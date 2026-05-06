Aufguss USA Nationals 2026 Brings Europe's Hottest Sauna Ritual Competition to Bathhouse in New York City, May 19-21

Sauna Masters transform the sauna into a live, multi-sensory performance, where heat, scent, music, and storytelling come together to create an experience that is as much theater as it is wellness. Post this

The competition continues on May 21 at Bathhouse Flatiron with the Modern Classic Cup, a more ritual-driven format centered on heat, scent, and atmosphere, showcasing the craft of Aufguss in its purest form. Tickets are now available here and here for all three days of Aufguss USA Nationals 2026, with limited capacity per session. Guests can experience nine performances across three 4-hour sessions, with each session offering multiple performances inside a high-energy, communal sauna environment.

Media and content creators wishing to attend Aufguss USA, should fill out this media credential form.

A Breakthrough Moment for Sauna Culture in the U.S.

Aufguss USA 2026, the 2nd annual event of its kind, marks a major milestone for the growth of sauna culture in the United States. What was once a passive wellness amenity is rapidly evolving into a structured, social, and programmed experience—where guests participate in scheduled rituals rather than simply using a facility.

"For a long time, saunas in the U.S. have been underused spaces. Aufguss changes that completely, turning them into a place where people gather, engage, and experience something together," said Don Genders, Founder and CEO of Design for Leisure, the organizing sponsor of Aufguss USA and a leading advocate for modern sauna culture in North America.

"We've always believed the sauna should be a social, immersive experience—not just something you pass through," said Travis Talmadge, Co-Founder of Bathhouse. "Aufguss brings that to life in a powerful way, and this new space allows us to do it at a completely different scale."

The popularity of Aufguss is reflected in this year's competition, where the number of competitors has more than doubled—underscoring growing demand for immersive, community-driven wellness experiences.

Top performers in each category will represent Team USA and go on to compete among 20 countries for the top spot at the Aufguss WM (World Championship). Finals, taking place at venues throughout Europe.

Sponsors & Partners

Aufguss USA Nationals 2026 is made possible through the support of leading partners across the global sauna and wellness industry, including Harvia, Design for Leisure, Bathhouse, Aufguss Roots, Aromen, and Romana.

"Sauna is for everyone, and Harvia's ambition is to continue expanding how it's experienced around the world," said Nate Hagemeier, President of Harvia North America. "Through our partnership with Aufguss USA, we're proud to support the 2026 competition in Brooklyn and help bring greater awareness to the ritual and its benefits."

From engineering high-performance sauna environments to providing training, materials, and venue support, these partners play a critical role in bringing the Aufguss experience to life.

Media and content creators wishing to attend Aufguss USA, should fill out this media credential form.

About Aufguss USA

Aufguss USA is the official U.S. national qualifying competition for the Aufguss World Championships. The event promotes excellence in sauna performance through competition, education, and community-building, while supporting the growth of Aufguss culture across North America. Follow on IG @aufgussusa.

About Design for Leisure

Design for Leisure specializes in the design and construction of high-end hydrothermal spa and wellness environments worldwide. As the official U.S. member organization of Aufguss WM, the company is committed to expanding the reach, standards, and recognition of Aufguss in the United States.

About Bathhouse

Bathhouse is a New York City–based hospitality destination known for mainstreaming sauna culture in America by reinventing the modern bathhouse. With locations in Williamsburg, Flatiron, and now Atlantic Avenue, Bathhouse creates purpose-built environments designed for the hardcore sauna-goer and lifestyle enthusiast.

Media Contact

Cassanda Cavanah, Design for Leisure, 1 8183974630, [email protected]

SOURCE Design for Leisure