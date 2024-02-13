Audiohook Collaborates with Sounder to Activate Episode-Level Contextual Targeting in Podcast Advertising

"This innovative solution from Sounder (now available via Audiohook) unlocks unprecedented precision, enabling advertisers to connect with engaged audiences in the moments that matter most." - Kurt Kaufer, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Ad Results Media Post this

This first-of-its-kind partnership transcends traditional podcast advertising limitations, moving beyond broad show genres to pinpoint contextually relevant episodes within podcasts – regardless of the show's declared genre. Imagine, for example, targeting "American football" content, not just podcasts classified as "Sports." Sounder's AI/ML technology identifies episodes within seemingly irrelevant categories, like "Business and Finance," that discuss a brand's target topic, ensuring its message reaches the right ears – at the right time.

"Until now, advertisers were limited by show-level targeting, often missing relevant episodes buried within broader categories," explains Jordan Bentley, Founder and CEO of Audiohook. "By integrating Sounder's sophisticated episode-level insights, we're unlocking a new era of precision targeting, allowing advertisers to hyper-focus their campaigns on the most contextually aligned content, driving brand relevance and campaign effectiveness."

"We're thrilled to partner with Audiohook to democratize access to our episode-level intelligence," says Kal Amin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sounder. "Together, we're empowering advertisers to build audiences beyond genres, reaching engaged listeners in the moments that matter most. This is a game-changer for podcast advertising."

Kurt Kaufer, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Ad Results Media, weighed in as well: "We're excited to witness the evolution of podcast advertising with the activation of episode-level contextual targeting. This innovative solution from Sounder (now available via Audiohook) unlocks unprecedented precision, enabling advertisers to connect with engaged audiences in the moments that matter most."

Audiohook and Sounder's episode-level contextual targeting activation marks a critical turning point for podcast advertising. By enabling advertisers to reach relevant content with pinpoint accuracy, this innovative solution unlocks the true potential of podcast advertising for publishers and brands alike.

About Audiohook

Audiohook is the leading audio-specific demand side platform (DSP) that enables brands and marketers to leverage podcasts, streaming music, and digital radio for measurable, targetable, performance marketing and revenue growth. Learn more about Audiohook's solutions at audiohook.com.

About Sounder

Sounder is the AI-powered, end-to-end audio intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, data partners, and creators to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at sounder.ai.

