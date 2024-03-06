Augusta, Georgia's, Top Personal Injury Attorney Thomas Burnside, III is Chosen as a 2024 Super Lawyer®

Super Lawyers ®, a well-respected rating service, once again named Thomas Burnside, III to its exclusive list of attorneys in the state of Georgia.

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Burnside, III joins an elite group of Georgia attorneys recognized as 2024 Super Lawyers®. Mr. Burnside is among the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the state, making this continued recognition a notable achievement. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. For this award, selection is determined using a patented process that includes voting of other lawyers, independent research conducted by the editorial team and nomination by a special panel of highly rated attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines, leading city and regional publications across the country and attorney profiles are on the website http://www.superlawyers.com. Founder of Burnside Law, LLP, Thomas R. Burnside, III possesses many years of experience in personal injury law at both the trial and appellate court levels. He earned his J.D. from Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law in Macon, Georgia, in 1991. Mr. Burnside served on the State Bar Board of Governors (2007-2022), State Disciplinary Board Review Panel (2009-2021), and has been recognized with numerous accolades and awards throughout his career. Over the years, Mr. Burnside and his team at Burnside Law Firm, LLP, have helped clients recover millions of dollars that have enabled them to meet financial obligations, pay bills, obtain medical care and begin to put their lives back together.