Audio Publishers Association Announces Winners of 29th Annual Audie Awards

BONO'S SURRENDER RECEIVES AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
AT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION'S 2024 AUDIE AWARDS®
Billie Fulford-Brown Receives Best Fiction Narrator Award;
Dion Graham Wins Best Non-Fiction Narrator Award
Leslie Jones, Mary Louise Kelly, Jon Klassen, Audra McDonald, Michelle Obama, Meryl Streep, and Patrick Stewart Among this Year's Winners
LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last night, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) unveiled the winners of the 2024 Audie Awards® at its premier awards program which recognizes distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. The annual ceremony took place at the Avalon Hollywood in LA and was hosted by Academy Award nominated screenwriter and actor Nia Vardalos. Additionally, Lake Bell (2024 Audie Award finalist), Felicia Day (2024 Audie Award winner), and Samira Wiley (2021 Audie Award finalist) served as presenters.
Bono's Surrender, which he authored and narrated, published by Penguin Random House Audio, earned the top honor of the evening, Audiobook of the Year. Billie Fulford-Brown was awarded the Best Fiction Narrator Award for Hazel Gaynor's The Last Lifeboat, which was published by Penguin Random House Audio. Dion Graham won Best Non-Fiction Narrator Award for Jonathan Eig's King: A Life, which was published by Macmillan Audio. Fulford-Brown and Graham's wins in these categories mark the first for the newly established categories which replaced the Best Male Narrator and Best Female Narrator categories – two of the top awards that recognize the importance of performance in audio storytelling – to reflect the APA's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.
2024 AUDIE AWARD WINNERS:
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
Surrender
Written and narrated by Bono
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
AUDIO DRAMA
Third Eye
By Felicia Day
Performed by Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, Sean Astin, LilyPichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton, Hudson Yang, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, and Christopher Judge
Published by Audible Originals
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
Making It So
Written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
BEST FICTION NARRATOR
Billie Fulford-Brown for The Last Lifeboat
By Hazel Gaynor
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
BEST NON-FICTION NARRATOR
Dion Graham for King: A Life
By Jonathan Eig
Published by Macmillan Audio
BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
The Light We Carry
Written and narrated by Michelle Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
EROTICA
Anger Bang
By Avery Flynn
Narrated by Kirsten Leigh and Lance Greenfield
Published by Recorded Books
ESPAÑOL -- SPANISH LANGUAGE
El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha
By Miguel de Cervantes
Narrated by Israel Elejalde, Pedro Casablanc, Pepe Viyuela, Víctor Clavijo, María Agúndez, Íñigo Álvarez de Lara, Eugenio Barona, Sol de la Barreda, Laura Carrero del Tío, David Carrillo, Raúl García Arrondo, Óscar Goikoetxea, Eugenio Gómez, Rebeca Hernando, Paula Iwasaki, Arturo Lopez, Ariana Martínez, Antonio Martínez Asensio, Íñigo Montero, Juan Ochoa, Pepe Ocio, Javier Portugués "Portu", Ignacio Rengel, Diego Rousselon, Asier Sola, Charo Soria, Fernando Soto, and Elsa Veiga.
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial S.A.U.
FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION
Dark Fall
By Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson
Narrated by MacLeod Andrews
Published by Tyndale House Publishers
FANTASY
The Dragon Reborn
By Robert Jordan
Narrated by Rosamund Pike
Published by Macmillan Audio
FICTION
Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Narrated by Meryl Streep
Published by HarperAudio
HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY
Goodbye Christopher Robin: A.A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh
By Ann Thwaite, preface by Frank Cottrell-Boyce
Narrated by Simon Vance
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of Recorded Books
HUMOR
Leslie F*cking Jones
Written and narrated by Leslie Jones, foreword by Chris Rock
Published by Hachette Audio
JUDGES CATEGORY
(UK-Produced Audiobook Sponsored by the UK Publishers Association, Audio Publishers Group)
Someone Else's Shoes
By Jojo Moyes
Narrated by Daisy Ridley
Published by Penguin Random House Audio UK
LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS
The Iliad
By Homer, translated by Emily Wilson
Narrated by Audra McDonald
Published by Audible Studios
MIDDLE GRADE
What Happened to Rachel Riley?
By Claire Swinarski
Narrated by Ferdelle Capistrano, Alexandra Hunter, Karla Serrato, Gail Shalan, Reena Dutt, Caitlin Davies, Andrew Eiden, and Kirby Heyborne
Published by HarperAudio
MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE
No Two Persons
By Erica Bauermeister
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, Carol Jacobanis, Cassandra Campbell, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Jesse Vilinsky, Max Meyers, Rachel L. Jacobs, and Stephen Graybill
Published by Macmillan Audio
MYSTERY
Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
By Jesse Q. Sutanto
Narrated by Eunice Wong
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)
It. Goes. So. Fast. - The Year of No Do-Overs
Written and narrated by Mary Louise Kelly
Published by Macmillan Audio
NON-FICTION
Poverty, by America
By Matthew Desmond
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
ORIGINAL WORK
Exodus: The Shanghai Jews
By Kate McAll
Performed by Edyta Brychta, Michael Canavan, Shannon Cochran, Arye Gross, Anna Mathias, Alan Shearman, André Sogliuzzo, and Joanne Whalley
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
ROMANCE
The True Love Experiment
By Christina Lauren
Narrated by Jonathan Cole and Cindy Kay
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
SCIENCE FICTION
Cassandra in Reverse
By Holly Smale
Narrated by Kristin Atherton
Published by HarperAudio
SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS
Wild and Precious: A Celebration of Mary Oliver
By Mary Oliver, with the contributions by Sophia Bush, Ross Gay, Samin Nosrat, Rainn Wilson, and Susan Cain
Narrated by Sophia Bush
Published by Pushkin Industries
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
All the Sinners Bleed
By S.A. Cosby
Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
Published by Macmillan Audio
YOUNG ADULT
This Terrible True Thing
By Jenny Laden
Narrated by Gail Shalan
Published by Blackstone Publishing
YOUNG LISTENERS
The Skull
By Jon Klassen
Narrated by Fairuza Balk and Jon Klassen
Published by Dreamscape Media
ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®
The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2024 finalists visit http://www.audiopub.org/2024audies.
ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION
The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/.
