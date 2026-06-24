Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week Returns October 1-4, 2026

"Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week has become something truly special in a remarkably short time," said Nic Waller, president of the Audrain Group. "Newport is where automotive excellence, luxury and history converge, blending heritage with innovation." Post this

The week culminates on Sunday, October 4, with the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne, at Fort Adams State Park, where more than 180 historically significant automobiles — spanning early-1900s motorcars through modern collector icons — will compete for class honors, the Willie K. Vanderbilt Trophy, and Best of Show.

New for 2026: Audrain Supercar Concours

For the first time, Motor Week expands into a two-concours weekend with the inaugural Audrain Supercar Concours on Saturday, October 3 at Fort Adams — more than 75 of the rarest supercars and hypercars of the past thirty years competing for their own Best of Show, celebrating the innovation and engineering shaping today's automotive collector landscape.

"The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week has become something truly special in a remarkably short time," said Nic Waller, President of the Audrain Group. "Newport offers a setting where automotive excellence, luxury, and history naturally converge. The addition of the Supercar Concours allows us to celebrate both the heritage of the automobile and the innovation shaping its future."

2026 Motor Week Highlights

Ongoing: Best Shown – Winners from the Audrain Collections, an Audrain Automobile Museum exhibit of 18 concours-winning cars; and the Motor Week Village at the International Tennis Hall of Fame (Fri.–Sat. at 10:00 am), featuring the Broad Arrow Auction preview and A Decade of Donations, celebrating the Museum's permanent collection — including Doris Duke's Cadillac Series 75 Derham Limousine and Katharine Hepburn's Chrysler Imperial.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 11:00 am- 3:00 pm: Audrain Hat Luncheon at Rough Point, benefiting a local women's charity; Wine by the Water at Forty 1° North from 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm; and the public Supercar Tour along Newport's iconic Ocean Drive beginning at 2:00 pm.

Friday, Oct. 2, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm: The Gathering, a bespoke luxury garden party at Doris Duke's Rough Point; the Broad Arrow Auction (4:00 pm) — the exclusive auction partner's first-ever Northeast sale; and Whisky by the Water with The Macallan, a curated Fine & Rare whisky experience at The Reef from 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 3: The public Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams (7:30 am – 9:30 am); the public Tour d'Elegance, a scenic drive across Aquidneck Island concluding with a two-hour display on Bellevue Avenue beginning at 11:00 am; the inaugural Supercar Concours from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at Fort Adams; Hilltop Hangout at Newport Craft Brewery (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm); and the Audrain Casino Royale Gala at 6:30 pm at the Village, presented by Broad Arrow Auctions and hosted by Jay Leno and automotive historian Donald Osborne, featuring a special appearance by the legendary Aston Martin DB5 — one of only two commissioned to promote the 1965 James Bond film.

Royale Gala at 6:30 pm at the Village, presented by Broad Arrow Auctions and hosted by Jay Leno and automotive historian Donald Osborne, featuring a special appearance by the legendary Aston Martin DB5 — one of only two commissioned to promote the 1965 James Bond film. Sunday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm: The Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne, at Fort Adams State Park.

Educational seminars throughout the week include The Future of the Emory Outlaw with Jay Leno and Rod Emory, Supercars & Hypercars: Moving Forward and Looking Back, and A Life in Design: Creating Objects of Desire & Necessity with Jay Leno, Lukas Czinger & Spike Feresten. The full schedule of events can be found here.

Additional announcements regarding featured classes, special guests, automotive debuts, and luxury partnerships for the 2026 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week will be unveiled in the coming months.

Plan Your Visit

Complimentary trolley service will loop continuously between official parking areas, partner hotels, the Audrain Automobile Museum, and key Motor Week venues, with curated ferry service to Fort Adams from Jamestown and Newport. Full schedules available at audrainconcours.com ahead of the event.

To purchase tickets, for sponsorship opportunities, and event updates, visit https://www.audrainconcours.com/.

About the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week celebrates the diversity, elegance and timelessness of both classic and modern automobiles and the passionate community surrounding them. Featuring a week of curated automotive gatherings, luxury experiences, scenic tours, exhibitions and educational programming, the event culminates with the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance, a world-class showcase of historically significant automobiles displayed in one of America's most iconic coastal destinations.

Media Contact:

Murphy O'Brien

[email protected]

Media Contact

Marisa Romo, Murphy O'Brien, 1 562-548-9808, [email protected]

SOURCE Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week