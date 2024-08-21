Aufait Technologies Unveils New Brand Identity: "Ideas to Profit" - Turning Customer Ideas into Profitable Businesses

Aufait Technologies, a leading software services provider, announced a strategic rebranding, marking a significant shift from a web design & development company to a leader in digital transformation & product engineering services.

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pioneering Digital Transformation and Product Engineering Services for Enterprises and Startups Alike

Aufait Technologies, a leader in software services for over 20 years, proudly announces its strategic rebranding, introducing a new logo and tagline—"Ideas to Profit." This transformation positions Aufait as a premier digital transformation and product engineering services provider, utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML to drive business success.

The rebranding marks a significant milestone in Aufait's evolution from a web design and development company to an innovative leader in providing comprehensive software product development lifecycle services. This journey has been fueled by a steadfast commitment to empowering customers—both large enterprises and startups—by solving their business challenges and transforming their ideas into sustainable, revenue-generating ventures.

"At Aufait, our 20-year legacy is built on innovation, trust, and an unwavering dedication to excellence," said Firosh Ummer, CEO of Aufait Technologies. "This rebranding is more than just a new look; it symbolizes our expanded capabilities and our ongoing commitment to driving transformative change for our clients."

The company's reimagined brand ushers in a new era of expanded services, enhanced client solutions, and significant technological advancements. Aufait Technologies now offers end-to-end lifecycle services, including enterprise software services, product engineering, UI/UX design, full stack development, DevOps and digital marketing—all powered by deep AI/ML expertise.

Aufait has set ambitious goals for the next decade, focusing on market expansion, continuous technological innovation, and achieving 10X revenue growth. The company plans to leverage its extensive customer base, built over the past two decades, and its newly enhanced expertise to deliver even greater value to clients across diverse industries.

