Audio Publishers Association Announces Winners of 29th Annual Audie Awards

Bono's Surrender Receives Audiobook of the Year; Billie Fulford-Brown Receives Best Fiction Narrator Award; Dion Graham Wins Best Non-Fiction Narrator Award

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last night, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) unveiled the winners of the 2024 Audie Awards® at its premier awards program which recognizes distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. The annual ceremony took place at the Avalon Hollywood in LA and was hosted by Academy Award nominated screenwriter and actor Nia Vardalos. Additionally, Lake Bell (2024 Audie Award finalist), Felicia Day (2024 Audie Award winner), and Samira Wiley (2021 Audie Award finalist) served as presenters.

Bono's Surrender, which he authored and narrated, published by Penguin Random House Audio, earned the top honor of the evening, Audiobook of the Year. Billie Fulford-Brown was awarded the Best Fiction Narrator Award for Hazel Gaynor's The Last Lifeboat, which was published by Penguin Random House Audio. Dion Graham won Best Non-Fiction Narrator Award for Jonathan Eig's King: A Life, which was published by Macmillan Audio. Fulford-Brown and Graham's wins in these categories mark the first for the newly established categories which replaced the Best Male Narrator and Best Female Narrator categories – two of the top awards that recognize the importance of performance in audio storytelling – to reflect the APA's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

2024 AUDIE AWARD WINNERS:

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

Surrender

Written and narrated by Bono

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

AUDIO DRAMA

Third Eye

By Felicia Day

Performed by Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, Sean Astin, LilyPichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton, Hudson Yang, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, and Christopher Judge

Published by Audible Originals

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Making It So

Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

BEST FICTION NARRATOR

Billie Fulford-Brown for The Last Lifeboat

By Hazel Gaynor

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR

Dion Graham for King: A Life

By Jonathan Eig

Published by Macmillan Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

The Light We Carry

Written and narrated by Michelle Obama

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

EROTICA

Anger Bang

By Avery Flynn

Narrated by Kirsten Leigh and Lance Greenfield

Published by Recorded Books

ESPAÑOL -- SPANISH LANGUAGE

El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha

By Miguel de Cervantes

Narrated by Israel Elejalde, Pedro Casablanc, Pepe Viyuela, Víctor Clavijo, María Agúndez, Íñigo Álvarez de Lara, Eugenio Barona, Sol de la Barreda, Laura Carrero del Tío, David Carrillo, Raúl García Arrondo, Óscar Goikoetxea, Eugenio Gómez, Rebeca Hernando, Paula Iwasaki, Arturo Lopez, Ariana Martínez, Antonio Martínez Asensio, Íñigo Montero, Juan Ochoa, Pepe Ocio, Javier Portugués "Portu", Ignacio Rengel, Diego Rousselon, Asier Sola, Charo Soria, Fernando Soto, and Elsa Veiga.

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial S.A.U.

FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION

Dark Fall

By Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson

Narrated by MacLeod Andrews

Published by Tyndale House Publishers

FANTASY

The Dragon Reborn

By Robert Jordan

Narrated by Rosamund Pike

Published by Macmillan Audio

FICTION

Tom Lake

By Ann Patchett

Narrated by Meryl Streep

Published by HarperAudio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

Goodbye Christopher Robin: A.A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh

By Ann Thwaite, preface by Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Narrated by Simon Vance

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Books

HUMOR

Leslie F*cking Jones

Written and narrated by Leslie Jones, foreword by Chris Rock

Published by Hachette Audio

JUDGES CATEGORY

(UK-Produced Audiobook Sponsored by the UK Publishers Association, Audio Publishers Group)

Someone Else's Shoes

By Jojo Moyes

Narrated by Daisy Ridley

Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

The Iliad

By Homer, translated by Emily Wilson

Narrated by Audra McDonald

Published by Audible Studios

MIDDLE GRADE

What Happened to Rachel Riley?

By Claire Swinarski

Narrated by Ferdelle Capistrano, Alexandra Hunter, Karla Serrato, Gail Shalan, Reena Dutt, Caitlin Davies, Andrew Eiden, and Kirby Heyborne

Published by HarperAudio

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

No Two Persons

By Erica Bauermeister

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, Carol Jacobanis, Cassandra Campbell, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Jesse Vilinsky, Max Meyers, Rachel L. Jacobs, and Stephen Graybill

Published by Macmillan Audio

MYSTERY

Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers

By Jesse Q. Sutanto

Narrated by Eunice Wong

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

It. Goes. So. Fast. - The Year of No Do-Overs

Written and narrated by Mary Louise Kelly

Published by Macmillan Audio

NON-FICTION

Poverty, by America

By Matthew Desmond

Narrated by Dion Graham

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

ORIGINAL WORK

Exodus: The Shanghai Jews

By Kate McAll

Performed by Edyta Brychta, Michael Canavan, Shannon Cochran, Arye Gross, Anna Mathias, Alan Shearman, André Sogliuzzo, and Joanne Whalley

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

ROMANCE

The True Love Experiment

By Christina Lauren

Narrated by Jonathan Cole and Cindy Kay

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

SCIENCE FICTION

Cassandra in Reverse

By Holly Smale

Narrated by Kristin Atherton

Published by HarperAudio

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

Wild and Precious: A Celebration of Mary Oliver

By Mary Oliver, with the contributions by Sophia Bush, Ross Gay, Samin Nosrat, Rainn Wilson, and Susan Cain

Narrated by Sophia Bush

Published by Pushkin Industries

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

All the Sinners Bleed

By S.A. Cosby

Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

Published by Macmillan Audio

YOUNG ADULT

This Terrible True Thing

By Jenny Laden

Narrated by Gail Shalan

Published by Blackstone Publishing

YOUNG LISTENERS

The Skull

By Jon Klassen

Narrated by Fairuza Balk and Jon Klassen

Published by Dreamscape Media

ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®

The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2024 finalists visit http://www.audiopub.org/2024audies.

ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/.

