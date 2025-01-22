Audio Publishers Association Announces Finalists for 30th Annual Audie Awards®, Hosted by Amy Sedaris on March 4 in New York

Barbra Streisand, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Dion Graham, Elle Fanning, January LaVoy, John Mulaney, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Scheer, and Willow Smith Among the Illustrious List of 2025 Audie Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 30th Annual Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners across 28 competitive categories will be revealed on March 4 in New York, which will be hosted by Emmy® nominated actress, comedian, and author, Amy Sedaris (2008 Audies finalist).

"As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Audie Awards, we're reflecting on three decades of honoring the incredible talent and innovation within the audiobook industry," said Sean McManus, President, Audio Publishers Association. "This year's finalists represent the very best in storytelling, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate their achievements. We're also thrilled to have Amy Sedaris as our host—her wit, charm, and unmistakable sense of humor will bring a unique spark to the evening. It's a perfect match for an event that celebrates the art of voice and performance, and we can't wait for everyone to join us in this special celebration!"

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 30th Annual Audie Awards this year," exclaimed Sedaris. "It's such an honor to celebrate audiobooks and the many talented voices involved—especially since mine is usually reserved for explaining how to glue things together or reading instructions on soup cans."

2025 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

George Orwell's 1984

By George Orwell, adapted by Joe White

Performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther, and Katie Leung

Published by Audible Originals

My Name Is Barbra

Written and narrated by Barbra Streisand

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Playground: A Novel

By Richard Powers

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Robin Siegerman, Eunice Wong, Pun Bandhu, Krys Janae, and Kevin R Free

Published by Spotify Audiobooks

Poor Deer

By Claire Oshetsky

Narrated by Sophie Amoss

Published by HarperAudio

The Sing Sing Files

Written and narrated by Dan Slepian

Published by Macmillan Audio

AUDIO DRAMA

Brokedown Prophets

By S.A. Cosby, Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God, and SBH Productions

Performed by Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry, Dasha Polanco, Jeremy Jordan and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals and SBH Productions

The Coldest Case: The Past Has a Long Memory

By James Patterson, Aaron Tracy, and Ryan Silbert

Performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Beau Bridges, Greta Lee, Kevin Pollak, Jordan Bridges, Terrence Terrell, Patton Oswalt, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

George Orwell's 1984

By George Orwell, adapted by Joe White

Performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther, and Katie Leung

Published by Audible Originals

Journey's End

By R.C. Sherriff

Performed by James Callis, Josh Cole, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Tobias Echeverria, Adam Godley, Ian Ogilvy, Darren Richardson, Simon Templeman, and Matthew Wolf

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

Wild with Happy

By Colman Domingo

Performed by Colman Domingo, Alex Newell, Sharon Washington, Tyler James Williams, and Oprah Winfrey

Published by Audible Originals

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Farewell Yellow Brick Road

By Elton John, foreword by David Furnish

Narrated by Richard Armitage, Vikas Adam, Daniel Henning, Ray Porter, Jesse Einstein, Fred Berman, Edoardo Ballerini, Mark Boyett, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Mike Cooper, John Lee, and Oliver Wyman

Published by Audible Studios

In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife

Written and narrated by Sebastian Junger

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Knife

Written and narrated by Salman Rushdie

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

My Name Is Barbra

Written and narrated by Barbra Streisand

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir

Written and narrated by Kelly Bishop

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

BEST FICTION NARRATOR

Elle Fanning for Margo's Got Money Troubles

By Rufi Thorpe

Published by HarperAudio

Stephen Fry for Great Expectations

By Charles Dickens

Published by SNR Audio Ltd.

Dominic Hoffman for James

By Percival Everett

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Saskia Maarleveld for The Briar Club

By Kate Quinn

Published by HarperAudio

Julia Whelan for The Women

By Kristin Hannah

Published by Macmillan Audio

BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR

Justin Vivian Bond for Candy Darling

By Cynthia Carr

Published by Macmillan Audio

Peter Noble for The Wide Wide Sea

By Hampton Sides

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Malcolm Gladwell for Revenge of the Tipping Point

By Malcolm Gladwell

Published by Hachette Audio and Pushkin Industries

Andia Winslow for Coming Home

By Brittney Griner and Michelle Burford

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

And Then We Rise

Written and narrated by Common

Published by HarperAudio

Come Together

Written and narrated by Emily Nagoski, PhD

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Fluke: Chance, Chaos, and Why Everything We Do Matters

