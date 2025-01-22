Audio Publishers Association Announces Finalists for 30th Annual Audie Awards®, Hosted by Amy Sedaris on March 4 in New York

Barbra Streisand, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Dion Graham, Elle Fanning, January LaVoy, John Mulaney, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Scheer, and Willow Smith Among the Illustrious List of 2025 Audie Awards Finalists
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 30th Annual Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners across 28 competitive categories will be revealed on March 4 in New York, which will be hosted by Emmy® nominated actress, comedian, and author, Amy Sedaris (2008 Audies finalist).
"As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Audie Awards, we're reflecting on three decades of honoring the incredible talent and innovation within the audiobook industry," said Sean McManus, President, Audio Publishers Association. "This year's finalists represent the very best in storytelling, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate their achievements. We're also thrilled to have Amy Sedaris as our host—her wit, charm, and unmistakable sense of humor will bring a unique spark to the evening. It's a perfect match for an event that celebrates the art of voice and performance, and we can't wait for everyone to join us in this special celebration!"
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 30th Annual Audie Awards this year," exclaimed Sedaris. "It's such an honor to celebrate audiobooks and the many talented voices involved—especially since mine is usually reserved for explaining how to glue things together or reading instructions on soup cans."
2025 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
George Orwell's 1984
By George Orwell, adapted by Joe White
Performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther, and Katie Leung
Published by Audible Originals
My Name Is Barbra
Written and narrated by Barbra Streisand
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Playground: A Novel
By Richard Powers
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Robin Siegerman, Eunice Wong, Pun Bandhu, Krys Janae, and Kevin R Free
Published by Spotify Audiobooks
Poor Deer
By Claire Oshetsky
Narrated by Sophie Amoss
Published by HarperAudio
The Sing Sing Files
Written and narrated by Dan Slepian
Published by Macmillan Audio
AUDIO DRAMA
Brokedown Prophets
By S.A. Cosby, Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God, and SBH Productions
Performed by Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry, Dasha Polanco, Jeremy Jordan and a full cast
Published by Audible Originals and SBH Productions
The Coldest Case: The Past Has a Long Memory
By James Patterson, Aaron Tracy, and Ryan Silbert
Performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Beau Bridges, Greta Lee, Kevin Pollak, Jordan Bridges, Terrence Terrell, Patton Oswalt, and a full cast
Published by Audible Originals
George Orwell's 1984
By George Orwell, adapted by Joe White
Performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther, and Katie Leung
Published by Audible Originals
Journey's End
By R.C. Sherriff
Performed by James Callis, Josh Cole, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Tobias Echeverria, Adam Godley, Ian Ogilvy, Darren Richardson, Simon Templeman, and Matthew Wolf
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
Wild with Happy
By Colman Domingo
Performed by Colman Domingo, Alex Newell, Sharon Washington, Tyler James Williams, and Oprah Winfrey
Published by Audible Originals
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
Farewell Yellow Brick Road
By Elton John, foreword by David Furnish
Narrated by Richard Armitage, Vikas Adam, Daniel Henning, Ray Porter, Jesse Einstein, Fred Berman, Edoardo Ballerini, Mark Boyett, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Mike Cooper, John Lee, and Oliver Wyman
Published by Audible Studios
In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife
Written and narrated by Sebastian Junger
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Knife
Written and narrated by Salman Rushdie
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
My Name Is Barbra
Written and narrated by Barbra Streisand
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir
Written and narrated by Kelly Bishop
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
BEST FICTION NARRATOR
Elle Fanning for Margo's Got Money Troubles
By Rufi Thorpe
Published by HarperAudio
Stephen Fry for Great Expectations
By Charles Dickens
Published by SNR Audio Ltd.
