Aufguss USA Nationals 2026 Ends with New Champions Crowned in New York City

This year's competition showed just how quickly the level of Aufguss in the United States is evolving Post this

The Show Aufguss competition took place May 19–20 at Bathhouse Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, while the Modern Classic Cup was held May 21 at Bathhouse Flatiron in Manhattan.

Together, the events showcased the evolution of sauna from a traditional wellness practice into a fully immersive social wellness experience blending heat, aroma, music, storytelling, atmosphere, and ritual.

"This year's competition showed just how quickly the level of Aufguss in the United States is evolving," said Don Genders, Chair of Aufguss USA and CEO of organizing sponsor Design for Leisure. "The creativity, professionalism, technical skill, and emotional connection we witnessed this week was extraordinary. We're incredibly proud of every Sauna Master who stepped into the sauna."

The 2026 Nationals also reflected the rapid growth of the movement, with competitor applications doubling year-over-year and expanded qualification opportunities granted to the U.S. by Aufguss WM.

Show Aufguss Results

Team Show Aufguss

First Place: Alexi Irvine & Joli Irvine

Second Place: Tovi Wayne & Alonzo Solorzano

Runners Up: Breana Marshall & Muhammad "Mo" Hodge

Solo Show Aufguss



First Place: Tovi Wayne

Second Place: Travis Talmadge

Runner Up: Alonzo Solorzano

Modern Classic Cup Results

First Place: Travis Talmadge

Second Place: TJ Lupo

Runner Up: Tovi Wayne

First and second place finishers in the Show Aufguss categories secured direct qualification to the 2026 Aufguss WM Finals at Satama Sauna Resort & Spa in Germany, taking place September 13–20, while third place finishers earned entry into the Playoffs at Thermen Bussloo in the Netherlands, August 27–30. Show Aufguss highlighted theatrical, high-energy performances integrating choreography, lighting, costumes, and immersive storytelling.

Modern Classic Cup competitors will continue on to the international Modern Classic competition pathway, culminating at the Modern Classic Cup Finals taking place October 1–4, 2026 at Farris Bad in Larvik, Norway — an international championship dedicated to the traditional art of Aufguss focused on heat, essential oils, atmosphere, and towel technique.

The event was made possible through the support of organizing sponsor Design for Leisure; venue partner Bathhouse; Platinum Sponsor and Official Sauna Partner Harvia — a global leader in sauna, steam, and wellness technology solutions; and Gold Sponsor Aufguss Roots USA, alongside valued event partners Aromen and Romana.

Together, these partners helped support the continued growth of Aufguss culture and communal sauna experiences in the United States.

As the official U.S. member organization of Aufguss WM, Aufguss USA continues to help expand awareness of European sauna ritual culture throughout United States while building a new generation of Sauna Masters for the world stage.

Editors: Images can be found here. Additional images available upon request.

About Aufguss USA

Aufguss USA is the official U.S. national qualifying competition for the Aufguss World Championships. The event promotes excellence in sauna performance through competition, education, and community-building, while supporting the growth of Aufguss culture across the USA. Follow on Instagram @aufgussusa.

About Design for Leisure

Design for Leisure specializes in the design and construction of high-end hydrothermal spa and wellness environments worldwide. As the official U.S. member organization of Aufguss WM, the company is committed to expanding the reach, standards, and recognition of Aufguss in the United States.

Media Contact

Cassanda Cavanah, Aufguss USA, 1 8183974630, [email protected]

Elizabeth Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE Aufguss USA