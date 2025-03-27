Audiobook Release: Going Home: A Journey with Dementia Now Available on Audible

"I wanted to share this story in a way that reaches as many people as possible," said Bredbenner. "Hearing the words spoken brings a new depth of emotion to the experience. My hope is that listeners will find companionship and strength in my family's journey, knowing that they are not alone." Post this

Published by Many Realms Media, Going Home: A Journey with Dementia is now available for purchase in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats. The audiobook can be found on Audible, Amazon, and iTunes.

"Many Realms Media is honored to expand the reach of Going Home: A Journey with Dementia through the audiobook format," said Jane Alvey Harris, President and Founder of Many Realms Media. "This book has already touched so many lives, and we are excited to bring its powerful message to listeners everywhere."

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Paperback: $16.99

Kindle: $6.99

Audiobook: Available on Audible and Amazon

ISBN: 979-8-89443-926-6

Worldwide distribution via KDP

Available wholesale via IngramSpark

ABOUT DAVID:

David Bredbenner resides in Eugene, Oregon. One of five children, David grew up in Castro Valley, California. He started writing poetry at the age of eight, supported in all things creative by his mother, Betty Jane.

As a young adult, David studied abroad in Salzburg, Austria, where he discovered an affinity for languages that led to his exploration of many cultures and languages throughout Europe and Japan. As an adult, he pursued a career in technology, where he further developed his lifelong love of learning and his knack for leadership, becoming highly skilled at untangling problems for himself and others. In addition to being a solution seeker, David looks for opportunities to make people smile and laugh. He enjoys life's simple pleasures, including his family, animals, and outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, and sailing.

For more information, visit www.DavidBredbenner.com.