Dominic Hoffman for James
By Percival Everett
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Saskia Maarleveld for The Briar Club
By Kate Quinn
Published by HarperAudio
Julia Whelan for The Women
By Kristin Hannah
Published by Macmillan Audio
BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR
Justin Vivian Bond for Candy Darling
By Cynthia Carr
Published by Macmillan Audio
Peter Noble for The Wide Wide Sea
By Hampton Sides
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Malcolm Gladwell for Revenge of the Tipping Point
By Malcolm Gladwell
Published by Hachette Audio and Pushkin Industries
Andia Winslow for Coming Home
By Brittney Griner and Michelle Burford
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
And Then We Rise
Written and narrated by Common
Published by HarperAudio
Come Together
Written and narrated by Emily Nagoski, PhD
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Fluke: Chance, Chaos, and Why Everything We Do Matters
Written and narrated by Brian Klaas
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Humans Who Teach: A Guide for Centering Love, Justice, and Liberation in Schools
Written and narrated by Shamari Reid
Published by Heinemann
Women Money Power: The Rise and Fall of Economic Equality
Written and narrated by Josie Cox
Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia
EROTICA
The Beta
By Avanne Michaels
Narrated by Blanca Frappier, Sean Crisden, and Jack Hill
Published by Black Dog Publishing
Faking with Benefits
By Lily Gold
Narrated by Faye Adele, Shane East, Will Watt, and John York
Published by Lyric Audiobooks
The Heartbreaker
By Marni Mann
Narrated by Savannah Peachwood, Connor Crais
Published by Dreamscape Media LLC
Hurt for Me
By Heather Levy
Narrated by Ava Lucas
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Once You're Mine
By Morgan Bridges
Narrated by Amelia Hugh and Walker Williams
Published by Podium Audio
ESPAÑOL -- SPANISH LANGUAGE
La canción de Aquiles
By Madeline Miller
Narrated by Pedro M. Sánchez
Published by BookaVivo, a division of RBmedia
Hija legítima
By Aida Rodriguez
Narrated by Kianny Antigua
Published by HarperAudio
La isla oculta
By Abraham Jiménez Enoa; Prologue by Jon Lee Anderson
Narrated by Ernesto Rumbaut and Javier Lacroix
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Medea Me Cantó un Corrido
By Dahlia de la Cerda
Narrated by Irene Azuela, Maya Zapata, Astrid Mariel Romo, Gabriela Guraieb, Julio Dublán, and Sara Vivanco
Published by Editorial Audiolibre
A veces despierto temblando
By Ximena Santaolalla
Narrated by Jaime Collepardo, Dan Osorio, Dalia de la Peña Wing, Adrián Ogazón, Erick Jam, Yotzmit Ramírez, Montserrat Castro, Klau Tenorio, César Ramones, Mauricio Pérez Castillo, Lorena Fermoso, and César Riveros
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México
FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION
The American Queen
By Vanessa Miller
Narrated by Angel Pean
Published by HarperAudio
Do the New You
Written and narrated by Steven Furtick
Published by Hachette Audio
Intercessor
By John Robert Still
Narrated by Jonathan Beville
Published by Covenant Books
Life-Minded
By Brady Boyd
Narrated by Chris Abell
Published by Our Daily Bread Publishing
Mostly What God Does
Written and narrated by Savannah Guthrie
Published by HarperAudio
FANTASY
Black Shield Maiden
By Willow Smith and Jess Hendel
Narrated by Willow Smith
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Bookshops & Bonedust
Written and narrated by Travis Baldree
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Bright Sword
By Lev Grossman
Narrated by Nicholas Guy Smith and Lev Grossman
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Goddess of the River
By Vaishnavi Patel
Narrated by Sneha Mathan
Published by Hachette Audio
Someone You Can Build a Nest In
By John Wiswell
Narrated by Carmen Rose
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia
FICTION
The Evolution of Annabel Craig
By Lisa Grunwald
Narrated by Erin Bennett
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Hamlet's Children
By Richard Kluger
Narrated by Paul Woodson
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
By Kaliane Bradley
Narrated by George Weightman and Katie Leung
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Rednecks
By Taylor Brown
Narrated by Ramiz Monsef
Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia
The Women
By Kristin Hannah
Narrated by Julia Whelan
Published by Macmillan Audio
HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY
Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space
By Adam Higginbotham
