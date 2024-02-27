Augusta, Georgia, Personal Injury Attorney Garon Muller is Chosen as a 2024 Rising Star by Super Lawyer®

Burnside Law, LLP, leading Augusta law firm specializing in personal injury, proudly announces that Garon Muller has been named a Rising Star on the prestigious 2024 Super Lawyers list.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This recognition is a testament to Mr. Garon Muller's exceptional legal skills, dedication to clients and outstanding professional achievements. Super Lawyers, a renowned legal rating service, annually selects outstanding attorneys from various practice areas through a rigorous, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluations. The Rising Stars category is reserved for top attorneys under the age of 40 or those who have been in practice for less than 10 years, representing the best and brightest in the legal field. Mr. Muller's inclusion in the 2024 Rising Stars list underscores his commitment to excellence and the high regard in which he is held by his peers. Known for his expertise in personal injury, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of complex legal issues and a dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients. Garon Muller earned his J.D. from Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law, and he serves as President of the Augusta Bar Association and is a former member of the Executive Committee of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. Garon Muller is also the Board Chairman of Turn Back the Block, a local area non-profit. Mr. Muller and the top attorneys at Burnside Law Firm, LLP, have helped clients recover millions of dollars that have enabled them to meet financial obligations, pay bills, obtain medical care and begin to put their lives back together. The firm's goal is simple: to help injured people pursue legal claims against those responsible and recover full and complete compensation for all of the losses they have suffered.