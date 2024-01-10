Audrey Birnbaum, Author of "American Wolf" Will be Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on January 11, 2024

Audrey Birnbaum, speaker and author will be speaking at the prestigious Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on January 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in Simi Valley, California discussing her celebrated book "American Wolf: From Nazi Refugee to American Spy" and her father's incredible story.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audrey Birnbaum, speaker and author will be speaking at the prestigious Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on January 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in Simi Valley, California discussing her celebrated book "American Wolf: From Nazi Refugee to American Spy" and her father's incredible story.

Guests can attend the conversation with author Audrey Birnbaum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on January 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. and her book signing will start at 7:00 p.m. For tickets and for more information, visit: https://www.reaganfoundation.org/programs-events/events-calendar/onstage-at-the-reagan-library-with-audrey-birnbaum

"American Wolf: From Nazi Refugee to American Spy" is published by Amsterdam Publishers. The book details the extraordinary, true story of author Audrey Birnbaum's father, Jack Wolf Schwersenz, his family's nail-biting escape from Germany, and his subsequent adventure-filled efforts to embrace his adopted home.

In the summer of 1941, 11-year-old Wolf is growing up amidst the rubble and antisemitism of war-torn Nazi Berlin. Destitute and facing deportation, he must leave behind his sister and travel across a continent entrenched in war. With nothing in hand but expired visas to the US, Wolf and his family must figure out how to sneak aboard the Spanish freighter the Navemar, a ship that will gain its reputation as the "Hell Ship of Death." But Wolf's odyssey is just beginning.

"American Wolf: From Nazi Refugee to American Spy" is an electrifying true account brimming with last-minute rescues and life-and death struggles that defy the impossible. This gripping narrative is not just a tale of survival, but a profound coming of age story, delving into the complexities of family dynamics and the search for national identity. Wolf's remarkable return to Germany as a US intelligence officer during the Cold War serves as another powerful testament to his indomitable spirit. Drawing from her father's notes, author Audrey Birnbaum vividly recreates Wolf's childhood in Berlin, his harrowing escape from Nazi Germany, and the relentless challenges he confronted on his path to freedom.

Audrey Birnbaum, M.D., and "American Wolf: From Nazi Refugee to American Spy" is featured in national media and TV including ABC TV, CBS TV, NBC TV, CW TV, FOX TV and more. "American Wolf: From Nazi Refugee to American Spy" by author Audrey Birnbaum is available at retailers and online including at Barnes & Noble, Walmart and at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/American-Wolf-refugee-Holocaust-Survivor-ebook/dp/B0CHXXC9J8

About Audrey Birnbaum

Growing up in New York in the late 1960's, Audrey Birnbaum assumed that watching Holocaust documentaries was a perfectly normal family activity. On her first day of elementary school, Audrey sat in the cafeteria, unwrapped her liverwurst sandwich, and excitedly told her new classmates about her public television proclivities. Her Brady Bunch-watching peers had never heard of PBS, but they had heard of PB&J (and they weren't too keen on liverwurst either). They made it abundantly clear: Audrey's childhood was, in fact, not normal at all.

We will never know whether it was schoolyard bullying or watching tragic Shoah documentaries that was responsible for Audrey's acute sensitivity to others; but that empathy may have helped pave the way for her choice of medicine as a career. Audrey chose to specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology - for who needed more help than children; and where could anyone feel more suffering than in one's gut? Day in and day out, she watched intricate family dynamics play out in the context of fragile health. Audrey listened to each patient's story until she could retell it with clarity and give it meaning. Through witnessing and recording these tender dramas, the seeds of writing had been planted.

Shortly after her father's death in 2018, Audrey stumbled upon his extensive notes detailing his childhood escape from Nazi Germany. Audrey felt compelled to start writing his riveting story - a story addressing themes that are pressingly relevant today. While "American Wolf" deals with tragedy and loss, it punctuates the triumph of the human spirit. It is a memoir of Holocaust survival, a family drama, an immigration tale, and an often funny coming-of-age story that is sure to have an impact on anyone who has experienced prejudice, displacement, or questions about their identity.

With her cherished medical career in the rear-view mirror, Audrey now enjoys singing, writing, reading, and being with friends who also had quirky childhoods. She lives with her husband in Westchester County, New York, and has three marvelous grown children. Audrey is currently working on her second book.

For more information on author Audrey Birnbaum and "American Wolf: From Nazi Refugee to American Spy," visit: https://www.audreybirnbaumauthor.com and follow @audreybirnbaumauthor on social media. For media interviews with Audrey Birnbaum, contact Tamara York of Tamara York Public Relations via email at [email protected].

