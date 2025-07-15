Audrey Neff Joins Aviva Aesthetics as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Expansion

"Aviva's model flips the script on the traditional consolidation approach and is a breath of fresh air for med spas who want to maintain control, grow faster, and build something bigger." Post this

Known for her dynamic approach, practice development knowledge, and industry expertise, Neff is a sought-after global speaker, key opinion leader for major brands including Merz Aesthetics, and has held faculty positions for over 30 medical aesthetic associations worldwide.

"We're not building a typical platform — and Audrey's not a typical marketing leader," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "She brings a rare blend of strategic firepower, deep industry insight, and authentic connection to the med spa community. Audrey shares our belief that med spa owners deserve more — more autonomy, more upside, and more support. She's a force in this industry, and we're ecstatic to have her leading the charge as we scale Aviva nationwide."

Dr. Leslie Apgar, co-founder of Aviva Aesthetics, echoed this sentiment. "Audrey brings not only a genuine passion for this industry but also her dynamic, engaging spirit. She perfectly aligns with the vision we've set for our platform. Together, we're excited to challenge the status quo and build a best-in-class model that delivers a true win-win for everyone involved. I'm delighted to partner with someone who embodies our long-term vision for growth."

Her appointment reinforces Aviva's mission to empower med spa owners through its unique Entrepreneur Equity™ model—a first-of-its-kind business model in the industry allowing owners to retain full operational control while unlocking greater returns, optimizing their business, and receiving back-office support.

"I'm thrilled to join a platform that truly puts entrepreneurs first," said Neff. "Aviva's model flips the script on the traditional consolidation approach and is a breath of fresh air for med spas who want to maintain control, grow faster, and build something bigger. We're breaking industry norms and building a community that prioritizes culture, autonomy, and collaborative success. I'm excited to join Aviva's team of passionate leaders and purpose-driven practice owners to redefine what success can look like in today's rapidly evolving medical aesthetics landscape."

About Aviva Aesthetics:

Founded in 2024 through a partnership with DuneGlass Capital, Aviva Aesthetics is a forward-thinking medical spa platform that offers a unique approach to growing, scaling, and empowering aesthetic practices.

Unlike traditional private-equity models, Aviva offers a distinctive Entrepreneur Equity™ structure, which allows med spa owners to maintain operational autonomy and clinical freedom while benefiting from economies of scale and higher business valuation. Owners maintain complete control over services, branding, and staffing while tapping into centralized support resources for finance, accounting, HR, marketing, procurement, and more.

With strategic partnerships already in place across the U.S., Aviva Aesthetics is building a collaborative network of like‑minded medical spa entrepreneurs dedicated to business excellence, a shared mission, and the highest standards in patient care. By joining Aviva, practice owners unlock a lucrative opportunity to build something bigger.