Written and narrated by Brian Klaas

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Humans Who Teach: A Guide for Centering Love, Justice, and Liberation in Schools

Written and narrated by Shamari Reid

Published by Heinemann

Women Money Power: The Rise and Fall of Economic Equality

Written and narrated by Josie Cox

Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia

EROTICA

The Beta

By Avanne Michaels

Narrated by Blanca Frappier, Sean Crisden, and Jack Hill

Published by Black Dog Publishing

Faking with Benefits

By Lily Gold

Narrated by Faye Adele, Shane East, Will Watt, and John York

Published by Lyric Audiobooks

The Heartbreaker

By Marni Mann

Narrated by Savannah Peachwood, Connor Crais

Published by Dreamscape Media LLC

Hurt for Me

By Heather Levy

Narrated by Ava Lucas

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Once You're Mine

By Morgan Bridges

Narrated by Amelia Hugh and Walker Williams

Published by Podium Audio

ESPAÑOL -- SPANISH LANGUAGE

La canción de Aquiles

By Madeline Miller

Narrated by Pedro M. Sánchez

Published by BookaVivo, a division of RBmedia

Hija legítima

By Aida Rodriguez

Narrated by Kianny Antigua

Published by HarperAudio

La isla oculta

By Abraham Jiménez Enoa; Prologue by Jon Lee Anderson

Narrated by Ernesto Rumbaut and Javier Lacroix

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Medea Me Cantó un Corrido

By Dahlia de la Cerda

Narrated by Irene Azuela, Maya Zapata, Astrid Mariel Romo, Gabriela Guraieb, Julio Dublán, and Sara Vivanco

Published by Editorial Audiolibre

A veces despierto temblando

By Ximena Santaolalla

Narrated by Jaime Collepardo, Dan Osorio, Dalia de la Peña Wing, Adrián Ogazón, Erick Jam, Yotzmit Ramírez, Montserrat Castro, Klau Tenorio, César Ramones, Mauricio Pérez Castillo, Lorena Fermoso, and César Riveros

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México

FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION

The American Queen

By Vanessa Miller

Narrated by Angel Pean

Published by HarperAudio

Do the New You

Written and narrated by Steven Furtick

Published by Hachette Audio

Intercessor

By John Robert Still

Narrated by Jonathan Beville

Published by Covenant Books

Life-Minded

By Brady Boyd

Narrated by Chris Abell

Published by Our Daily Bread Publishing

Mostly What God Does

Written and narrated by Savannah Guthrie

Published by HarperAudio

FANTASY

Black Shield Maiden

By Willow Smith and Jess Hendel

Narrated by Willow Smith

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Bookshops & Bonedust

Written and narrated by Travis Baldree

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Bright Sword

By Lev Grossman

Narrated by Nicholas Guy Smith and Lev Grossman

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Goddess of the River

By Vaishnavi Patel

Narrated by Sneha Mathan

Published by Hachette Audio

Someone You Can Build a Nest In

By John Wiswell

Narrated by Carmen Rose

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia

FICTION

The Evolution of Annabel Craig

By Lisa Grunwald

Narrated by Erin Bennett

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Hamlet's Children

By Richard Kluger

Narrated by Paul Woodson

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia

The Ministry of Time: A Novel

By Kaliane Bradley

Narrated by George Weightman and Katie Leung

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Rednecks

By Taylor Brown

Narrated by Ramiz Monsef

Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia

The Women

By Kristin Hannah

Narrated by Julia Whelan

Published by Macmillan Audio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space

By Adam Higginbotham

Narrated by Jacques Roy

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Codename Nemo

By Charles Lachman

Narrated by Qarie Marshall

Published by Dreamscape Media LLC

The Demon of Unrest

By Erik Larson

Narrated by Will Patton and Erik Larson

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt: The Women Who Created the President

Written and narrated by Edward F. O'Keefe

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Showman

By Simon Shuster

Narrated by Daniel Gamburg

Published by HarperAudio

HUMOR

Erasure: A Novel

By Percival Everett

Narrated by Sean Crisden

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia

Glory Days

By Simon Rich

Narrated by John Mulaney

Published by Hachette Audio

Joyful Recollections of Trauma

Written and narrated by Paul Scheer

Published by HarperAudio

The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science

By Kate McKinnon

Narrated by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne

Published by Hachette Audio

Wilder Widows Walk on the Wilder Side

By Katherine Hastings

Narrated Pamela Dillman

Published by Flyte Publishing

HORROR (JUDGES CATEGORY)