Narrated by Jacques Roy
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Codename Nemo
By Charles Lachman
Narrated by Qarie Marshall
Published by Dreamscape Media LLC
The Demon of Unrest
By Erik Larson
Narrated by Will Patton and Erik Larson
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt: The Women Who Created the President
Written and narrated by Edward F. O'Keefe
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The Showman
By Simon Shuster
Narrated by Daniel Gamburg
Published by HarperAudio
HUMOR
Erasure: A Novel
By Percival Everett
Narrated by Sean Crisden
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia
Glory Days
By Simon Rich
Narrated by John Mulaney
Published by Hachette Audio
Joyful Recollections of Trauma
Written and narrated by Paul Scheer
Published by HarperAudio
The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science
By Kate McKinnon
Narrated by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne
Published by Hachette Audio
Wilder Widows Walk on the Wilder Side
By Katherine Hastings
Narrated Pamela Dillman
Published by Flyte Publishing
HORROR (JUDGES CATEGORY)
The Angel of Indian Lake
By Stephen Graham Jones
Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc, Barbara Crampton, Angela Goethals, Andrew J. Robinson, and Stephen Graham Jones with Stephen King
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Bury Your Gays
By Chuck Tingle
Narrated by André Santana with special guest appearances by Mara Wilson, CJ Leeds, T. Kingfisher, TJ Klune, Mark Oshiro, Sarah Gailey, Georgia Bird, Liz Keri, Charlie Jane Anders, and Stephen Graham Jones
Published by Macmillan Audio
A Darker Shade of Noir: New Stories of Body Horror by Women Writers
Edited by Joyce Carol Oates
Narrated by Bianca Amato, Lynette R. Freeman, Eva Kaminsky, and Nancy Wu
Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia
I Was a Teenage Slasher: A Novel
By Stephen Graham Jones
Narrated by Michael Crouch and Stephen Graham Jones
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Swarm
By Jennifer D. Lyle
Narrated by Krystal Hammond
Published by Blackstone Publishing
LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS
Devil Is Fine
By John Vercher
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Macmillan Audio
James
By Percival Everett
Narrated by Dominic Hoffman
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Martyr!
By Kaveh Akbar
Narrated by Arian Moayed
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Mighty Red
By Louise Erdrich
Narrated by Marin Ireland
Published by HarperAudio
Pachinko
By Min Jin Lee
Narrated by Sandra Oh
Published by Hachette Audio
MIDDLE GRADE
Black Star
By Kwame Alexander
Narrated by Angel Pean, Nile Bullock, Karen Chilton, Aaron Goodson, and Dominic Hoffman
Published by Hachette Audio
Louder Than Hunger
By John Schu
Narrated by Jeff Ebner and John Schu
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
One Big Open Sky
By Lesa Cline-Ransome
Narrated by Crystal Clarke, Janina Edwards, and Emana Rachelle
Published by Dreamscape Media LLC
The Secret Garden Enhanced Edition
By Frances Hodgson Burnett, adapted by Jeanne Sakata
Performed by Jonathan Charles, Shannon Cochran, Adhir Kalyan, Alma Marian, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Alastair James Murden, Ian Ogilvy, and Lina Patel
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
Skandar and the Chaos Trials
By A.F. Steadman
Narrated by David Dawson
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE
Anita de Monte Laughs Last
By Xochitl Gonzalez
Narrated by Stacy Gonzalez, Jonathan Gregg, and Jessica Pimentel
Published by Macmillan Audio
Butcher
By Joyce Carol Oates
Narrated by Amy Shiels, Edoardo Ballerini, Cassandra Campbell, Robert Fass, Tavia Gilbert, Jeremy Carlisle Parker, Danny Campbell, and Max Meyers
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Five Broken Blades
By Mai Corland
Narrated by Greg Chun, Zion Jang, Roger Yeh, Donald Chang, Jaine Ye, and Sophie Oda
Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia
From Here to the Great Unknown
By Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough
Narrated by Julia Roberts and Riley Keough
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Snake Oil
By Kelsey Rae Dimberg
Narrated by Kristen Sieh, Andi Arndt, and Renata Friedman
Published by HarperAudio
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
By Garrett M. Graff
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini and Garrett M. Graff, with a full cast
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
MYSTERY
Listen for the Lie
By Amy Tintera
