Augment.us Evolves from Sourcing Tool to Candidate Engagement Driver Across All Career Levels

From early pilots to scalable engagement partnerships with global employers, AU's evolution reflects a growing demand for data-driven candidate connection tools aimed at assisting employers to reach the highest quality and most committed candidates, faster.

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- augment.us (au) today announced its expansion from an early-talent engagement solution into a platform designed to keep candidates of all career levels engaged across all stages of the hiring cycle.

Initially focused on university hiring and event engagement, AU evolved through partnerships with organizations such as Allstate, Ginkgo Bioworks, MilliporeSigma, and CVS. Today, the company powers scalable "Sift and Keep-Warm" programs that provide candidates a platform to showcase their sustained interest in employers during long hiring cycles, flagging renege risks for employers, a growing pain point across industries.

In 2025, AU saw 76% of new hires and 67% of interns on the platform engaging through AU's custom experiences and gamified pathways.

"As hiring cycles lengthen and competition for engagement rises, our focus has shifted toward helping companies measure interest earlier and connect more meaningfully, not just with students, but with talent at every level," said Hayden Hall, Co-Founder of AU.

