AuguStar℠ Life Joins The Ensight™ Intelligent Quote Platform

We are thrilled to welcome AuguStar Life to the Ensight Intelligent Quote marketplace Post this

"We are excited to partner with Ensight to further our vision to make our top-tier IUL available wherever the producer does business. This is the next step to ensuring that more advisors can offer Virtus IUL II to their clients," says Karl Kreunen, AuguStar Life vice president and co-chief distribution and sales officer, IMO. "Advisors can easily illustrate our product and soon we will be one of the first accumulation-based IUL products to offer a dynamic, personalized Sales Story for clients. This is an incredible way to enhance our brand and grow our reach." AuguStarSM Life is a Constellation Insurance Inc. company.

"We are thrilled to welcome AuguStar Life to the Ensight Intelligent Quote marketplace," said Bill Unrue, CEO of Ensight. "AuguStar Life is bringing to the Ensight distribution community a fantastic accumulation-based IUL product – alongside a modern, elegant new brand and customer experience. We look forward to helping AuguStar grow in US brokerage."

Ensight's rapidly growing distribution community, which includes over 600 leading Life, LTC and Annuity distributors and thousands of financial professionals, can now seamlessly access and illustrate AuguStarSM Life products on Ensight, and will soon be able to walk clients through the benefits of the AuguStarSM Life Virtus IUL II product with a stunning new Sales Story "digital presentation" experience. The Virtus IUL II sales story experience will enable distributors and financial all professionals to meet the demands of today's digital financial services environment, and drive better client conversations and financial planning outcomes.

About Ensight™

Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.

To learn more about Ensight, visit https://www.ensightcloud.com/

Media Contact

Matt Essick, Ensight, 1 (619) 430-0587, [email protected], https://ensightcloud.com

Lisa Doxsee, AuguStar℠ Life, 1 (513) 794-6418, [email protected], constellationinsurance.com

SOURCE Ensight