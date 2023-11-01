Audius Launches Music Marketplace, Enabling Direct On Platform Payments

"Empowering fans to make direct payments to the artists they love is a milestone moment for Audius and for all of the artists and labels who have made our community a key part of their offering to fans," Roneil Rumburg. Post this

Beginning today, a select group of artists will be able to leverage the new monetization capability, including Kato on the Track, Matt Ox, RAC, Cheat Codes, The Glitch Mob, Daniel Allan, and more than 40 additional artists. Additionally, many independent record labels have signed with Audius to make more money for their artists including EMPIRE, Nettwerk Music, Circus Records, Bitbird, Anjunadeep, Anjunabeats, and several others. These partners and more artists and labels will come on line to take advantage of the new monetization feature in the coming months as the Audius Network makes its marketplace more widely available to all its participants. Interested artists and labels can sign up to the waitlist available here.

"When we launched Audius four years ago, our mission was to create an artist-centric platform where artists could take more control of their music and deepen their relationships with their most passionate fans," said Audius Co-Founder and CEO Roneil Rumburg. "Today artists and record labels will be able to set their own price to unlock music for their fans – b-sides, new mixes and more. Empowering fans to make direct payments to the artists they love is a milestone moment for Audius and for all of the artists and labels who have made our community a key part of their offering to fans."

Additionally Audius announced today that it has secured a deal with the world's leading independent distributor DistroKid, which when fully integrated, will empower a huge number of independent artists to upload their music to Audius with a click of a button. It is estimated that DistroKid distributes more than 30% of all the world's new music.

Audius also announced a partnership with Ampsuite, the label operations management platform owned by Beatport, the leading source of music for DJs, producers and their fans. The partnership will make it easy for hundreds of labels to distribute their music to Audius.

When these partnerships are fully integrated, they will empower independent artists to connect directly with their fans and earn more income in the Audius music marketplace. Leading up to the full integration of these distributor partnerships, artists can indicate their interest in participating in Audius by signing up on the waitlist.

About Audius:

Audius is a global decentralized music community and discovery platform that puts the artist in control. Our platform is owned and run by a vibrant, open-source community of artists, music fans and developers from all over the world. We are powered by our own crypto token, $AUDIO which makes it possible for artists to retain control of how their work is distributed and creates new revenue streams for them and other rights holders around the sharing of their music. With 7 million unique monthly users, Audius is one of the largest decentralized applications in the world. Sign up today at https://audius.co.

