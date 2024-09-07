Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers Expands Presence Across Ontario, Serving New Communities in Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Mississauga and downtown Toronto

Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers has expanded its presence across Ontario, now serving new communities in Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Mississauga, and downtown Toronto. This expansion strengthens the firm's commitment to providing comprehensive legal services for personal injury and long-term disability claims throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers, a leading law firm specializing in personal injury, accident and long-term disability insurance claims, is proud to announce its expanded presence across Ontario. Now, in addition to serving Ottawa, the firm is extending its reach to the communities of Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, and Mississauga, further strengthening its commitment to supporting injured clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The firm also has an office in downtown Toronto at Bay and King Street.

With this expansion, Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers is better positioned to provide comprehensive legal services to those who have suffered from car accident injuries, slip and fall accidents, and long-term disability insurance denials. The firm is known for its client-focused approach, ensuring that every individual receives the attention, expertise, and advocacy they deserve during their most challenging times.

"We are excited to bring our specialized services to more communities across Ontario," said Richard Auger, Partner at Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers. "Our expansion into Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, and Mississauga as well as downtown Toronto allows us to be closer to our clients, offering them the legal representation they need without the added stress of distance."

This strategic growth is part of the firm's ongoing mission to provide top-tier legal services to residents throughout Ontario. By expanding its reach, Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers can now meet the legal needs of more individuals and families, helping them navigate the complexities of personal injury and disability claims with confidence.

For more information about Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.ahinjurylaw.com or call 613-801-6223.

About Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers

Auger Hollingsworth Accident & Injury Lawyers is a leading law firm based in Ottawa, Ontario, specializing in personal injury, accident and long-term disability insurance claims. With a focus on car accident injuries, slip and fall accidents, and insurance denials, the firm is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to clients across Ontario. For more information, visit https://www.ahinjurylaw.com.