The Angel of Indian Lake

By Stephen Graham Jones

Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc, Barbara Crampton, Angela Goethals, Andrew J. Robinson, and Stephen Graham Jones with Stephen King

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Bury Your Gays

By Chuck Tingle

Narrated by André Santana with special guest appearances by Mara Wilson, CJ Leeds, T. Kingfisher, TJ Klune, Mark Oshiro, Sarah Gailey, Georgia Bird, Liz Keri, Charlie Jane Anders, and Stephen Graham Jones

Published by Macmillan Audio

A Darker Shade of Noir: New Stories of Body Horror by Women Writers

Edited by Joyce Carol Oates

Narrated by Bianca Amato, Lynette R. Freeman, Eva Kaminsky, and Nancy Wu

Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia

I Was a Teenage Slasher: A Novel

By Stephen Graham Jones

Narrated by Michael Crouch and Stephen Graham Jones

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Swarm

By Jennifer D. Lyle

Narrated by Krystal Hammond

Published by Blackstone Publishing

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

Devil Is Fine

By John Vercher

Narrated by Dion Graham

Published by Macmillan Audio

James

By Percival Everett

Narrated by Dominic Hoffman

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Martyr!

By Kaveh Akbar

Narrated by Arian Moayed

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Mighty Red

By Louise Erdrich

Narrated by Marin Ireland

Published by HarperAudio

Pachinko

By Min Jin Lee

Narrated by Sandra Oh

Published by Hachette Audio

MIDDLE GRADE

Black Star

By Kwame Alexander

Narrated by Angel Pean, Nile Bullock, Karen Chilton, Aaron Goodson, and Dominic Hoffman

Published by Hachette Audio

Louder Than Hunger

By John Schu

Narrated by Jeff Ebner and John Schu

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

One Big Open Sky

By Lesa Cline-Ransome

Narrated by Crystal Clarke, Janina Edwards, and Emana Rachelle

Published by Dreamscape Media LLC

The Secret Garden Enhanced Edition

By Frances Hodgson Burnett, adapted by Jeanne Sakata

Performed by Jonathan Charles, Shannon Cochran, Adhir Kalyan, Alma Marian, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Alastair James Murden, Ian Ogilvy, and Lina Patel

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

Skandar and the Chaos Trials

By A.F. Steadman

Narrated by David Dawson

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

Anita de Monte Laughs Last

By Xochitl Gonzalez

Narrated by Stacy Gonzalez, Jonathan Gregg, and Jessica Pimentel

Published by Macmillan Audio

Butcher

By Joyce Carol Oates

Narrated by Amy Shiels, Edoardo Ballerini, Cassandra Campbell, Robert Fass, Tavia Gilbert, Jeremy Carlisle Parker, Danny Campbell, and Max Meyers

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Five Broken Blades

By Mai Corland

Narrated by Greg Chun, Zion Jang, Roger Yeh, Donald Chang, Jaine Ye, and Sophie Oda

Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia

From Here to the Great Unknown

By Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

Narrated by Julia Roberts and Riley Keough

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Snake Oil

By Kelsey Rae Dimberg

Narrated by Kristen Sieh, Andi Arndt, and Renata Friedman

Published by HarperAudio

When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day

By Garrett M. Graff

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini and Garrett M. Graff, with a full cast

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

MYSTERY

Listen for the Lie

By Amy Tintera

Narrated by Will Damron and January LaVoy

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Midnight Feast

By Lucy Foley

Narrated by Joe Eyre, Sarah Slimani, Roly Botha, Laurence Dobiesz, and Tuppence Middleton