Narrated by Will Damron and January LaVoy
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Midnight Feast
By Lucy Foley
Narrated by Joe Eyre, Sarah Slimani, Roly Botha, Laurence Dobiesz, and Tuppence Middleton
Published by HarperAudio
Rough Pages
By Lev AC Rosen
Narrated by Vikas Adam
Published by Macmillan Audio
Still See You Everywhere
By Lisa Gardner
Narrated by Hillary Huber
Published by Hachette Audio
This Is Why We Lied
By Karin Slaughter
Narrated by Kathleen Early
Published by HarperAudio
NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)
The 23rd Hero
Written and narrated by Rebecca Anne Nguyen
Published by Castle Bridge Media
Bits and Pieces
Written and narrated by Whoopi Goldberg
Published by Blackstone Publishing
Bookshops & Bonedust
Written and narrated by Travis Baldree
Published by Macmillan Audio
Knife
Written and narrated by Salman Rushdie
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Sorry for the Inconvenience
Written and narrated by Farah Naz Rishi
Published by Brilliance Publishing
NON-FICTION
Cool Food
By Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Kostigen
Narrated by Robert Downey Jr., Tom Kostigan, and Deepti Gupta
Published by Blackstone Publishing
The Situation Room
By George Stephanopoulos and Lisa Dickey
Narrated by George Stephanopoulos, Peter Ganim, and Elisabeth Rodgers
Published by Hachette Audio
There's Always This Year
Written and narrated by Hanif Abdurraqib
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
This Is Not a Game
Written and narrated by Marc Fennell
Published by Audible Originals
When Women Ran Fifth Avenue
By Julie Satow
Narrated by Karen Murray
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
ORIGINAL WORK
The Boar's Nest
By Rachel Bonds, Holly Gleason and Dub Cornett
Narrated by Mandy Moore, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, W. Earl Brown, Stephen Louis Grush, John Hoogenakker, TJ Osborne, and a full cast
Published by Audible Originals
Casanova LLC
By Julia Whelan
Performed by Sebastian York, Julia Whelan, Edoardo Ballerini, and Johnathan McClain
Published by Audiobrary
Earthlight
By J. Michael Straczynski
Narrated by Erik Braa, Pete Bradbury, Jonathan Davis, William DeMeritt, Robert Fass, Jeff Gurner, Ryan Haugen, David Lee Huynh, Mars Lipowski, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen McInerney, Brandon McInnis, Sean Kenin Elias Reyes, Stefan Rudnicki, Salli Saffioti, Kristen Sieh, Christopher Smith, Marc Thompson, and Will Watt
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Hellboy and the BPRD: The Goddess of Manhattan [Dramatized Adaptation]
By Christopher Golden and Thomas E. Sniegoski
Performed by Tim Carlin, Rob McFadyen, Nora Achrati, Scott McCormick, Eric Messner, Lydia Kraniotis, Ken Yatta Rogers, Michael John Casey, Amanda Forstrom, Marni Penning, Steven Carpenter, and a full cast
Published by GraphicAudio, a division of RBmedia
Two Can Play
By Ali Hazelwood
Narrated by Kelsey Navarro Foster
Published by Spotify Audiobooks
ROMANCE
Lights Out
By Navessa Allen
Narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan
Published by Zando
Love You a Latke
By Amanda Elliot
Narrated by Kelli Tager
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Rom-Commers
By Katherine Center
Narrated by Patti Murin
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Starter Ex
By Mia Sosa
Narrated by Noah B. Perez and Miranda Jay
Published Audible Originals
This Could Be Us
By Kennedy Ryan
Narrated by Ines del Castillo and Jakobi Diem
Published by Hachette Audio
SCIENCE FICTION
The Book of Doors
By Gareth Brown
Narrated by Miranda Raison
Published by HarperAudio
Frontier
By Grace Curtis
Narrated by Aven Shore
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia
Lake of Souls
By Ann Leckie
Narrated by Adjoa Andoh
Published by Hachette Audio
Mal Goes to War
By Edward Ashton
Narrated by John Pirhalla and Katharine Chin
Published by Macmillan Audio
System Collapse
By Martha Wells
Narrated by Kevin R. Free
Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia
SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS
Glory Days
By Simon Rich
Narrated by John Mulaney
Published by Hachette Audio
The History of Sound
By Ben Shattuck
Narrated by Ben Shattuck, Zachary Chastain, Paul Mescal, Dion Graham, Ellen Adair, Steven Jay Cohen, Jim Seybert, Dawn Harvey, Chris Cooper, Rebecca Lowman, Jenny Slate, Ed Helms, and Nick Offerman
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Letters from Klara
By Tove Jansson and Thomas Teal - Übersetzer
Narrated by Indira Varma
Published by Saga Egmont
What If We Get It Right?
