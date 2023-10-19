August Imports Joins Forces with C.A. Fortune & Newline Beverage to Disrupt the Sales Chain and Better Connect with Retailers

"August Imports is known for creating powerful, consumer-driven brands within our AI Brand Lab, and C.A. Fortune & Newline will help us grow these brands into large chains across the country." Post this

Founded in 2001, August Imports sells its innovative portfolio through a national network of industry-leading distributors–both in the wine and spirits channel, as well as beer wholesalers, depending on the best route to market. To further this vision and respond to a rapidly evolving industry, August Imports is leveraging its significant brand-building experience in wine and spirits to provide a new level of value to resale partners, and, as a result, the AI Brand Lab was born. The AI Brand Lab is an exclusive incubation and ideation "engine" devised to create a promising pipeline of brands optimized for the emerging U.S. beverage market. August Imports utilizes data, research, consumer testing, and a network of designers worldwide to produce brands that respond to consumer demand.

C.A. Fortune and Newline Beverage joined forces to identify and cultivate the next iconic beverage alcohol brands. "This partnership will provide retailers access to more exciting and emerging wine and spirits, helping them grow their category and bring consumers new innovation that might not be found otherwise," said Paul Henson, managing director of Newline. "We are very excited to educate retail chains on the exciting innovations of the AI Brand Lab. They're on the forefront of consumer trends with deep roots in the industry and this will introduce new insights and opportunities for retailers to access their incredible portfolio.

The AI Brand Lab focuses on product categories including globally sourced wine, domestic wine, spirits, RTDs, unique 'fusion' products, no or low alcohol alternatives and products with alternative packages, like BRIK, a vegan, dry-farmed wine line packaged in resealable and recyclable Tetra Pak and 3L; and Scarlet, low-alcohol, semi-sweet Italian wines packaged in brightly colored, eco-friendly aluminum. BRIK and Scarlet are the first of multiple brands to be sold through the partnership.

The collaboration between August Imports and C.A. Fortune & Newline Beverage is well-positioned to be a disruptive force in the current supply chain, allowing new, well-incubated brands to find white space in the market. Consumers will benefit from greater choice; retailers from access to promising brands they would not otherwise see; and distributors from having these brands presented to retail by a highly organized, dedicated sales organization. This unique partnership utilizes the strengths of the three-tiered system while providing greater opportunity for success therein.

August Imports is a U.S.-based wine and innovation company specializing in the import, sales, marketing and creation of dynamic alcohol brands. The company proudly represents a global portfolio of sustainable wines and other products from world-class producers and has national distribution in the United States and Canada. Through its exclusive AI Brand Lab, the company leverages data, consumer surveys and design to innovate promising market-driven brands.

Originally founded in 1983 and subsequently expanded under current ownership, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately-held, full-service consumer brands agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

Newline Beverage is a specialized beverage alcohol sales and management group focused on scaling brands from regional distribution to the national stage through retail chain and distribution expansion in the three-tier system. Newline is officially partnered with C.A. Fortune, a leading full-service consumer brands agency with nationwide coverage, to identify and cultivate the next iconic beverage alcohol brands.