Published by HarperAudio

Rough Pages

By Lev AC Rosen

Narrated by Vikas Adam

Published by Macmillan Audio

Still See You Everywhere

By Lisa Gardner

Narrated by Hillary Huber

Published by Hachette Audio

This Is Why We Lied

By Karin Slaughter

Narrated by Kathleen Early

Published by HarperAudio

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

The 23rd Hero

Written and narrated by Rebecca Anne Nguyen

Published by Castle Bridge Media

Bits and Pieces

Written and narrated by Whoopi Goldberg

Published by Blackstone Publishing

Bookshops & Bonedust

Written and narrated by Travis Baldree

Published by Macmillan Audio

Knife

Written and narrated by Salman Rushdie

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Sorry for the Inconvenience

Written and narrated by Farah Naz Rishi

Published by Brilliance Publishing

NON-FICTION

Cool Food

By Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Kostigen

Narrated by Robert Downey Jr., Tom Kostigan, and Deepti Gupta

Published by Blackstone Publishing

The Situation Room

By George Stephanopoulos and Lisa Dickey

Narrated by George Stephanopoulos, Peter Ganim, and Elisabeth Rodgers

Published by Hachette Audio

There's Always This Year

Written and narrated by Hanif Abdurraqib

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

This Is Not a Game

Written and narrated by Marc Fennell

Published by Audible Originals

When Women Ran Fifth Avenue

By Julie Satow

Narrated by Karen Murray

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

ORIGINAL WORK

The Boar's Nest

By Rachel Bonds, Holly Gleason and Dub Cornett

Narrated by Mandy Moore, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, W. Earl Brown, Stephen Louis Grush, John Hoogenakker, TJ Osborne, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

Casanova LLC

By Julia Whelan

Performed by Sebastian York, Julia Whelan, Edoardo Ballerini, and Johnathan McClain

Published by Audiobrary

Earthlight

By J. Michael Straczynski

Narrated by Erik Braa, Pete Bradbury, Jonathan Davis, William DeMeritt, Robert Fass, Jeff Gurner, Ryan Haugen, David Lee Huynh, Mars Lipowski, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen McInerney, Brandon McInnis, Sean Kenin Elias Reyes, Stefan Rudnicki, Salli Saffioti, Kristen Sieh, Christopher Smith, Marc Thompson, and Will Watt

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Hellboy and the BPRD: The Goddess of Manhattan [Dramatized Adaptation]

By Christopher Golden and Thomas E. Sniegoski

Performed by Tim Carlin, Rob McFadyen, Nora Achrati, Scott McCormick, Eric Messner, Lydia Kraniotis, Ken Yatta Rogers, Michael John Casey, Amanda Forstrom, Marni Penning, Steven Carpenter, and a full cast

Published by GraphicAudio, a division of RBmedia

Two Can Play

By Ali Hazelwood

Narrated by Kelsey Navarro Foster

Published by Spotify Audiobooks

ROMANCE

Lights Out

By Navessa Allen

Narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

Published by Zando

Love You a Latke

By Amanda Elliot

Narrated by Kelli Tager

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Rom-Commers

By Katherine Center

Narrated by Patti Murin

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Starter Ex

By Mia Sosa

Narrated by Noah B. Perez and Miranda Jay

Published Audible Originals

This Could Be Us

By Kennedy Ryan

Narrated by Ines del Castillo and Jakobi Diem

Published by Hachette Audio

SCIENCE FICTION

The Book of Doors

By Gareth Brown

Narrated by Miranda Raison

Published by HarperAudio

Frontier

By Grace Curtis

Narrated by Aven Shore

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBMedia

Lake of Souls

By Ann Leckie

Narrated by Adjoa Andoh

Published by Hachette Audio

Mal Goes to War

By Edward Ashton

Narrated by John Pirhalla and Katharine Chin

Published by Macmillan Audio

System Collapse

By Martha Wells

Narrated by Kevin R. Free

Published by Recorded Books, Inc., a division of RBmedia

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

Glory Days

By Simon Rich

Narrated by John Mulaney

Published by Hachette Audio

The History of Sound

By Ben Shattuck

Narrated by Ben Shattuck, Zachary Chastain, Paul Mescal, Dion Graham, Ellen Adair, Steven Jay Cohen, Jim Seybert, Dawn Harvey, Chris Cooper, Rebecca Lowman, Jenny Slate, Ed Helms, and Nick Offerman

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Letters from Klara

By Tove Jansson and Thomas Teal - Übersetzer

Narrated by Indira Varma

Published by Saga Egmont

What If We Get It Right?