Written and narrated by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
You Like It Darker: Stories
By Stephen King
Narrated by Will Patton with Stephen King
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
First Lie Wins
By Ashley Elston
Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Forest of Lost Souls
By Dean Koontz
Narrated by January LaVoy
Published by Brilliance Publishing
The Little Drummer Girl
By John le Carré
Narrated by Adjoa Andoh
Published by Dreamscape Media LLC
Lone Wolf
By Gregg Hurwitz
Narrated by Scott Brick
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Return of Ellie Black: A Novel
By Emiko Jean
Narrated by Mizuo Peck, Tessa Albertson, Nicole Lewis, Rebecca Lowman, Joy Osmanski, Angel Pean, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Erin Ruth Walker, and CJ Wilson
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
UK-PRODUCED AUDIOBOOK
Astrochimp
By David Walliams
Narrated by Eric Meyers, Joanna Ruiz, Aaron Vodovoz, David Walliams, and Rebecca Yeo
Published by HarperCollins UK
The Fyodor Dostoyevsky Complete Collection
By Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Narrated by David Rintoul, Jonathan Keeble, Malk Williams, Emma Gregory, Roger May, Ben Allen, and Peter Noble
Published by SNR Audio Ltd.
If You Live to 100, You Might as Well Be Happy
By Rhee Kun Hoo, translated by Suphil Lee Park
Narrated by Tim Lounibos
Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK
Northern Lights
By Philip Pullman
Narrated by Ruth Wilson
Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK
You Will Get through This Night: Extended Edition
Written and narrated by Daniel Howell
Published by HarperCollins UK
YOUNG ADULT
Flamboyants
Written and narrated by George M. Johnson
Published by Macmillan Audio
Gamer Girls: Out of Control
By Andrea Towers
Narrated by Jensen Olaya
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Heir
By Sabaa Tahir
Narrated by Vidish Athavale, Esme Lonsdale, Joe Pitts, Marco Young, and Rachel Petladwala
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Homebody
By Theo Parish
Narrated by Roly Botha, Anabel Baldwin, and George Naylor
Published by HarperAudio
The Real Education of TJ Crowley: Coming of Age on the Redline
By Grant Overstake and May Wuthrich
Narrated by Dani Martineck, Dion Graham, Tavia Gilbert, Johnny Heller, Kevin R. Free, Shayna Small, Ari Fliakos, Michael Crouch, Kirby Heyborne, Graham Halstead, Peter Berkrot, Thérèse Plummer, Brittany Pressley, John Wright, and Sheila Brown Kinnard
Published by Grain Valley Publishing Company and Blackstone Publishing
YOUNG LISTENERS
Coretta: The Autobiography of Mrs. Coretta Scott King
By Coretta Scott King
Narrated by January LaVoy
Published by Macmillan Audio
I Am My Ancestors' Wildest Dreams
By Tanisia Moore
Narrated by Nile Bullock
Published by Scholastic Audio
Millie Fleur's Poison Garden
By Christy Mandin
Narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden
Published by Scholastic Audio
Nothing: John Cage and the 4'33"
By Nicholas Day
Narrated by Fred Berman
Published by Live Oak Media
Amy Sedaris is a prolific actress, author, comedian and rabbit educator. She has appeared often on screen, both large and small. Sedaris' Emmy® nominated comedy series, At Home with Amy Sedaris, aired for three seasons on truTV. In this series co-created by Sedaris and Paul Dinello, Amy shows off her diverse but necessary homemaking skills. As always, Sedaris uses her unique expertise to entertain guests, demonstrate her know-how by preparing meals, and exhibiting her can-do spirit by attempting to work out personal issues. The series has featured a cavalcade of guest stars including Paul Rudd, Rachel Dratch, Jane Krakowski, David Pasquesi, Stephen Colbert, Michael Cera, Justin Theroux, and many more. The show's first and second season received Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the category of "Outstanding Variety Sketch Series." Sedaris can also be seen in the Emmy® award-winning Disney+ series The Mandalorian, as space mechanic Peli Motto. In 2023, she can be seen in several films, including Theater Camp from Searchlight, Somebody I Used to Know on Amazon Prime Video, and Ghosted on Apple TV+. She is the co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the hit cult comedy series Strangers with Candy and half of the Obie-winning "Talent Family" playwright team (with her brother, David). She is also a New York Times best-selling author of 3 books, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence, Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People and Wigfield: The Can-Do Town. She has also made many guest appearances on TV programs such as Girls5eva, Harley Quinn, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Broad City, and 30 Rock, among many others.
