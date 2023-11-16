Audit Affirms Chapters Health System HITRUST Risk-based, Two-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

"HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Chapters Health System is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management." - Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST Post this

The HITRUST risk-based, two-year certified status, initially awarded to the organization in September of 2022, confirmed Chapters Health's hospice platforms met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and appropriately manage risk. The achievement elevated Chapters Health into exclusive group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protections challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight" said Bimal Sheth, executive vice president, standards development & assurance operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Chapters Health System is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

"HITRUST awarding the certification to Chapters Health for another year is the result of the collaboration and hard work from many teams in this organization," said Mike Parkin, director, IT security CISO, Chapters Health System. "It validates the efforts put in to manage risks, improve security posture and meet requirements within the CareCentrium Environment residing at the Flexential datacenter in Tampa."

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative care throughout chronic illness progression and beyond. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2023, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplaces USA award-winner; in 2022, earned certified status for information security from HITRUST and for the sixth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Austin Mudd, Chapters Health System, 813-310-4690, [email protected], chaptershealth.org

SOURCE Chapters Health System