Short Stories 2023

By Min Jin Lee and Heidi Pitlor

Narrated by Laura Copland, Jeena Yi, Pascale Armand, Korey Jackson, Will Tulin, Katharine Chin, Mirai, Micky Shiloah, Nikki Massoud, Dylan Moore, Thabang Makhubelak, Elyse Dinh, Johnny Rey Diaz, Em Grosland, and Elena Rey

Published by HarperAudio

A Guest at the Feast

Written and narrated by Colm Tóibín

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Obsession Collection

By Nita Prose, B.A. Paris, Minka Kent, Julie Clark, Chris Bohjalian, and Alyssa Cole

Narrated by Susan Dalian, Kimberly Woods, Jess Nahikian, Will Watt, Grace Experience, Frankie Corzo, Carly Robins, Susan Ericksen, Amy McFadden, and Susannah Jones

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Wild and Precious: A Celebration of Mary Oliver

By Mary Oliver, with the contributions by Sophia Bush, Ross Gay, Samin Nosrat, Rainn Wilson, and Susan Cain

Narrated by Sophia Bush

Published by Pushkin Industries

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

All the Sinners Bleed

By S.A. Cosby

Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

Published by Macmillan Audio

Bad Cree

By Jessica Johns

Narrated by Tanis Parenteau

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

I Will Find You

By Harlan Coben

Narrated by Steven Weber

Published by Brilliance Publishing

None of This Is True

By Lisa Jewell

Narrated by Nicola Walker, Louise Brealey, and a full cast including Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, and Jenny Walser

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Woodkin

By Alexander James

Narrated by Alex Knox

Published by CamCat Books

YOUNG ADULT

Beholder

By Ryan La Sala

Narrated by Vikas Adam

Published by Scholastic Audio

One Night in a Thousand Years

By Craig Cunningham

Narrated by James Van Der Beek

Published by Kent Studio

Savi and the Memory Keeper

By Bijal Vachharajani

Narrated by Soneela Nankani

Published by Blackstone Publishing

Stolen Heir

By Holly Black

Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld

Published by Hachette Audio

This Terrible True Thing

By Jenny Laden

Narrated by Gail Shalan

Published by Blackstone Publishing

This Winter: A Heartstopper Novella

By Alice Oseman

Narrated by Jenny Walser, Joe Jameson, and Aaron Barashi

Published by Scholastic Audio

YOUNG LISTENERS

Carina Felina

Written and narrated by Carmen Agra Deedy

Published by Scholastic Audio

I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know

Written and narrated by Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Skull

By Jon Klassen

Narrated by Fairuza Balk and Jon Klassen

Published by Dreamscape Media

There Was a Party for Langston

Written and narrated by Jason Reynolds

Published by Recorded Books

Twelve Dinging Doorbells

By Tameka Fryer Brown

Narrated by January LaVoy

Published by Listening Library