Written and narrated by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

You Like It Darker: Stories

By Stephen King

Narrated by Will Patton with Stephen King

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

First Lie Wins

By Ashley Elston

Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Forest of Lost Souls

By Dean Koontz

Narrated by January LaVoy

Published by Brilliance Publishing

The Little Drummer Girl

By John le Carré

Narrated by Adjoa Andoh

Published by Dreamscape Media LLC

Lone Wolf

By Gregg Hurwitz

Narrated by Scott Brick

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Return of Ellie Black: A Novel

By Emiko Jean

Narrated by Mizuo Peck, Tessa Albertson, Nicole Lewis, Rebecca Lowman, Joy Osmanski, Angel Pean, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Erin Ruth Walker, and CJ Wilson

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

UK-PRODUCED AUDIOBOOK

Astrochimp

By David Walliams

Narrated by Eric Meyers, Joanna Ruiz, Aaron Vodovoz, David Walliams, and Rebecca Yeo

Published by HarperCollins UK

The Fyodor Dostoyevsky Complete Collection

By Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Narrated by David Rintoul, Jonathan Keeble, Malk Williams, Emma Gregory, Roger May, Ben Allen, and Peter Noble

Published by SNR Audio Ltd.

If You Live to 100, You Might as Well Be Happy

By Rhee Kun Hoo, translated by Suphil Lee Park

Narrated by Tim Lounibos

Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK

Northern Lights

By Philip Pullman

Narrated by Ruth Wilson

Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK

You Will Get through This Night: Extended Edition

Written and narrated by Daniel Howell

Published by HarperCollins UK

YOUNG ADULT

Flamboyants

Written and narrated by George M. Johnson

Published by Macmillan Audio

Gamer Girls: Out of Control

By Andrea Towers

Narrated by Jensen Olaya

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Heir

By Sabaa Tahir

Narrated by Vidish Athavale, Esme Lonsdale, Joe Pitts, Marco Young, and Rachel Petladwala

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Homebody

By Theo Parish

Narrated by Roly Botha, Anabel Baldwin, and George Naylor

Published by HarperAudio

The Real Education of TJ Crowley: Coming of Age on the Redline

By Grant Overstake and May Wuthrich

Narrated by Dani Martineck, Dion Graham, Tavia Gilbert, Johnny Heller, Kevin R. Free, Shayna Small, Ari Fliakos, Michael Crouch, Kirby Heyborne, Graham Halstead, Peter Berkrot, Thérèse Plummer, Brittany Pressley, John Wright, and Sheila Brown Kinnard

Published by Grain Valley Publishing Company and Blackstone Publishing

YOUNG LISTENERS

Coretta: The Autobiography of Mrs. Coretta Scott King

By Coretta Scott King

Narrated by January LaVoy

Published by Macmillan Audio

I Am My Ancestors' Wildest Dreams

By Tanisia Moore

Narrated by Nile Bullock

Published by Scholastic Audio

Millie Fleur's Poison Garden

By Christy Mandin

Narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden

Published by Scholastic Audio

Nothing: John Cage and the 4'33"

By Nicholas Day

Narrated by Fred Berman

Published by Live Oak Media

Amy Sedaris is a prolific actress, author, comedian and rabbit educator. She has appeared often on screen, both large and small. Sedaris' Emmy® nominated comedy series, At Home with Amy Sedaris, aired for three seasons on truTV. In this series co-created by Sedaris and Paul Dinello, Amy shows off her diverse but necessary homemaking skills. As always, Sedaris uses her unique expertise to entertain guests, demonstrate her know-how by preparing meals, and exhibiting her can-do spirit by attempting to work out personal issues. The series has featured a cavalcade of guest stars including Paul Rudd, Rachel Dratch, Jane Krakowski, David Pasquesi, Stephen Colbert, Michael Cera, Justin Theroux, and many more. The show's first and second season received Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the category of "Outstanding Variety Sketch Series." Sedaris can also be seen in the Emmy® award-winning Disney+ series The Mandalorian, as space mechanic Peli Motto. In 2023, she can be seen in several films, including Theater Camp from Searchlight, Somebody I Used to Know on Amazon Prime Video, and Ghosted on Apple TV+. She is the co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the hit cult comedy series Strangers with Candy and half of the Obie-winning "Talent Family" playwright team (with her brother, David). She is also a New York Times best-selling author of 3 books, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence, Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People and Wigfield: The Can-Do Town. She has also made many guest appearances on TV programs such as Girls5eva, Harley Quinn, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Broad City, and 30 Rock, among many others.

ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®

The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2025 finalists visit http://www.audiopub.org/2025audies.

ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/.

