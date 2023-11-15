Augmentt and INKY Join Forces to Enhance Email Security for Managed Service Providers

"Our goal at Augmentt is to provide our Managed Service Providers with the most advanced and comprehensive tools to protect their clients' cybersecurity. INKY's industry-leading email security products align perfectly with our mission. Post this

David Baggett, CEO of INKY, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Augmentt to offer our email security solutions to their Managed Service Providers. INKY is dedicated to providing advanced email protection against phishing and malware attacks. We believe this partnership will enable Augmentt's customers to deliver world-class email security services and protect their clients from the evolving threat landscape."

Augmentt's CEO, Derik Belair, echoed Baggett's sentiment: "Our goal at Augmentt is to provide our Managed Service Providers with the most advanced and comprehensive tools to protect their clients' cybersecurity. INKY's industry-leading email security products align perfectly with our mission. This partnership empowers our customers to take their email security to the next level, enabling them to offer robust protection for their clients' critical communication channels."

Augmentt's Managed Service Providers will have access to INKY's advanced email security products through this partnership, which can be found at https://INKY.com. This collaboration reinforces Augmentt's commitment to helping MSPs deliver state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to their clients.

To learn more about Augmentt's email security offerings, please visit https://www.augmentt.com/email_security. Additionally, you can request a demo of the email security products at https://www.augmentt.com/email-security-demo-request.

About Augmentt:

Augmentt is a SaaS security platform for Microsoft and cloud apps, founded by the founders of N-able, who have been serving MSPs for over two decades. With Augmentt's multi-tenant platform provides full visibility and control over Microsoft and cloud apps, allowing you to easily audit customer environments, proactively protect with security configurations, and detect threats and alerts when they arise. For more information, please visit https://Augmentt.com

About INKY:

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Inbound Mail Protection, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/

Media Contact:

Camille Beaulieu | Dir. Marketing, Augmentt

[email protected]

Lisa Ackerson | VP, Marketing, INKY

[email protected]

SOURCE Augmentt Technology, Inc