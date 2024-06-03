Audiobook Revenue and the Number of Listeners Continue to Grow

Publishers' audiobook revenue grew 9% in 2023 to $2 billion, continuing the trend of year-on-year growth according to the Audio Publishers Association's Sales Survey conducted by Toluna Harris Interactive. Post this

Other key statistics from the two surveys:

Audiobooks are becoming more mainstream. Thirty-eight percent of American adults listened to an audiobook in the last year, up from the 35% reported in 2023. This rise signals an increase in overall consumption as well. Of the most avid audiobook listeners, those who have listened to an audiobook in the last year, the average audiobooks consumed was 6.8 titles in the year, up from 6.3 in 2023. Of the broader group of those who had ever listened to an audiobook, the average was 4.8 audiobooks listened to in the last year, up from the 4.0 averaged in 2023.

Children's audiobook listening remains strong, with 53% percent of audiobook listeners with children saying their kids also listen to audiobooks. According to 77% of these parents, a key benefit of audiobooks is giving their children a break from screens.

Subscriptions to audiobook services continue to grow, with 63% of those who listened in the last year currently subscribing to at least one service. This percentage is up from the 62% reported in 2023.

Current audiobook consumers also rely on digital library apps, with 46% of them saying they've borrowed a digital audiobook from a library in the last year.

Piracy is also a concern for the industry. 47% of those who listened to an audiobook in the last year say they got an audiobook for free through YouTube or another file sharing website.

Fiction, at 64% of sales revenue, is the top category for the third consecutive year. Top genres are General Fiction (21%), Science Fiction/Fantasy (14%), and Romance (11%).

The fastest growing genres are History/Biography/Memoir (22% growth), Health & Fitness (20% growth), Religious/Faith-based (17% growth), and Romance (14% growth).

How the APA Consumer Study Was Conducted

The study is a national survey of Americans ages 18 and older who have ever listened to a complete audiobook. Edison Research completed 1061 online interviews in February 2024. The data was weighted to the audiobook market, as measured by The Infinite Dial, a nationally representative survey of the American media landscape conducted by Edison Research.

How the APA Sales Survey Was Conducted

This survey was conducted by Toluna Harris Interactive on behalf of the Audio Publishers Association to gather industry sales data, publisher sales by various formats and genres. This is a national survey of Audio Publishers Association members who publish audiobooks. 27 publishers provided data, including Audible, Inc., Blackstone, Brilliance Audio, Hachette Audio, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Podium Publishing, RB Media, and Simon & Schuster.

Access to this and other data prepared for the industry are available to members of the association.

The Audio Publishers Association

Formed in 1986, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade association that advocates the common, collective business interests of audio publishers. The APA serves as a networking, educational, and information forum for its members; delivers programs, services, and awards that serve the common business interests for its members; and promotes policies and activities that accelerate audiobook awareness and industry growth.

Edison Research

Edison Research conducts survey research and provides strategic information in over 50 countries for clients including AMC Theatres, Amazon, Apple, The Brookings Institute, Facebook, The Gates Foundation, Google, the U.S. International Broadcasting Bureau, Oracle, Pandora, The Pew Research Center, Samsung, Spotify, and SiriusXM Radio. The national tracking study The Infinite Dial® and the syndicated Share of Ear® are two of their most widely cited studies in the audio space. Edison is also the leading podcast research company in the world and has conducted research for NPR, Slate, ESPN, PodcastOne, WNYC Studios, and many more companies in the podcasting space.

Toluna Harris Interactive

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business. Toluna is powered by 2650 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to many of the world's most renowned brands and agencies. Toluna is the parent company of Metrixlab, Harris Interactive, GutCheck and KuRunData. Together, we push market research toward a better tomorrow.

